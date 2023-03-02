Aced it: Spring Garden breezes through final test, claims eighth state title

BIRMINGHAM — Spring Garden sophomore Ace Austin proved she could do almost anything she wanted in the Panthers’ 62-39 win over defending state champion Marion County in the Class 1A championship game Thursday afternoon.
The one thing Austin couldn’t do was hide the grin on her face when she pulled Spring Garden senior Kayley Kirk aside at halfcourt with 2:44 left to play.
“I was telling her don’t smile yet because the game’s not over, but that sure didn’t work,” Austin said. “You don’t really need to celebrate until the horn sounds. But I think we was starting to feel it. So when you know that feeling is coming you can’t do nothing but smile.”
It’s hard to blame Austin. The Panthers were up 22 points when the two players shared a laugh at halfcourt, and the sophomore had plenty to smile about.
Austin scored a game-high 33 points, grabbed a team-high seven rebounds and recorded a game-high five assists. After the win, she earned Class 1A state tournament MVP honors in what has to be one of the least surprising announcements of the week.
Spectacular performances have become all too ordinary for Austin. For example, she was one assist shy of a triple-double in Monday’s semifinal showdown.
“Just another day in the office,” Austin said Monday, repeating a reporter’s question back at them following her performance in the semifinals.
Austin’s dominance is all the more meaningful because it has become so expected. Marion County knew it was coming after she scored 16 in the first half.
So the Red Raiders employed a box-and-one defense against her in the opening minutes of the third quarter to ensure she would have to fight through multiple defenders if she wanted to continue driving into the paint.
That didn't deter Austin. In the opening three minutes of the second half, the sophomore scored eight points, assisted on a 3-pointer and recorded a steal to power a 14-5 run that probably secured the Panthers’ first championship since Austin’s seventh-grade season in 2020.
“It’s been two years since we’ve won, so it has been 700-something days, and that is all we’ve heard at practice is ‘it has been 700-something days since we’ve been at state,’” Ace Austin said. “So I think we were about tired of hearing that over and over.”
Fittingly, both Austin and Kirk played starring roles in that last championship victory scoring 14 and 11 points, respectively.
History repeated itself in more ways than one when Kirk did her best to outshine even Austin as the senior took over the middle stretch of the game. First, scoring five points in the final 97 seconds of the first half, she then picked up where she left off, drilling back-to-back 3-pointers in the opening minutes of the third.
Kirk finished with 14 points after knocking down a game-high four 3-point shots on only nine attempts.
“It was very special (to win with Kirk again),” Austin said. “I mean, the first year, I still remember how exciting it was. To be back here, and since it has been so long, the feeling of excitement is just insane.”
What to know
—Kirk joined Austin on the Class 1A state tournament all-tournament team along with Spring Garden junior Libby Brown. Brown scored nine points Thursday after she sparked the Panthers in the semifinal with a 14-point performance that included four 3-pointers.
—Spring Garden scored 28 points off 24 turnovers. Meanwhile, the Panthers only turned the ball over six times which Marion County cashed in for two points.
—Injury sidelined Spring Garden sophomore Maggie Jarrett last year, but she more than bounced back this season. That proved true Thursday when Jarrett grabbed an offensive rebound and a steal in the opening 40 seconds of the game. She finished with four points, six rebounds, two assists and three steals. She also played a game-high 31 minutes.
—Spring Garden junior Chloe Rule’s play didn’t fill up the stat sheet, but her defensive helped her record a game-high four steals and likely led to other Marion County turnovers as well.
Who said
—Ricky Austin on his daughter’s legacy as a two-time champion with two years left: “Legacy and all that kind of stuff, talk about that when it is over. It will be over one day, but right now, we are just going to enjoy it and take it one day at a time, one year at a time and see where it takes us.”
—Ricky Austin on winning the championship: “Right before the game, I told the kids we’d been walking in the same shoes since the very first game of the season, and they just kind of looked at me, but ever since the first game I think we immediately started thinking about this game, and we felt it every day of practice, and we felt it every day leading up to this, and it has been an honor.”
—Kirk on the win: “When we came out onto the court, our confidence was real high. We knew we couldn't lose. I’m just speechless, I am speechless.”
—Kirk on wrapping up her career with another championship alongside Ace Austin: “I mean it doesn’t even feel real. It feels like I’m in a dream really.”