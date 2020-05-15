A quarantine story: Donoho’s girls kicked blues with text-message run to Final Four, virtual pie

Donoho’s girls soccer team made memories, this virus-shortened season.
Most came in text chains that gamed out a virtual-if-not-hopeful season, but the Falcons scored a Calhoun County four-peat. They made a run to the Class 1A-3A title match.
Add team comedienne Kathleen Seals’ smiling face before a pile of steaks and an exchange highlighting her love for key lime pie, and Donoho made something out of the nothingness that has been the 2020 spring sports season.
“It was just funny,” said Savannah Frickey, the team’s lone senior. “It showed a little bit of humor on the situation, where we weren’t just thinking about, ‘Oh, we’re not playing soccer.’
“We got to laugh a little bit.”
In reality, Donoho was 3-1 when the Alabama High School Athletic Association suspended spring-sports play in mid-March, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Eighth-grader Erin Turley, the reigning Calhoun County player of the year, had fought through a preseason groin injury and missed the last match because of a rolled ankle.
The Alabama State Department of Education announced an end to in-school instruction for the year March 26, effectively shutting down all extracurricular activities, as well.
Frickey’s jersey number 15 has been painted on the Lentz Stadium field for weeks, along with the three jersey numbers worn by seniors on the boys’ team. It was a way-too-early senior tribute, on a quiet field, amid a way-too-short season.
What the Falcons will remember, however, is a 22-2-1 virtual record, with a tie against Indian Springs and a regular-season loss to top area competitor Glencoe. Donoho’s virtual season ended with a 3-1 loss to Westminster-Oak Mountain in a virtual state final.
They’ll remember their virtual victory over Oxford to four-peat at the county tournament. They also avenged that loss to Glencoe, winning on the road to claim an area title.
The county tournament would’ve played out at Choccolocco Park on April 4-6, right about the time Donoho coach Jay Jenkins started his so-very-Jay coping mechanism. He started texting his players as though the season was happening.
“I felt like it would be fun, so I started making up games and results,” Jenkins said. “I’d just kind of create different scenarios. I’d have different girls score at different times.
“It evolved into just giving them, like, a pregame speech and a halftime speech and then an after-game speech about what’s going on. We’d try to base it all on a plausible outcome.”
It started with texts about practices and games, a bit of head-scratcher for younger players not yet clued into Jenkins’ brand of goofiness.
“Some of the seventh-grade girls might’ve been a little confused at the beginning,” Seals said. “Jay would be like, game tomorrow at 7, or something like that. Make sure you bring maroon.
“We’d have girls be like, wait, really? Like, no, it’s just a joke. It was very entertaining.”
Donoho’s postseason run included victories over St. Bernard Prep, Altamont and 4-1 against Whitesburg Christian in the semifinals, after trailing 1-0 late.
Turley, the Falcons’ prodigious ball handler, had another stellar season. She compiled 27 goals and 31 assists, a season that likely would’ve earned her repeat honors as county player of the year.
“Jay, the way that he’s been doing the texts, it’s just so sad, because you miss it so much, and knowing that it’s not real,” Turley said. “But it still gives you a sense of excitement for our imaginary self.”
Then came texts about dinner at state, which would’ve played out this past weekend at the Huntsville Soccer Complex. The dinner chain finds root in the team’s trip to Huntsville for the Final Four two years ago. The Falcons went to Olive Garden, which Frickey called “a big deal.”
This year, Jenkins sent out a text asking about where the team wanted to eat after the semifinal match, virtually speaking. He promised a private room at the “nicest restaurant in town,” in which the Falcons would order everything on the menu, Frickey said.
Seals claimed reservations at Connors Steak and Seafood, Turley said. Seals wanted steak and key lime pie.
Later that night, Jenkins texted what he had to eat. Seals replied with a picture of herself with a stack of juicy steaks.
“Somebody asked, ‘What about the pie?’” said Jenkins, who sent a picture of key lime pie.
That launched an exchange about pie.
“Key lime pie is my favorite dessert,” Seals said. “I can eat one by myself.”
One might ask why the team didn’t get dessert, so to speak, in Jenkins’ imaginary season. It’s virtual, right? Why not make it a state championship, instead of a runner-up finish?
Jenkins is a fun-loving guy, and all, but he’s a coach. He must motivate the team for next year.
“I thought we were for sure going to win,” Frickey said. “The way he presented it, it was a very Jay thing to do.”
It was all in good fun, with a therapeutic touch. A season that played out in text bubbles helped the Falcons to escape their individual quarantine bubbles.
Like any good coach, Jenkins got his team to respond.
“The girls would get into it,” Jenkins said. “They’d say, ‘Don’t worry, mom is bringing drinks and snacks for tonight’s game.’ We’d just have the best time with it.
“I hope it lifted up their spirits a little bit. I hope it took some of the sting what, for my girls, really could’ve been a good season this year.”