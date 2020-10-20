A peak in the Valley?: Alexandria playing for championship, but school scoring record also in reach

ALEXANDRIA — There came a time after Todd Ginn finished as Alexandria’s quarterback when his late dad and Hall of Fame high school coach wondered aloud, what if he’d geared the Valley Cubs’ offense to his son’s talents?
Maybe Ginn could’ve put up big passing numbers, handing off less to legendary running back Mac Campbell. Maybe more colleges would’ve taken notice of Ginn.
Certainly, Alexandria would’ve gone far, but maybe the Valley Cubs wouldn’t have won that 1995 state championship.
“He said, giving the ball to Mac 40 times a game is what gave us the best chance to win every game,” Ginn said. “That’s what I just think about every time.”
Now Alexandria’s third-year head coach, Ginn has counted the ways the current Valley Cubs can win. He uses them all, and it has them 8-0 headed into Friday’s game at Leeds (8-1) to determine the Class 5A, Region 6 champion.
“Multiple” is the operative word, and being multiple has Alexandria chasing a historic bullet. The Valley Cubs can break the 2005 team’s school scoring record of 588 points.
It’s not the top goal at a school that paints balls on the wall of Larry R. Ginn Gymnasium to celebrate state champions in various sports. Style points mean nothing in high school sports, but they add flavor to legends.
The Valley Cubs average 48 points a game. That beats the 42-point pace set by the 2005 team, which finished the season 12-2, falling to Deshler in the semifinals. If the 2020 Valley Cubs maintain their scoring pace through the quarterfinals, they will break the school record.
Should Alexandria keep pace through the state finals, playing 15 games, the Valley Cubs would finish with 720 points. That would mark the 10th highest point total in Alabama High School Athletic Association history, according to records available on the association’s website.
Linden set the state record with 762 points in 2016.
Piedmont’s 2016 state championship team holds the Calhoun County record with 622 points, according to records available on the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s web site. Rounding out the top five are 2019 Jacksonville (607), 2013 Saks (595), 2016 Ohatchee (589) and 2005 Alexandria (588).
Alexandria 2020 can set the county record by maintaining its 48-a-game clip through the quarterfinals.
The Valley Cubs' two toughest regular-season games loom. They could find scoring more challenging against Leeds on Friday and reigning 3A champion Piedmont on Oct. 30.
If playoffs follow form, the Valley Cubs could have scoring bonanzas in the first two rounds of the playoffs. The 2005 team went 56 and 56 in the first two rounds, against Dora and Haleyville, then scored 35 and 22 in the next two games, against Chelsea and Deshler.
There’s room for the current Alexandria team’s competition to strengthen and scores to dip below the Valley Cubs’ season average. They could still break the school record.
The 2005 team averaged 41.9 points and scored as few as 25 points in the regular-season, losing in overtime to Moody. That team had 343 points through eight games.
The 2020 team’s season-low totals stand at 38, in consecutive games against St. Clair County and Corner.
No, keeping a scoring pace does not register among Todd Ginn’s top priorities. Though he was part of Alexandria’s staff in 2005, he didn’t know until told that his team averaged 48 points a game.
He follows his dad’s thinking … score as many points as possible in the first half and try to rest starters early in the second half.
However, yes, there’s plenty of awareness around Alexandria’s team about the record. Chris Evans, the all-state running back who led the 2005 charge before rushing for better than 4,000 yards at Samford University, helps coach Alexandria’s running backs and defensive backs.
“I knew that, and the way these guys have been going, I thought about them probably breaking that record,” Evans said.
Star pupil Ronnie Royal, Alexandria’s freshman phenom at running back and safety, said breaking the record “would mean a lot.”
“Some people know about the record, but some people don’t,” he said. “I know about the record, and I want to set another record. That would be amazing.”
Alexandria has other links between the current team and the 2005 crew. Jake Welch, an assistant on Ginn’s staff, started at quarterback in 2005. Ginn credited Welch’s read-making smarts as a key to that Alexandria team’s flirtation with 600 points.
Notable skill players, operating behind veteran offensive lines, also highlight common threads between the two teams.
Besides Evans, wide receiver T.J. Heath also made first-team all-state in 2005. Heath went on to play defensive back in the NFL and CFL.
The 2020 team has one of Calhoun County’s most promising prospects in Royal. Antonio Ross and Javais McGhee round out the “Three-Headed Monster” battery of ball carriers that make the Valley Cubs so hard to stop.
The 2005 also had a way to get points without scoring touchdowns. Kicker Jordan Warren made all-state that year.
The 2020 Valley Cubs have two proven kickers in Luis Torres and Cleat Forrest.
As Ginn pondered the similarities, he said the current team could likely succeed with the wing-T offense, which the 2005 team ran. The 2020 team has one more element in Ross, who would’ve played a wing in Larry Ginn’s offense.
In this year’s scheme, Ross can operate as a fullback or receiver. He’s a danger on end-arounds, with McGhee and Royal lining up behind the offensive line.
That’s an offshoot of the success Alexandria had making the “wildcat” their primary offense in 2019, but the Valley Cubs can do so much more. McGhee lines up at quarterback, and he can join Royal and Ross out wide, with Wesley Wright at quarterback.
Throw in a legion of blockers that includes fullback Dakari Garrett and tight end Grady Trantham, and the Valley Cubs have, so many ways to go.
“They can do a lot of things we couldn’t do,” Evans said. “You have to account for a receiver, a running back and a quarterback that, at anywhere on the field, can score. They also can interchange a lot of pieces. The wing can split out and run the fade. …
“If I was a defensive coordinator, I wouldn’t want to have to prepare for this team that they have.”
The trend has been for opponents to key on Royal and hope for the best with the rest.
“They’ll go for me, and Javais will be open or Ross will be open,” Royal said. “Someone is always open.”