A look back at the top prep stories from 2021

The year of our Lord, 2021. At least it wasn’t 2020, right?
It was close, in many regards. Certainly tragic as COVID-19’s delta variant delivered another lethal surge in the summer and fall, and omicron gave us plenty about which to worry headed into 2022.
At least we had a full calendar year of high school sports, albeit with adjustments. Whether it was state championships, major recruiting news, coaching turnover, transfers or tragedies, the games went on.
They went on both on the field and off. Here are the top prep-sports stories of 2021:
1. Falcons fly
If there was a Calhoun County Cup for most success across the board, it would go to Donoho. In calendar 2021, the Falcons brought home one team state championship in volleyball and three runner-up finishes … Baseball, girls soccer and girls tennis.
The volleyball state championship was Donoho’s second in three years and followed a runner-up finish in between. The baseball team made its deepest playoff run ever, to the Class 1A title series.
Within the tennis team’s success was a doubles state title for the tandem of Claire Hillman and Lily Grace Draper, who went on to be MVP of the state volleyball tournament. HIllman was state runner up in No. 1 singles.
The soccer team returns all but one senior starter and looks likely to make a run in 2022, with standouts Erin Turley leading the offense and goalie Maggie Wakefield on the back end.
2. Aces on The Plains
White Plains dominated on the golf course, winning boys’ and girls’ county, sectional and state titles.
The girls, led by Baylie Webb at state and Abby Gattis at county, brought home their third state title and first since 2016. The boys, led by Kenny Okins’ second-place finish, won White Plains’ first-ever team state title in boys sports.
Chris Randall, long one of the county’s top basketball coaches before adding golf to his duties, won his first two AHSAA state titles.
The Wildcats golf program keeps decorating Alabama 9 with new signage.
3. Piedmont’s comeback
Piedmont won its fifth state football championship under 16th-year head coach Steve Smith, but the Bulldogs took an improbable route.
After winning its region in three-way tiebreakers three years in a row, Piedmont finished third in the tiebreaker in 2021. The Bulldogs had to open the playoffs on the road for the first time since Smith’s first season.
A semifinal rematch took Piedmont to region rival Saks, and the Bulldogs survived 52-44 in overtime.
Then Piedmont went to Birmingham and pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in Super 7 history, overcoming a 29-6 halftime deficit to beat Montgomery Academy 35-33. Quarterback Jack Hayes was Super 7 MVP for the second time in three years.
4. Anniston hoopla
Anniston’s boys’ and girls’ basketball teams made it to their respective 4A finals, and the boys came home state champions for the first time since 2009.
Well-traveled Malcolm Carlisle, who played out parts of his high school career at Saks, Faith Christian and Sacred Heart, joined forces with longtime friend and partner in hoops Antonio Kite to get the Bulldogs over the top after years of near misses at the Northeast Regional.
Carlisle was the Final 48 MVP, and Kite was The Star’s All-Calhoun County 4A-6A player of the year. Torry Brown was county coach of the year and 4A coach of the year in Alabama for making it work with two alpha dawgs in their first season as varsity teammates.
5. Kite’s choices
Kite, the athlete this county couldn’t wait to see in high school, didn’t disappoint. Not only did he help to deliver a state basketball championship with his sleight-of-hand drives and deep 3-pointers, but he gave fans a football surprise.
He resumed playing football in 2020 and played himself into SEC offers. In 2021, he made two choices … his college sport and his destination.
Like the football firework he became, Kite committed to play football for Alabama on July 4. He signed Dec. 15 and projects to join former Oxford standout Trequon Fegans in Alabama’s defensive backfield.
Like others, Kite will go down as one of the greatest and most decorated high school athletes in Calhoun County history. He’s a three-time first-team all-state pick in basketball and was 4A player of the year in 2021. He’s a two-time first-team all-state pick in football.
6. Farewell to greats
Speaking of highly decorated prep athletes from Calhoun County, Oxford’s Trey Higgins, Piedmont’s Sean Smith and Wellborn’s Jett Smith played their last as high school athletes in 2021.
Higgins finished with multiple all-state selections in football and baseball before signing to play baseball for Mississippi State. He was the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s 6A hitter of the year in baseball in 2021 and was twice a finalist for 6A back of the year in football.
Piedmont’s Smith was a three-time 3A lineman-of-the-year finalist in football and three times a first-team all-state pick in baseball. He helped Piedmont win a state football championship and two county baseball titles before taking his power swing to Wallace State Community College.
Wellborn’s Smith played his last as a high schooler on the baseball diamond in 2021 but made most of his fame in football. The former quarterback/linebacker was 3A lineman of the year in 2020 and twice a finalist before signing with Jacksonville State.
7. Transfer reality
High school sports imitate the transfer-portal reality in college sports, and the trend bit particularly hard on the Calhoun County football scene in 2021.
Oxford lost 12 transfers after the coaching transition from Keith Etheredge to Sam Adams. The departed included the entire Fegans family … Trequon and his younger brothers … to 7A power Thompson. Others went to Gulf Shores. Others followed Etheredge to Auburn.
Ronnie Royal, one of 2024’s top Alabama prospects, transferred from Alexandria to Gulf Shores, starting the run of transfer headlines in the county.
Wellborn lost some to Piedmont and Anniston. Saks lost some to Anniston and Cherokee County. Pleasant Valley lost some to Alexandria.
What difference did it all make?
Oxford, Alexandria and Saks went on to win region titles. Oxford and Alexandria advanced to the second round of the playoffs, one round short of where they finished in 2020. Saks made the 3A semifinals before falling to Piedmont in arguably one of the county’s greatest games.
Would Jaylon Cunningham (Anniston) and C.J. Gresham (Cherokee County) have gotten Saks past Piedmont, to Birmingham? We’ll never know.
Damon Parr and Jake Upton (from Pleasant Valley) helped Alexandria to overcome Royal’s transfer.
In basketball, Cade Phillips’ move from Westbrook Christian goosed the already strong Jacksonville boys, leaving county sports fans to dream about an eventual showdown with Anniston.
8. Coaching transition
High-profile comings and goings marked 2021.
In football, Oxford went from Etheredge to Adams, Weaver from Justin Taylor to Gary Atchley and Ohatchee from Scott Martin to Chris Findley, who served as interim head coach for the back half of the 2021 season and was promoted to full time Wednesday.
Findley’s work earned him 3A assistant coach of the year in Alabama, and Anniston’s Bradley Ball was 4A assistant of the year.
In basketball, Schuessler Ware returned to retirement after a COVID-shortened season at Faith Christian, giving way to Cory Hughes. Cordell Hunt stepped up to administration in Jacksonville, and Shane Morrow took over the Golden Eagle boys.
9. Home state home
The AHSAA’s state softball tournament moved from Montgomery to Oxford’s Choccolocco Park a year ahead of schedule and played out in May. Alexandria, Cleburne County and Piedmont brought home flavor, with Piedmont making its first appearance in the fast-pitch era.
10. COVID’s impact
No seasons canceled or widespread forfeits in 2021, but year two of the COVID-19 pandemic altered things.
Regional semifinal basketball games played out on campuses instead of regional sites, so fans only saw Northeast Regional finals in Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum. Anniston’s boys beat White Plains, and the girls beat Handley.
The state wrestling tournament went from three days in Huntsville to two sites, with 1A-4A playing out in Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum and 5A-7A the next week, in Huntsville’s Von Braun Center. Area wrestlers had a big day in Montgomery, led by Weaver’s runner-up finish in 1A-4A.
All eight area teams at the 1A-4A state meet finished among the top 13 in a 33-team field. Other team places and scores: 5. Ohatchee 101.5; 6. Cleburne County 99; 7. Piedmont 85.5; 8. Ranburne 85; 10. Saks 82; 12. Pleasant Valley 77; 13. White Plains 67.5.
Weaver's Cody Souder won his first state title, in the 160-pound class, and was named most valuable wrestler. He was one of eight individual state champions from Calhoun County and nine from The Star's coverage area.
11. RIP
COVID’s saddest impact on the 2021 prep-sports scene was the Sept. 14 passing of longtime Alexandria High School football and wrestling assistant coach Tres Payne.
Alexandria also mourned the passing of recent-former football/baseball standout Layton Ellison, who died from injuries in an accident while doing contract work for Alabama Power after Hurricane Ida.
The Donoho community mourned recent-former football/baseball player Jase Alderman.
The Ohatchee community mourned victims of the March 25 tornado, including three members of former Ohatchee High School all-state running back Domonique Thomas’ family.