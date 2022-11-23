A fine line: Piedmont’s front shows ‘ruthless’ side in playoffs

PIEDMONT — Mason Langley and Krae Keener are more than pictures on a wall of fame in Piedmont’s football fieldhouse to current-day Bulldogs offensive linemen.
For Conner Williams, they’re like friends. Williams’ older sister Kayleigh went to school with them, and he got to know them.
Conner Williams and twins Braden and Landen McDaniels watched as managers as Piedmont’s legendary two-time all-state mashers led the way for then-quarterback Taylor Hayes and running backs Darnell Jackson and Lee Stanley.
Ball carriers for Piedmont’s 2015 and 2016 state-champion teams often got five-or-more yards down the field before feeling a defender, thanks to Langley, Keener and crew.
“They were my superheroes,” Braden McDaniels said. “I looked up to them. I was like, ‘That’s going to be me one day, right in their shoes, playing on Friday nights, in big games and going to state championships.’”
Those were great days for Piedmont offensive linemen, and the happiest days of happy days returned in the Bulldogs’ two most recent playoff games.
“Just being able to revert back to the old Piedmont days of just pounding it down their throat, going ruthless down the field, that just feels good,” said Williams, Piedmont’s center.
To be clear, current Piedmont quarterback Jack Hayes needs just 99 passing yards in Piedmont’s Class 3A semifinal against Sylvania on Friday to break JaMarcus Russell’s career record. It would give Hayes the fourth crown jewel of AHSAA career quarterbacking records.
He broke records for total yards, touchdown passes and total touchdowns earlier this season.
The senior quarterback and four-year starter has passed for 10,675 yards and 154 touchdowns because he’s capable, and Piedmont has had a run of pass-suited personnel the past four years.
That includes linemen who protect Hayes.
“It’s a really good compliment for people to go around and say air raid,” left tackle Braden McDaniels said. “We can pass the ball. We have a great quarterback, but you have to think about us, too.
“We’re up there, blocking our butts off every play, and that’s how we’re able to throw the ball.”
Colbert County and Gordo, Piedmont’s last two playoff opponents, made Piedmont win another way. The guy who passed for a school-record six touchdowns in a semifinal victory at Saks last season rushed for 201 yards and three touchdowns at Colbert County.
Hayes rushed 41 times for 257 yards and four touchdowns against Gordo. He rushed 30 times in the second half after throwing two first-half interceptions.
Piedmont (11-2) rushed for a combined 730 yards and passed for 213 in those games, accounting for 28 percent of their 2,653 season rushing yards.
So, what caused Piedmont to ground and pound so much more, all of a sudden? Colbert County and Gordo had athletes in their secondary able to cover Piedmont’s receivers.
“They did a good job of taking away those things that we like to do,” Piedmont coach Steve Smith said. “They took away some of the things that we’ve had success with all year long, but we work on a variety of things.
“We don’t just work on the stuff that we like to do the most, and thankfully, we’ve had some stuff to fall back on.”
Smith has saved it partly out of concern for limiting Hayes’ contact this season. That’s also why Hayes, who would rather deal shoulder booms, has slid or run out of bounds more.
It’s fatiguing enough that Hayes, like all other Piedmont quarterbacks under Smith, runs to the sideline for every play call.
Too, Piedmont doesn’t have a 15-20-carry running back, like it’s had most years. Parker Thornton has soldiered on at running back. Dontavius Jordan came back from injury in the second half of the season to help, and defensive back Cody Holloway has seen spot duty in the offensive backfield.
They’ve all helped to absorb the running load to this point, but it’s playoff time. When Piedmont must run to win, the physical Hayes is Piedmont’s best option.
That meant that Hayes’ biggest best friends get to do more of what linemen love to do most. With the help of extra blocking backs, Williams, the McDaniels’ twins on the left side, right guard Caeden Ooten and right tackle ChrisJon Gurey got to fire and push.
They helped to deliver a message … Piedmont can run and will, when needed.
“It’s nice, knowing that we can be able to run the ball,” Landen McDaniels said. “We have a real good line.”
That Piedmont has run the ball well when needed in the playoffs won its line long-overdue attention, Smith said.
“Our offensive linemen are very underrated,” he said. “Those guys never get the credit they deserve, and we’ve got a lot of confidence in them.
“Most people may not know those kids, may not even know them by name, but they put in a lot of time and effort. They work extremely hard. We wanted to put it on their backs the last couple of weeks, and they’ve delivered.”