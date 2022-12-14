‘55 out’: Anniston’s McElderry soaks in last day of high school before moving on to Tuscaloosa

It all seemed so sudden for Ryqueze McElderry.
Shortly after he smoothed out his last pancake block as a high-schooler, Anniston’s senior big man poured syrup on Facebook.
“My heart is literally broken,” he posted with a broken-heart emoji. “#55out.
“Net stop Tuscaloosa, AL.”
Add the elephant and praying hands emojis.
That post came on the night of Nov. 18, following the Bulldogs’ quarterfinal loss to eventual Class 4A champion Andalusia.
Then came the Nov. 20 post, accompanied with a picture, celebrating how “truly blessed” McElderry is.
“I’ve finally been accepted to the University of Alabama,” he said. “Roll TIde.”
Add another elephant emoji.
Fast forward to Tuesday, one could feel the former Bulldog big man’s bittersweet double edge.
“Last day at AHS man,” he posted. “Anniston has been great to me, and I’ll forever love Anniston, but I got bigger goals to achieve, and I’m very blessed to be where I am at today in my life.
“Praise the Most High. As of today, a new journey has started for me. Let’s keep it rolling. #RollTide.”
This time, McElderry included praise hands and an elephant.
And with that, McElderry is no longer a high-schooler. He graduated early from Anniston and moved to Tuscaloosa on Thursday.
He’ll spend the next week in bowl practices, embarking on his work to climb Nick Saban’s depth chart, then return home for a formal signing ceremony De. 22 After a few days off for Christmas, bring on full-time, next-level pursuits.
The 6-foot-4, 330-pound offensive lineman goes with confidence.
“I have a great opportunity to play my first year,” he said. “I’ve just got to come in and learn the plays. That’s all I basically have to do, and just come in, day in and day out, and give it my all every day at practice.
“I’ve got a real good chance of starting this year, but I have to work for it, and that’s what I’m going to do.”
Anniston coach Rico White said McElderry goes to Tuscaloosa as ready as a player just out of high school can be.
“Ryqueze is a great athlete, first and foremost,” White said. “He's a leader and an asset to any sports program. He's a hard worker, and it shows on and off the field.
“Ryqueze has the speed and agility for his size to excel to the highest form of competition.”
Alabama’s starting offensive line headed into its Iron Bowl victory included redshirt senior Tyler Steen, senior Darrian Dalcourt and redshirt senior Emil Ekiyor Jr. Four offensive lineman, including starting guard Javion Cohen and backup left tackle Amari Knight, entered the transfer portal.
There’s every reason for McElderry, a four-star prospect and former Georgia commit, to come in early and get a head start.
The first order of business, besides learning the playbook, is to conform to the Alabama staff’s body mass goals for him. He checked in a 28 percent body fat, which he said “is not bad,” but wants to chisel off a few pounds.
“With my height right now, the best weight for me to play at would be 320,” he said.
McElderry will go through the Fourth Quarter conditioning program and spring practice. He’ll have May and one week in June off before summer workouts.
“I have seen the dedication and hard work he has put in, and it's starting to pay off,” White said. “The opportunity was available to him, and this is his moment to accelerate to a higher level playing field, so why wait?
“He's seizing the moment, and, as a former coach, I could not be more proud of him. I'm excited to see him become what he has always dreamt of. With determination, hard work and focus, we could possibly see him in the future competing on a professional level.”
Before stepping on the escalator, however, McElderry experienced the last day in high school. Because he’s graduating early, it came six months before the last day for most of his classmates.
His Tuesday started with a civics final, and he aced it … 98.
He had earned exemption from final exams in the rest of his classes, so he spent the rest of the day visiting with people.
“I talked to all of my seniors,” he said. “All of them said they were going to miss me. I told my coaches that it was my last day, and they said they were real proud of me.”
Then came the moment he walked through those doors for the last time as an Anniston student. Those bittersweet thoughts that came to mind.
“I’ve got a new journey I’m about to start on, a new chapter in my life,” McElderry said. “I’m just blessed to be where I’m at. I can’t wait to move in Thursday and start working and practicing down there in Tuscaloosa so I can earn my spot.
“It’s a dream come true, but it came by real quick.”