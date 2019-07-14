Golfers the 41st annual Sunny King Charity Classic took their final swings in the tournament at Anniston Country Club on Sunday.
As expected, the final-round performance of Jacob LeCroy and Jacob Harper didn’t disappoint. The team secured a Sunny King title with a record-shattering score of 163 -- 13 strokes ahead of second-place pair Logan and Randy Archer.
“Everybody was talking about it,” Harper said. “Gives them something else to talk about.”
While Harper has been the talk of the tournament, the first-place score of 163 could not have been done alone, especially with the format of the Sunny King, according to both Harper and LeCroy.
“He helped me out in the front, I finally got it going in the back,” LeCroy said. “We birdied a lot of the same holes, but we brother-in-lawed really well.”
The duo finished with a tournament record 51-under par, eight strokes ahead of the 43-under 171 set by former three-year champions Ty Cole and Gary Wigington in 2016.
Harper-LeCroy tied the former record by the 10th hole on Sunday. Harper said they weren’t really paying attention to the record, but he and LeCroy were aware they would surpass 43 under.
“We talked about it for a minute,” Harper said, “laughed about it, ha ha, whatever about 50, but we didn’t really ever talk about it, talk about it.”
While Harper-LeCroy might not have discussed their performance, everyone else sure was. Being the last team to tee-off on Sunday, the leaders had many fans following them from hole to hole on golf carts or watching from the balcony of the Anniston Country Club … and Harper and LeCroy noticed.
“All of the people out there, just watching us, they could’ve been doing some better things, but they wanted to watch us,” LeCroy said, “so I was happy about that.”
There was a lot to watch on Sunday with Harper shooting 11-under 70 and LeCroy shooting 8 under on their own balls.
Even though Harper and LeCroy didn’t seem to be “on” at the same time, they played well enough to post the best score the Sunny King tournament has ever seen.
“It got kind of wild about half way through the round. He got off a little slow to start, and I was just kind of hanging in there, playing good and he finally got it going,” Harper said. “When he got it going, he got it going real good and started making everything.”
As a team, they really did make almost everything posting 14 birdies and one eagle on Sunday. A performance so good, the newcomers dethroned three-year champs Ty Cole and Gary Wigington.
“Somebody had to do it,” Harper said. “They’ve won enough of them. I’m sure they can win again next year.”
In this year’s tournament, Cole-Wigington landed a fifth-place finish with 37-under 178. A solid score for the duo, only three strokes out from their tournament winning score of 175 in 2018. The pair hope to be back on top in next year’s tournament.
Speaking of next year’s tournament, LeCroy said he hopes Harper isn’t even thinking about coming back to Sunny King. Instead, he’s hoping Harper will be living his dream of playing professional golf.
“Sunny King is awesome, but we are going for the big times,” LeCroy said.
Closer to the end of 2019, Harper will try again to qualify for the PGA Tour by making it through qualifying school. Last year, he missed the mark by one shot.
“If everything goes my way, I will not be back, but we will see,” Harper said.