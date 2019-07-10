The Sunny King Charity Classic is a charity event, but one question has lorded over the competitive side of it since Gary Wigington and Ty Cole formed a super team three years ago.
Can anybody beat them?
Cole-Wigington will shoot for a tournament-record fourth straight Sunny King title this weekend. They won by eight strokes in 2016, four in 2017 and six last year.
They hold the top two spots in the Calhoun County Golf Tour rankings headed into the 41st Sunny King, which starts Friday and runs through Sunday at Silver Lakes, Cider Ridge and Anniston Country Club.
There’s no doubt which team is favored to win, but can anybody catch it? Wigington expects the team’s toughest challenge yet from a record field of 211 teams that includes mini-tour flavor.
“It seems, from top to bottom, stacked with good teams,” he said. “Add the new ones and the ones that typically contend, and it’s going to be a tough challenge.”
Last year saw three teams — Cory Etter-Caleb Bowen, Garrett Burgess-Cypress Hathorne and Ryan Howard-Chad Reavis — shoot 181, six strokes back of Cole-Wigington’s 175.
Etter-Bowen finished third, six strokes back, in 2017, and Burgess-Hathorne were two strokes behind them, in fourth. Burgess-Hathorne took third in 2016, nine strokes back.
P.J. Shields-Jaylon Ellison, second place in 2016 and 2017, haven’t played in the tournament since.
Howard, who teamed with Lance Evans to win the 2014 Sunny King and Dustin Travis for a fourth-place finish in 2016, has a new partner. Richard Poole, Howard’s LaGrange College teammate, is a scratch golfer who takes it seriously. How seriously?
Poole, who lives in Nashville, Tenn., and wife Rachel will bring a full-time nanny with them to help with their twins, born in May. They family will stay with Howard.
“He’s really good with the wedge and putter,” Howard said of Poole, who teamed with Drew Archer to finish sixth last year. “In the Sunny King, it all boils down to wedges and putt stick. …
“I like our chances. I like them a lot. From tee to green, my game is probably the best it’s been possibly ever.”
Cody Robinson, who played on the final day with Cole-Wigington last year, has teamed Barrett Waters, from Villa Rica, Ga. Waters turned pro in 2016.
Jeremy McGatha-Brennan Clay won April’s county two-man tournament, the one time Cole-Wigington have played together as a tandem this year.
“We made putts,” said Clay, who became a dad when son Atticus was born nine months ago. “If you talk to anybody about this tournament (Sunny King), you have to do that. For whatever reason in that tournament, we shot better scores then with no mulligans than we have past several years at Silver Lakes. Got to get our putters and wedges.
“We always think we can win. I haven’t had the best year playing this year, because I’ve been more busy with work and just life with my little boy. Jeremy has been playing good. Experience in this tournament is always great. It’s a whole different level of focus and fun.”
Recent Donoho graduate Jacob LeCroy, the first golfer from Calhoun County to win at least two AHSAA titles, will team with Jacob Harper. The former Beulah High standout, a soon-to-be sophomore at Troy, won the 2018 Alabama Open and May’s U.S. Amateur Public Links Championship.
LeCroy won the AHSAA 1A-2A title in 2018 and this year. Harper won the 3A title in 2011.
As for Wigington-Cole, they’ve played together enough to know their games and how to attack situations. They’ll rely on their experience this year, more than ever.
Wigington said he hasn’t thought about breaking the tournament’s record winning streak.
“It would be good,” he said. “Any time you can win the thing, period, you’ve done really good.”