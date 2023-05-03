Prep golf: White Plains’ Dalton Faulkner signs with Talladega College

WHITE PLAINS — White Plains’ Dalton Faulkner celebrated with friends and family at his high school Wednesday as he has chosen to play golf at Talladega College.
“I’m ready to go,” Faulkner said. “I’m going to be with my buddies, so it should be pretty fun. I’ve heard the coaches are really good. Talked to them a little bit.”
Talladega, which is in a transition from NAIA to NCAA Division II, offered Faulkner a full-ride scholarship to play.
“I’m thrilled that he’s going to get to continue to play golf in college,” White Plains coach Chris Randall said. “Dalton’s played football his whole life and golf, so he’s split time. I think his best golf is ahead of him. He’s going to get to college and focus on his game.
“He’s steadily improved every year, he’s got great hands. I think Talladega College is getting a fine player.”
Faulkner will join former White Plains standout Gage Miller, who is signing with the Tornadoes after two years at East Central Community College.
“He was my teammate a couple years ago," Faulkner said. "It’s good to know I’m going to have a couple buddies down there to play with all the time. Maybe I’ll see Sawyer (Edwards) there next year.”,
Faulkner is the second local golfer to join new coach Tim King at Talladega. Weaver’s Nick Ledbetter signed his letter of intent last week.
“Now, it’s going to be Nick and Dalton get to be teammates instead of rivals,” Randall said. “Also, Gage Miller, former teammate of Dalton’s at White Plains, is going down there as well. We’re thrilled he gets to play with some buddies. We think that comfort level will help him.”
The Tornadoes’ home course is Cider Ridge in Oxford.
“Very familiar with that course,” Faulkner said. “I like it. New greens, I like the new greens. I feel like staying at home and living 15 minutes from there, there’s no reason to not get better living 10 minutes from a golf course.”
Randall spoke highly of Faulkner and his personality. He said that just by looking at the turnout at the signing inside White Plains’ lunchroom you can tell how many people love him.
“He’s everybody’s buddy,” Randall said. “I don’t care if you’re in the seventh grade, 12th grade, if you’re young or you’re old.
"He’s the same no matter who he’s in front of. He’s just one of the most popular, engaging kids on campus. He just draws people to him, he’s got that type of personality. Everybody just wants to be around him.
“He’s been a great example on and off the course of what we want our athletes to be. We’re mighty proud of him.”