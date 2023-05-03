 Skip to main content
Prep golf: White Plains’ Dalton Faulkner signs with Talladega College

White Plains golfer Dalton Faulkner, middle, with his parents and head coach Chris Randall.

 Preston Odam, The Anniston Star

WHITE PLAINS — White Plains’ Dalton Faulkner celebrated with friends and family at his high school Wednesday as he has chosen to play golf at Talladega College.

“I’m ready to go,” Faulkner said. “I’m going to be with my buddies, so it should be pretty fun. I’ve heard the coaches are really good. Talked to them a little bit.”