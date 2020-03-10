Prep golf: White Plains' boys fourth in the Blue-Gray Invitational

The White Plains boys golf team was fourth in the two-day Blue-Gray Invitational golf tournament Tuesday at Wynlakes Golf and Country Club.
White Plains shot a 307 on the first day and 309 on the second. Houston Academy had a 601 to lead, followed by St. Paul's (613), Auburn (614), White Plains (616) and Mountain Brook (621).
Kenny Okins led White Plains with a pair of 74s. His 4-over 148 tied for seventh individually.
Andrew Miller had 79-75—154, Wesley Jenkins had 79-75—154 and Gage Miller was 75-85—160.