 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep golf: Piedmont’s girls advance to state, Weaver’s Ledbetter makes the field, too

Piedmont girls golf

Piedmont's state-qualifying girls golf team.

 Preston Odam

SILVER LAKES — Piedmont High School’s girls golf team advanced to the state tournament after a second-place finish at the Class 1A-3A sub-state tournament Monday at Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Silver Lakes.

“Just so happy for the girls. They’ve really worked hard,” Piedmont coach Horace Bramblett said. “The conditions of course were hot today; we haven’t played in a lot of hot weather. Just proud of the girls overcoming some bad things and being able to put it behind them.

Nick Ledbetter

Weaver's Nick Ledbetter won the sub-state golf championship.
Hokes Bluff

Hokes Bluff seventh-grade standout Makayla Bearden qualified for the state tournament.