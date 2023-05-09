 Skip to main content
Prep golf: Alexandria’s girls advance to state tournament, boys place fourth

Alexandria's girls golf team earned a bid to the state tournament.

Alexandria’s girls placed second in the Class 4A-5A North sub-state tournament at Twin Bridges Golf Club in Gadsden, earning a state bid.

“Obviously, we were really proud of them,” Alexandria coach Craig Kiker said. “I think I said this at the county tournament: it comes from their hard work. It comes from the hours that Coach (Brenard) Howard spends teaching them how to play.