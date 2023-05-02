 Skip to main content
Prep golf: Alexandria, Piedmont, Oxford, Weaver, White Plains girls advance; Oxford boys do, too

Golf teaser

The girls golf teams from Alexandria and Piedmont won sectional championships this week and advanced to the state tournament.

The Oxford, Weaver and White Plains girls teams also earned state bids by finishing in the top four of their respective sections. The Oxford boys qualified for the state tournament as well.

