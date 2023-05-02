Prep golf: Alexandria, Piedmont, Oxford, Weaver, White Plains girls advance; Oxford boys do, too

The girls golf teams from Alexandria and Piedmont won sectional championships this week and advanced to the state tournament.
The Oxford, Weaver and White Plains girls teams also earned state bids by finishing in the top four of their respective sections. The Oxford boys qualified for the state tournament as well.
Piedmont won the Class 1A-3A, Section 3 girls championship at Dogwood Hills Golf Course, Flat Rock. The Bulldogs scored a 323, while Weaver was second with 327.
Brookelyn Goss of Piedmont was fourth individually with a 98, while teammate Mayce Chandler was seventh at 109. Weaver was led by Alexis Cleveland (102, sixth place) and Demari Grant (110, eighth place). Geraldine's Jaycee Berrong scored an 89 to win the individual title.
Class 4A-5A, Section 3 girls
Alexandria took its sectional title with a 262, well ahead of Scottsboro and White Plains, both of which shot 278.
White Plains’ Isabel Rogers shot 78 to top the individual leaderboard. Alexandria's Avery Prickett was fifth with an 84, while teammate Marlee Hedgepeth was sixth at 85. Nevaeh Foster finished ninth at 93.
Class 6A, Section 3 girls
Playing at Cider Ridge, Oxford was third at 330, which was 36 strokes behind Homewood.
Annabelle Page of Oxford was third individually at 92. Chloey Page was sixth at 106.
Oxford finished third at 336, while Mountain Brook was the winner at 318.
The Yellow Jackets’ Cohen Picton was fourth at 78. Nic Boyd was ninth at 84, and Chip Mraz was 14th at 86.