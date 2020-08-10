You have permission to edit this article.
Local golf: 'Twig' gets it done again

071419_Sunny King Golf_Sunday_027 tp.jpg

Gary Wigington tees off on the 2nd hole during the final round of the 41st annual Sunny King Golf Classic in 2019 at the Anniston Country Club. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Chances didn't look particularly favorable for Gary "Twig" Wigington to win his fourth straight Calhoun County 2020 Tour event Sunday.

Going into the final round at the Cider Ridge Invitational, he was in 10th place. He shot a first-round 73 on Saturday and trailed Adrian Geeting’s brilliant 67 by six strokes.

“I thought I would have to shoot a 66 and hope to get a second or third place. It was highly unlikely that everybody in front of me would have a bad round,” Wigington said.

What do you know, the highly unlikely happened.

The nine golfers in front of him shot an average of 79.2 for the day, after averaging 69.2 in the first round. Wigington grinded out a 69 and then waited in his truck for the last three groups to finish.

When the dust had settled, he had claimed his 20th all-time tour win by one stroke over second-place Jeremy McGatha. Wigington finished with a 2-under 142, while McGatha had a 1-under 143. Cameron McCareeth was third at 1-over 145.

"I just came out and hit the ball good and solid," Wigington said. "I had no major mistakes like I did on Saturday. I made some good putts and was just hoping to have a chance to get back in the tournament.”

Wigington carved out three birdies on the front nine, while the leaders were stumbling. Geeting double-bogeyed the first hole and then bogeyed the third and fourth holes to fall out of the lead. He went on to shoot an 80 on the day and finish fourth — five strokes behind Wigington.

This pushed Andrew Brooks into the lead. He had parred the first four holes, but then a bogey, double-bogey, bogey run in holes 5 through 7 dropped him out of the lead. He finished with an 80 and finished fifth — six shots behind Wigington for the tournament.

McGatha was next, as he shook off a bogey at No. 3 with birdies at Nos. 5, 7 and 9 to make the turn at 5-under par, giving him a three-shot lead over Frank Brady. Word got out the Wigington was at 2-under par, and as the final group finished hole No. 12, McGatha was 5 under, while Brady and Wigington were knotted at 2 under.

After McGatha had a costly double-bogey at No. 13, his lead shrank to one, and the race was on. All three golfers parred their next hole and then followed that up with a bogey and with three holes left and only one stroke separated the three.

Brady had an 8 on the 16th hole, which dropped him out of the hunt. He eventually finished seventh at 5-over par. McGatha had a bogey on No. 16 that dropped him back into a tie with Wigington as Wigington headed down the 18th fairway.

Wigington nailed his second shot on the par-5 hole to 24 feet from the cup. His eagle putt fell inches short, but the tap-in birdie gave him the lead for the first time in the tournament.

McGatha had to birdie one of the last two holes to force a playoff, but both attempts fell inches short and Wigington had pulled off the huge comeback. For McGatha, it was his 27th second-place finish all-time on the Tour and his second in a row in 2020.

For Brady, it was just a lot of fun.

”It was just a lot of fun playing with guys in the last group," he said. "Never done that before. Things kind of came unglued there on 16. I kind of rushed things, but it was just enjoyable being there."

A disappointed McGatha said, "I just choked out there. Just plain choked.”

The win just about wrapped up the season-long points race for Wigington as he has four first places and a second place under his belt.

Ty Cole, second place in the standings, shot an opening round 79 to drop all the way back into the Third Flight. He then closed out Sunday with a 68 to finish at 3 over for the tournament and win the Third Flight by nine strokes.

Jonathan Pate and Brian Baugh tied for first in the First Flight with scores of 149. Tanner Wells, Chad Calvert and Chris Hummel tied for first in the Second Flight with a score of 148. Justin Gondola shot 161 to win the Fourth Flight, Brad Baird’s 164 won the Fifth Flight, Jay Howell’s 177 took first in the Sixth Flight, and Casey Harmon won the Seventh Flight with a 178.

David Sanders won the Senior division with a 151, four strokes better than Tim Steward’s 155.

The tour will be at Gadsden Country Club this weekend for a 54-hole event.

Cider Ridge Invitational

Final results

Championship Flight

Gary Wigington, 73-69—142

Jeremy McGatha, 69-74—143

Cameron McCareeth, 70-75—145

Adrian Geeting, 67-80—147

Andrew Brooks, 68-80—148

Peyton Bradley, 71-77—148

Frank Brady, 70-79—149

Charlie Smith, 72-77—149

Brennan Clay, 74-78—152

Jake Goggans, 73-80—153

Wesley Jenkins, 72-91—163

First Flight

Johnathan Pate, 74-75—149

Brian Baugh, 74-75—149

Jeff Bain,  74-76—150

Randy Archer, 74-77—151

Landon Winfrey, 75-76—151

Mark McCaig, 74-81—155

Kenneth Patterson, 75-80—155

Ott Chandler, 75-80—155

Jackson Stephens, 74-83—157

Second Flight

Tanner Wells, 76-72—148

Chad Calvert, 76-72—148

Chris Hummel, 77-71—148

Shawn Ledbetter, 78-72—150

Tyler Putnam, 77-74—151

Caleb Morrow, 76-77—153

Randy Lipscomb, 78-76—154

Gage Miller, 78-77—155

Eric Lett, 77-79—156

Nick Hubbard, 78-79—157

Justin Wood, 76-88—164

Third Flight

Ty Cole, 79-68—147

Matt Rogers, 80-76—156

Timmy Woodard, 79-79—158

Chip Howell, 79-81—160

Jared Waits, 80-80—160

Kyle Rosenbauer, 79-83—162

Cain Hollingsworth, 80-82—162

Ryan Limbaugh, 79-83—162

Shannon Page, 79-85—164

Daily Thomas, 80-85—165

Brandon Slick, 80-107—187

Fourth Flight

Justin Gondola, 81-80—161

Robin Wood, 81-83—164

Max Basler, 82-83—165

George Salmon, 82-84—166

Danny Shears, 81-86—167

Jake Munroe, 81-89—170

Eric Smith, 82-88—170

Kenny Fulmer, 82-88—170

Lee Waldron, 83-88—171

Cal Lambert, 82-92—174

Fifth Flight

Brad Baird, 84-80—164

Pat Cooper, 87-81—168

Chandler Allen, 88-81—169

Chase Thomas, 85-87—172

Nick Pollard, 84-88—172

Joe McGuire, 88-88—176

Bumper Jones, 88-89—177

David Hurst, 88-90—178

Josh Hicks, 86-95—181

Trenton Lott, 87-94—181

Sixth Flight

Jay Howell, 91-86—177

Nathan Williams, 89-89—178

Brad Young, 90-89—179

Doug White, 90-90—180

Houston Black, 89-93—182

Steven Waits, 91-91—182

Anthony Humphries, 90-93—183

Rusty Calloway, 89-101—190

Adam Benefiel, 91-101—192

Allen Hamlin, 89-106—195

Chance Nunnally, 91-119—210

Seventh Flight

Casey Harmon, 96-82—178

Luke Armstrong, 97-90—187

Michael Prociuk, 97-92—189

Mike McArthur, 97-92—189

Daniel Ricks, 102-94—196

Hogan Page, 100-97—197

Kelly Rogers, 99-99—198

Randy Watson, 98-103—201

Derrick Kirby, 95-109—204

Rick Saylor, 111-106—217

Senior Division

David Sanders, 76-75—151

Tim Steward, 78-78—155

Charlie Estes, 75-82—157

Dennis Austin, 77-80—157

Jerry Kemp, 76-83—159

Ron Fleming, 79-80—159

Doug Sears, 79-81—160

Charlie Winfrey, 82-85—167

Ed Raney, 82-88—170

Bobby Vinson, 83-90—173

Mike Thompson, 95-94—189

Lamar Ward, 105-93—198

