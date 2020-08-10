Local golf: 'Twig' gets it done again

Chances didn't look particularly favorable for Gary "Twig" Wigington to win his fourth straight Calhoun County 2020 Tour event Sunday.
Going into the final round at the Cider Ridge Invitational, he was in 10th place. He shot a first-round 73 on Saturday and trailed Adrian Geeting’s brilliant 67 by six strokes.
“I thought I would have to shoot a 66 and hope to get a second or third place. It was highly unlikely that everybody in front of me would have a bad round,” Wigington said.
What do you know, the highly unlikely happened.
The nine golfers in front of him shot an average of 79.2 for the day, after averaging 69.2 in the first round. Wigington grinded out a 69 and then waited in his truck for the last three groups to finish.
When the dust had settled, he had claimed his 20th all-time tour win by one stroke over second-place Jeremy McGatha. Wigington finished with a 2-under 142, while McGatha had a 1-under 143. Cameron McCareeth was third at 1-over 145.
"I just came out and hit the ball good and solid," Wigington said. "I had no major mistakes like I did on Saturday. I made some good putts and was just hoping to have a chance to get back in the tournament.”
Wigington carved out three birdies on the front nine, while the leaders were stumbling. Geeting double-bogeyed the first hole and then bogeyed the third and fourth holes to fall out of the lead. He went on to shoot an 80 on the day and finish fourth — five strokes behind Wigington.
This pushed Andrew Brooks into the lead. He had parred the first four holes, but then a bogey, double-bogey, bogey run in holes 5 through 7 dropped him out of the lead. He finished with an 80 and finished fifth — six shots behind Wigington for the tournament.
McGatha was next, as he shook off a bogey at No. 3 with birdies at Nos. 5, 7 and 9 to make the turn at 5-under par, giving him a three-shot lead over Frank Brady. Word got out the Wigington was at 2-under par, and as the final group finished hole No. 12, McGatha was 5 under, while Brady and Wigington were knotted at 2 under.
After McGatha had a costly double-bogey at No. 13, his lead shrank to one, and the race was on. All three golfers parred their next hole and then followed that up with a bogey and with three holes left and only one stroke separated the three.
Brady had an 8 on the 16th hole, which dropped him out of the hunt. He eventually finished seventh at 5-over par. McGatha had a bogey on No. 16 that dropped him back into a tie with Wigington as Wigington headed down the 18th fairway.
Wigington nailed his second shot on the par-5 hole to 24 feet from the cup. His eagle putt fell inches short, but the tap-in birdie gave him the lead for the first time in the tournament.
McGatha had to birdie one of the last two holes to force a playoff, but both attempts fell inches short and Wigington had pulled off the huge comeback. For McGatha, it was his 27th second-place finish all-time on the Tour and his second in a row in 2020.
For Brady, it was just a lot of fun.
”It was just a lot of fun playing with guys in the last group," he said. "Never done that before. Things kind of came unglued there on 16. I kind of rushed things, but it was just enjoyable being there."
A disappointed McGatha said, "I just choked out there. Just plain choked.”
The win just about wrapped up the season-long points race for Wigington as he has four first places and a second place under his belt.
Ty Cole, second place in the standings, shot an opening round 79 to drop all the way back into the Third Flight. He then closed out Sunday with a 68 to finish at 3 over for the tournament and win the Third Flight by nine strokes.
Jonathan Pate and Brian Baugh tied for first in the First Flight with scores of 149. Tanner Wells, Chad Calvert and Chris Hummel tied for first in the Second Flight with a score of 148. Justin Gondola shot 161 to win the Fourth Flight, Brad Baird’s 164 won the Fifth Flight, Jay Howell’s 177 took first in the Sixth Flight, and Casey Harmon won the Seventh Flight with a 178.
David Sanders won the Senior division with a 151, four strokes better than Tim Steward’s 155.
The tour will be at Gadsden Country Club this weekend for a 54-hole event.
Cider Ridge Invitational
Final results
Championship Flight
Gary Wigington, 73-69—142
Jeremy McGatha, 69-74—143
Cameron McCareeth, 70-75—145
Adrian Geeting, 67-80—147
Andrew Brooks, 68-80—148
Peyton Bradley, 71-77—148
Frank Brady, 70-79—149
Charlie Smith, 72-77—149
Brennan Clay, 74-78—152
Jake Goggans, 73-80—153
Wesley Jenkins, 72-91—163
First Flight
Johnathan Pate, 74-75—149
Brian Baugh, 74-75—149
Jeff Bain, 74-76—150
Randy Archer, 74-77—151
Landon Winfrey, 75-76—151
Mark McCaig, 74-81—155
Kenneth Patterson, 75-80—155
Ott Chandler, 75-80—155
Jackson Stephens, 74-83—157
Second Flight
Tanner Wells, 76-72—148
Chad Calvert, 76-72—148
Chris Hummel, 77-71—148
Shawn Ledbetter, 78-72—150
Tyler Putnam, 77-74—151
Caleb Morrow, 76-77—153
Randy Lipscomb, 78-76—154
Gage Miller, 78-77—155
Eric Lett, 77-79—156
Nick Hubbard, 78-79—157
Justin Wood, 76-88—164
Third Flight
Ty Cole, 79-68—147
Matt Rogers, 80-76—156
Timmy Woodard, 79-79—158
Chip Howell, 79-81—160
Jared Waits, 80-80—160
Kyle Rosenbauer, 79-83—162
Cain Hollingsworth, 80-82—162
Ryan Limbaugh, 79-83—162
Shannon Page, 79-85—164
Daily Thomas, 80-85—165
Brandon Slick, 80-107—187
Fourth Flight
Justin Gondola, 81-80—161
Robin Wood, 81-83—164
Max Basler, 82-83—165
George Salmon, 82-84—166
Danny Shears, 81-86—167
Jake Munroe, 81-89—170
Eric Smith, 82-88—170
Kenny Fulmer, 82-88—170
Lee Waldron, 83-88—171
Cal Lambert, 82-92—174
Fifth Flight
Brad Baird, 84-80—164
Pat Cooper, 87-81—168
Chandler Allen, 88-81—169
Chase Thomas, 85-87—172
Nick Pollard, 84-88—172
Joe McGuire, 88-88—176
Bumper Jones, 88-89—177
David Hurst, 88-90—178
Josh Hicks, 86-95—181
Trenton Lott, 87-94—181
Sixth Flight
Jay Howell, 91-86—177
Nathan Williams, 89-89—178
Brad Young, 90-89—179
Doug White, 90-90—180
Houston Black, 89-93—182
Steven Waits, 91-91—182
Anthony Humphries, 90-93—183
Rusty Calloway, 89-101—190
Adam Benefiel, 91-101—192
Allen Hamlin, 89-106—195
Chance Nunnally, 91-119—210
Seventh Flight
Casey Harmon, 96-82—178
Luke Armstrong, 97-90—187
Michael Prociuk, 97-92—189
Mike McArthur, 97-92—189
Daniel Ricks, 102-94—196
Hogan Page, 100-97—197
Kelly Rogers, 99-99—198
Randy Watson, 98-103—201
Derrick Kirby, 95-109—204
Rick Saylor, 111-106—217
Senior Division
David Sanders, 76-75—151
Tim Steward, 78-78—155
Charlie Estes, 75-82—157
Dennis Austin, 77-80—157
Jerry Kemp, 76-83—159
Ron Fleming, 79-80—159
Doug Sears, 79-81—160
Charlie Winfrey, 82-85—167
Ed Raney, 82-88—170
Bobby Vinson, 83-90—173
Mike Thompson, 95-94—189
Lamar Ward, 105-93—198