Local golf: Three in a row for Wigington

Gary Wigington played flawless golf this past weekend at Pine Hill Country Club as he played 36 holes with zero bogeys and 12 birdies.
His performance gave him his sixth Pine Hill Invitational victory in the last eight years. It was like old times as he dueled Jeremy McGatha, who only had one bogey over the weekend and 12 birdies to finish one stroke back at 11-under par.
Wigington now has won 18 Calhoun County Tour events in his career, while McGatha has 10 titles. Wigington has made 103 straight starts in Tour events.
It has been a few years since the two have dueled each other in the final Sunday grouping, and it was a classic battle last Sunday, as McGatha shot a 67 with no bogeys and five birdies, while Wigington shot 66 with no bogeys.
The two set up the showdown with a pair of 66s on Saturday.
“The greens were holding very well today, and the course was looking very good. I left a few shots out there, but it was a good round," Wigington said.
McGatha was having his own 66 a little earlier on Saturday.
"I have not been playing well and have had a lot of things going on and you can’t play good golf if you are not 100 percent there mentally, so it was a good round today,” McGatha said.
McGatha’s day on Sunday started out wild. His drive hit a tree in the woods and came out in good position. He then hit a 15-foot chip shot that left him well short of the green, His next shot shot came out like a bullet and was headed over the green and he was headed for a double –bogey. However, the ball hit the pin and dropped straight down inches from the hole. He tapped in for par and stayed tied for the lead.
He birdied the next hole with a great second shot and he was to hold that lead until the 16th hole. McGatha birdied Nos. 5, 6 and 15 to get to 10 under.
Wigington birdied Nos. 6 and 8 on the front nine and was 8 under at the turn. He was brilliant down the stretch as he birdied Nos. 13, 15, 16 and 17 to re-take the lead at 12 under. The key shot was a bunker shot to within a few inches on No. 17 to retain the lead.
“It is tough to shoot 11 under and not win, but Gary is so tough to beat. He just keeps coming at you and never lets up. I'm starting to put things together. Just need to practice some, but it felt good to play well today,” McGatha said.
Added Wigington: “It was fun to be paired with Jeremy today. He had me most of the day until those last few holes where I made up some ground. It was a fun day.”
Wigington’s 25-foot birdie from the fringe on No. 15 got him the lead for the first time. It was Wigington’s third straight victory on the 2020 Calhoun County Tour.
Third place went to 19-year-old Harrison Hughston, who put together another fine tournament. He placed third at The Anniston Country Club a couple of weeks ago. A poor second round, playing in the final grouping, hurt him in that tournament, but he learned some valuable lessons.
A Montevallo freshman and a former Donoho star golfer, Hughston shot an opening round 68 on Saturday and came home with a 69 on Sunday to finish at 7 under. He concluded his Sunday round with a spectacular eagle-three on the par-five 18th hole.
“I learned in the ACC tournament second round that I was trying not to make mistakes, instead of just trying to play with nothing to lose," he said. "It was my first time ever in the final grouping on the Tour.”
He played well Sunday and was only two shots back with five holes to go.
Pine Hill Invitational scores
Final results
Championship Flight
Gary Wigington, 66-66—132
Jeremy McGatha, 66-67—133
Harrison Hughston, 67-69—136
Chad Calvert, 68-72—140
Kenny Okins, 69-72—141
Wesley Jenkins, 70-71—141
Clay Calkins, 71-70—141
Adrian Geeting, 71-71—142
Landon Straub, 71-73—144
Caleb McKinney, 71-73—144
Tyler Putnam, 71-74—145
Chip Howell, 70-75—145
Nick Pollard, 71-75—146
Chandler Allen, 71-78—149
David Clark, 70-81—151
First Flight
Chance Harris, 72-70—142
Josh Poole, 72-72—144
Caleb Bowen, 72-72—144
Gage Miller, 74-72—146
Chase Hollingsworth, 72-75—147
Graham Morrow, 73-75—148
Timmy Woodard, 74-74—148
Ethyn Roberts, 73-76—149
Frank Brady, 72-77—149
Mark Guyther, 72-78—150
Jason Rich, 72-81—153
Mike Lett, 74-80—154
Rick Okins, 74-81—155
Ted Heim, 72-83—155
Bradley Elliott, 74-86—160
Second Flight
Chad Watson, 75-69—144
Brennan Clay, 75-70—145
Rodney Grubbs, 76-70—146
Justin Graveman, 75-73—148
Charlie Smith, 75-74—149
Matt Rogers, 75-75—150
Daniel Black, 75-77—152
Sawyer Edwards, 76-76—152
Landon Winfrey, 76-76—152
Tony Hicks, 76-78—154
Chris Hubbard, 75-79—154
Adam Johnson, 75-80—155
Cameron McCareeth, 75-80—155
Josh Hicks, 76-79—155
Tyler Dopson, 75-81—156
Trenton Lott, 76-81—157
Daily Thomas, 75-85—160
Third Flight
Johnny Barnes, 81-71—152
Carlos Sanderson, 78-74—152
Kobie Webb, 77-76—153
Brian Irwin, 77-77—154
Will Brown, 77-77—154
Zac Mangum, 77-78—155
Tom Liles, 77-78—155
Cole Fuller, 77-78—155
Peyton Bradley, 78-77—155
Mike Hughston, 78-77—155
Nic Ledbetter, 78-81—159
Samuel Wallace, 77-82—159
Cain Hollingsworth, 78-82—160
Ray Doss, 78-83—161
James Lett, 77-85—162
Zachary Austin, 78-87—165
Michael Downey, 78-89—167
Fourth Flight
Lenn Coffey, 79-75—154
Hank Smith, 80-76—156
Lamar Carter, 79-78—157
Kyle Turner, 79-78—157
Marcus King, 81-77—158
Dennis Pounders, 81-77—158
Mark McCaig, 82-76—158
Randy Watson, 81-79—160
Eddie Burks, 79-82—161
Justin Foster, 80-81—161
Phillip Sanderson, 79-84—163
Zac Carrizales, 79-84—163
Hayden Crowe, 79-85—164
Riley Boyd, 82-90—172
Jason Lett, 82-98—180
Fifth Flight
Cal Lambert, 83-76—159
Chase Thomas, 84-77—161
Lee Edge, 84-80—164
Steve Taylor, 85-80—165
Sean Kline, 84-82—166
Terry Cobb, 87-81—168
Heath Waldrop, 87-83—170
Tommy Snyder, 83-87—170
Brad Young, 86-90—176
Chris Reaves, 87-89—176
Marc Gaines, 87-90—177
Todd Pilkington, 87-93—180
Mickey Sheppard, 87-93—180
Justin Dopson, 86-97—183
Sixth Flight
Houston Black, 88-83—171
Tyler Teneyck, 93-82—175
Mike Ledbetter, 90-87—177
Daniel Ricks, 89-89—178
Alex Taylor, 89-89—178
Wayne Boyd, 91-92—182
Greg Gainey, 93-90—183
Brian Woodfin, 98-85—183
Michael Ray, 93-92—185
Kelly Rogers, 89-98—187
Tyrel Tucker, 92-96—187
Warren Sewell, 94-93—187
Ricky Carden, 104-84—188
Adam Benefiel, 100-92—192
Todd Hamilton, 96-97—193
Jared Joiner, 102-95—197
Austin Elliott, 99-103—202
Senior A
Dennis Austin, 70-71—141
Jerry Irwin, 72-72—144
David Sanders, 74-70—144
Mike Granato, 72-72—144
Doug Sears, 71-74—145
Bobby Vinson, 74-77—151
Carter Gable, 75-76—151
Buddy Eiland, 75-80—155
Senior B
Steve Davis, 76-76—152
Ron Fleming, 78-75—153
Rick Taylor, 76-79—155
Glenn Heathcock, 80-75—155
Tim Steward, 78-78—156
Keith Haywood, 77-80—157
Mike Thompson, 79-79—158
Robbie Robertson, 81-82—163
David Medders, 76-99—175
Senior C
Bruce Collins, 85-79—164
David Roden, 93-79—172
Richard Banks, 91-85—176
Lamar Ward, 84-92—176
Mark Vandaveer, 88-88—176
Steve Borrelli, 87-90—177
Frank Cobb, 85-94—179
Lee Clark, 91-95—186