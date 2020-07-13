Local golf: It is never easy as 'Twig' finally wins Wilfred Galbraith tourney

Photo by Trent Penny

It is never easy, and Gary “Twig” Wigington, 18-time winner of Calhoun County Tour events, would say that about winning the Wilfred Galbraith Invitational on Sunday at The Anniston Country Club.

He was runner-up in 2012, 2016, 2017, 2018 and finished third a year ago, after holding a four-stroke lead going into the final round.

Last fall, after having elbow surgery, there was some doubt whether he ever would be able to win the event. However, he has recovered from the surgery and won the event for the first time by one stroke over a hard charging Ty Cole. Wigington was the only golfer under par in the 54-hole event as he finished at 1 under. Cole finished at even.

“It was a long-time coming,” a relieved Wigington said. “I am proud to get this one, finally. Ty just kept coming. I was struggling out there today, but I had some good par saves and a lot of very good chips that kept me going.”

Wigington started out with a 68 on Friday and was tied with Logan Archer for the lead at the end of the round. Montevallo freshman Harrison Hughston (recent Donoho graduate) came in with a 69 and was one stroke back.

“The course was in great condition, and I have played here a lot, so I kind of knew what to hit from wherever I was at and that was a big help. It is cool to be among the leaders,” Hughston said.

He shot 77 on Saturday, but bounced back with 71 on Sunday to finish in a tie for fifth place at 7 over. It was a real confidence booster for the youngster.

Wigington fought off a challenge from Archer with 71 on Saturday, while Archer faded with 77 and eventually finished 10th at 11-over par.

“You have got to hit the ball in the fairways to have a chance to win here,” Archer said.

Former Donoho great, Jackson King, got into the fray with an opening round of 70 and then briefly had the lead Saturday before three straight bogeys on the back nine dropped him back.

King was just two behind Wigington heading into the final round, but untimely bogeys at Nos. 8 and 9 took him out of the running. He finished fourth at 4 over for the tournament.

It was King’s first time playing in this event. He always comes back from his home in Hoover to play in the Sunny King, but with Wilfred Galbraith Invitational being re-scheduled into the Sunny King time-slot due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was already on his calendar to be here.

“Over the last 15 years or so the fairways have gotten narrower and it makes you have to keep the ball in the fairway with your drive," King said.

Kevin Daugherty made a run at Wigington with a 71-69 start. He began the final round at 1 over and just one stroke back.

Said Daugherty on Saturday: "I don’t know how I got here, but there was a lot of smoke and mirrors out there. I just made a lot of good saves and was trying to keep it close. The condition of the course took away the advantage the big hitters had and helped me some.”

After Wigington bogeyed the first hole Sunday, Daugherty moved into a tie for the lead, but bogeys on Nos. 3 and 4 dropped him out of contention. He finished with a final-round 77 and 7 over for the tournament. He tied for fifth place.

The final challenge came from Cole. It was the third straight tournament in which Cole and Wigington battled down the final nine holes for the win. This week’s event was a little more unlikely in happening as Cole was hanging around after the first two rounds and was five strokes back of Wigington heading into the final round.

Cole had closed the gap Saturday, but a leaf blower cranking up across the street in the middle of a short putt and an unfortunate rock in the sand trap cost him four shots in the last four holes.

After a two-hour rain delay to start the final round, Cole began to make his final run at Wigington. He birdied Nos. 4, 7, 11, 13 and 17 to get within one stroke heading to the last hole. Meanwhile, Wigington was hitting errant drives as he found bunkers, other tee boxes and trees. Through all that he suffered only one bogey.

Wigington made a huge 20-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 that gave him a three-stroke lead with two holes to go.

At No. 17, Wigington made bogey. Along with Cole's birdie, the lead was shaved to one stroke. Both golfers hit the greens with their second shot, and Wigington tapped in for par, while Cole missed a birdie putt and Wigington had his first win at the Wilfred Galbraith.

Jacob LeCroy, a University of South Alabama golfer, opened with a round of 77, but shot 70-66 on the last two days and ended up in third place at 3 over for the tournament.

"That first round just killed me. I have been playing well, but just had a bad day,” LeCroy said.

Jeremy Pannell shot a 221 to edge Garrett Burgess by one shot to win the Championship B Flight. Ryan Huff won the Championship C Flight with a score of 231, one shot better than Chance Hollingsworth.

Andrew Gladden (143) won the First Flight, while John Lindsey (158) and Sam Bone (158) tied for first in the Second Flight. Bradley Young’s 168 won the Third Flight.

Wilfred Galbraith scores

Championship Flight A

Gary Wigington, 68-71-70—209

Ty Cole, 71-73-66—210

Jacob LeCroy, 77-70-66—213

Jackson King, 70-71-73—214

Kevin Daugherty, 71-69-77—217

Harrison Hughston, 69-77-71—217

Randy Lipscomb, 71-74-74—219

Scott Martin, 71-74-75—220

Logan Archer, 68-77-76—221

Lance Evans, 73-73-75—221

Chip Howell, 75-71-77—222

Brennan Clay, 73-74-78—225

Championship Flight B

Jeremy Pannell, 76-72-73—221

Garrett Burgess, 78-71-73—222

Blair Hollan, 73-75-75—223

Adrian Geeting, 76-79-68—223

Frank Brady, 77-75-73—225

Jake Goggans, 74-75-77—226

Ryan Howard, 74-76-77—227

Ott Chandler, 71-81-75—227

Chris Cox, 78-75-74—227

Clay Calkins, 73-78-78—229

Maverick Smith, 78-73-80—231

Jonathan Pate, 77-77-78—232

Gage Miller, 75-78-84—237

Championship Flight C

Ryan Huff, 76-80-75—231

Chase Hollingsworth, 77-79-76—232

Jeff Bain, 78-80-77—235

Jeremy McGatha, 78-81-77—236

Charlie Smith, 76-80-81—237

Landon Winfrey, 73-84-80—237

Daniel Black, 74-84-81—239

Mike Hughston, 78-85-76—239

Hank Smith, 76-85-79—240

Matt Rogers, 78-80-85—243

Jerry Kemp, 78-87-84—249

Kenny Fulmer, 77-90-82—249

Mark Guyther, 78-93-86—257

First Flight

Andrew Gladden, 71-72—143

Kyle Daugherty, 76-71—147

Eric Messer, 79-69—148

David Sanders, 74-75—149

Scott Murphree, 72-79—151

Graham Morrow, 79-76—155

Randy Archer, 72-84—156

Jared Waits, 77-80—157

Chris Messer, 78-79—157

Benji Turley, 74-86—160

Chris Leonhardt, 76-84—160

Brian Stewart, 77-86—163

Second Flight

John Lindsey, 82-76—158

Sam Bone, 81-77—158

Timmy Woodard, 83-77—160

Daniel Gaddis, 80-81—161

Drew Anderton, 85-78—163

Lewis LeCroy, 82-82—164

Chance Harris, 84-80—164

Chase Thomas, 81-84—165

Patrick Cooper, 85-82—167

Rob Davie, 85-84—169

Trey Stone, 81-92—173

Kenneth Willingham, 85-90—175

Greg Rainey, 85-92—177

Third Flight

Bradley Young, 87-81—168

Heath Waldrop, 90-81—171

Rick Taylor, 89-88—177

Michael Downey, 92-87—179

Charlie Estes, 86-94—180

Mark Hansil, 90-96—186

Ken Reeves, 100-90—190

Lamar Ward, 103-92—195

Kelly Rogers, 101-98—199

