Local golf: It is never easy as 'Twig' finally wins Wilfred Galbraith tourney

It is never easy, and Gary “Twig” Wigington, 18-time winner of Calhoun County Tour events, would say that about winning the Wilfred Galbraith Invitational on Sunday at The Anniston Country Club.
He was runner-up in 2012, 2016, 2017, 2018 and finished third a year ago, after holding a four-stroke lead going into the final round.
Last fall, after having elbow surgery, there was some doubt whether he ever would be able to win the event. However, he has recovered from the surgery and won the event for the first time by one stroke over a hard charging Ty Cole. Wigington was the only golfer under par in the 54-hole event as he finished at 1 under. Cole finished at even.
“It was a long-time coming,” a relieved Wigington said. “I am proud to get this one, finally. Ty just kept coming. I was struggling out there today, but I had some good par saves and a lot of very good chips that kept me going.”
Wigington started out with a 68 on Friday and was tied with Logan Archer for the lead at the end of the round. Montevallo freshman Harrison Hughston (recent Donoho graduate) came in with a 69 and was one stroke back.
“The course was in great condition, and I have played here a lot, so I kind of knew what to hit from wherever I was at and that was a big help. It is cool to be among the leaders,” Hughston said.
He shot 77 on Saturday, but bounced back with 71 on Sunday to finish in a tie for fifth place at 7 over. It was a real confidence booster for the youngster.
Wigington fought off a challenge from Archer with 71 on Saturday, while Archer faded with 77 and eventually finished 10th at 11-over par.
“You have got to hit the ball in the fairways to have a chance to win here,” Archer said.
Former Donoho great, Jackson King, got into the fray with an opening round of 70 and then briefly had the lead Saturday before three straight bogeys on the back nine dropped him back.
King was just two behind Wigington heading into the final round, but untimely bogeys at Nos. 8 and 9 took him out of the running. He finished fourth at 4 over for the tournament.
It was King’s first time playing in this event. He always comes back from his home in Hoover to play in the Sunny King, but with Wilfred Galbraith Invitational being re-scheduled into the Sunny King time-slot due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was already on his calendar to be here.
“Over the last 15 years or so the fairways have gotten narrower and it makes you have to keep the ball in the fairway with your drive," King said.
Kevin Daugherty made a run at Wigington with a 71-69 start. He began the final round at 1 over and just one stroke back.
Said Daugherty on Saturday: "I don’t know how I got here, but there was a lot of smoke and mirrors out there. I just made a lot of good saves and was trying to keep it close. The condition of the course took away the advantage the big hitters had and helped me some.”
After Wigington bogeyed the first hole Sunday, Daugherty moved into a tie for the lead, but bogeys on Nos. 3 and 4 dropped him out of contention. He finished with a final-round 77 and 7 over for the tournament. He tied for fifth place.
The final challenge came from Cole. It was the third straight tournament in which Cole and Wigington battled down the final nine holes for the win. This week’s event was a little more unlikely in happening as Cole was hanging around after the first two rounds and was five strokes back of Wigington heading into the final round.
Cole had closed the gap Saturday, but a leaf blower cranking up across the street in the middle of a short putt and an unfortunate rock in the sand trap cost him four shots in the last four holes.
After a two-hour rain delay to start the final round, Cole began to make his final run at Wigington. He birdied Nos. 4, 7, 11, 13 and 17 to get within one stroke heading to the last hole. Meanwhile, Wigington was hitting errant drives as he found bunkers, other tee boxes and trees. Through all that he suffered only one bogey.
Wigington made a huge 20-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 that gave him a three-stroke lead with two holes to go.
At No. 17, Wigington made bogey. Along with Cole's birdie, the lead was shaved to one stroke. Both golfers hit the greens with their second shot, and Wigington tapped in for par, while Cole missed a birdie putt and Wigington had his first win at the Wilfred Galbraith.
Jacob LeCroy, a University of South Alabama golfer, opened with a round of 77, but shot 70-66 on the last two days and ended up in third place at 3 over for the tournament.
"That first round just killed me. I have been playing well, but just had a bad day,” LeCroy said.
Jeremy Pannell shot a 221 to edge Garrett Burgess by one shot to win the Championship B Flight. Ryan Huff won the Championship C Flight with a score of 231, one shot better than Chance Hollingsworth.
Andrew Gladden (143) won the First Flight, while John Lindsey (158) and Sam Bone (158) tied for first in the Second Flight. Bradley Young’s 168 won the Third Flight.
Wilfred Galbraith scores
Championship Flight A
Gary Wigington, 68-71-70—209
Ty Cole, 71-73-66—210
Jacob LeCroy, 77-70-66—213
Jackson King, 70-71-73—214
Kevin Daugherty, 71-69-77—217
Harrison Hughston, 69-77-71—217
Randy Lipscomb, 71-74-74—219
Scott Martin, 71-74-75—220
Logan Archer, 68-77-76—221
Lance Evans, 73-73-75—221
Chip Howell, 75-71-77—222
Brennan Clay, 73-74-78—225
Championship Flight B
Jeremy Pannell, 76-72-73—221
Garrett Burgess, 78-71-73—222
Blair Hollan, 73-75-75—223
Adrian Geeting, 76-79-68—223
Frank Brady, 77-75-73—225
Jake Goggans, 74-75-77—226
Ryan Howard, 74-76-77—227
Ott Chandler, 71-81-75—227
Chris Cox, 78-75-74—227
Clay Calkins, 73-78-78—229
Maverick Smith, 78-73-80—231
Jonathan Pate, 77-77-78—232
Gage Miller, 75-78-84—237
Championship Flight C
Ryan Huff, 76-80-75—231
Chase Hollingsworth, 77-79-76—232
Jeff Bain, 78-80-77—235
Jeremy McGatha, 78-81-77—236
Charlie Smith, 76-80-81—237
Landon Winfrey, 73-84-80—237
Daniel Black, 74-84-81—239
Mike Hughston, 78-85-76—239
Hank Smith, 76-85-79—240
Matt Rogers, 78-80-85—243
Jerry Kemp, 78-87-84—249
Kenny Fulmer, 77-90-82—249
Mark Guyther, 78-93-86—257
First Flight
Andrew Gladden, 71-72—143
Kyle Daugherty, 76-71—147
Eric Messer, 79-69—148
David Sanders, 74-75—149
Scott Murphree, 72-79—151
Graham Morrow, 79-76—155
Randy Archer, 72-84—156
Jared Waits, 77-80—157
Chris Messer, 78-79—157
Benji Turley, 74-86—160
Chris Leonhardt, 76-84—160
Brian Stewart, 77-86—163
Second Flight
John Lindsey, 82-76—158
Sam Bone, 81-77—158
Timmy Woodard, 83-77—160
Daniel Gaddis, 80-81—161
Drew Anderton, 85-78—163
Lewis LeCroy, 82-82—164
Chance Harris, 84-80—164
Chase Thomas, 81-84—165
Patrick Cooper, 85-82—167
Rob Davie, 85-84—169
Trey Stone, 81-92—173
Kenneth Willingham, 85-90—175
Greg Rainey, 85-92—177
Third Flight
Bradley Young, 87-81—168
Heath Waldrop, 90-81—171
Rick Taylor, 89-88—177
Michael Downey, 92-87—179
Charlie Estes, 86-94—180
Mark Hansil, 90-96—186
Ken Reeves, 100-90—190
Lamar Ward, 103-92—195
Kelly Rogers, 101-98—199