You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Local golf: Dyar sisters get top-20 finishes in stroke-play championship

Dyar sisters

Sisters Layne and Hanna Dyar have both had their senior seasons end early because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Layne plays for JSU, while Hanna plays with White Plains. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Hanna Dyar shot a three-day score of 225 to finish tied for 13th in the Alabama Women’s Stroke Play Championship at Timberline.

Sister Layne Dyar shot a 229 and finished tied for 18th.

Both are White Plains High School graduates and members of state-championship teams there in 2015 and 2016.

They also play for Jacksonville State University. Layne awaits a redo of her senior year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Hanna will be a freshman in the fall.

Hanna’s round scores were 74-76-75, and Layne went 78-76-75.

Hanna next plays July 6-8 in the North and South Junior Championship in Pinehurst. She and Layne play together next July 22-23, in the 13th State Women’s Four Ball at Lakewood Golf Club in Point Clear. 

Layne and JSU teammate Chloe Borders, a Jacksonville Christian graduate and individual state champion in 2016, are the 2019 Four Ball champions.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...