Local golf: Cole rallies for win at Silver Lakes

071419_Sunny King Golf_Sunday_029 tp.jpg

Ty Cole, left, finished first in the points standings last year on the Calhoun County Tour, while Gary Wigington, right, was third. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Golf was back this past weekend as The Calhoun County Golf Tour emerged from hiding after almost 10 months. The off-season included several months of quarantine because of the COVID-19 pandemic before the 2020 season could get going.

Silver Lakes was the venue and it featured a stirring final nine-hole battle between the top two all-time winners on the tour, Ty Cole and Gary Wigington. The lead changed hands four times down the stretch on the Heartbreaker Course, before a par on the final hole gave Ty Cole a one-shot victory over Wigington.

It was a heartbreaker for Wigington, as he was playing in his first tournament after elbow surgery. He held the opening-round lead after he blistered the course for an opening round 68 and a one-stroke advantage over Cole heading into Sunday’s final round.

He maintained that lead as he and Cole emerged from the pack as they entered the final nine holes at 6-under par and 5 under, respectively. Brenna Clay and Jake Goggans were the closest to the leaders at 2 under.

Cole immediately took the lead on the final nine with a chip in on No. 10 for a birdie and a Wigington bogey on No. 11. It looked like Cole was going to go on one of his birdie runs, but he ran into problems as he bogeyed three of the next four holes and Wigington got it back to 5 under with a birdie on No. 16 and held a two-stroke lead with two holes to go.

It could have been more as Cole’s tee shot on No. 16 found water and he had to drop. A brilliant iron shot gave him a chance at par and he rolled it in to save par and trail by only two shots.

Cole then stuck his tee shot on the par-3 No. 17 hole to within 6 feet. Wigington hit a fine tee shot as well and was only 15 feet away from the hole. He had a tough downhill put that rolled 6 feet past the hole and he missed coming back and ended up with a bogey. Cole rolled in his birdie putt to tie Wigington as they went to the final hole.

Wigington’s second shot on the final hole rolled back down into the water’s edge, while Cole was safely on the green. Wigington’s second shot found land, but rolled back into the water’s edge. His third shot from the water flew out and went over the green. He was able to get down in two for a bogey, but Cole knocked home his par putt for his 19th career win all-time on the tour. Wigington has 15 all-time wins.

“That par on the 16th was big, as I knew then I still had a chance, being just two back,” Cole said. "It was a weird round. I do not think either one of us played really well down the stretch. There was a lot of giving back and forth.”

Cole added: “It is just good to be back playing again. I want to thank Jason Callan and his people for all the trouble they went through to pull this off. Things really went well.”

Jake Goggans placed third with one of his best career performances, as he gutted out a tough round of even par Sunday to finish third (two strokes back) at 2-under par for the tournament. Goggans was in the first group to tee off Saturday morning and was in the last group to finish Sunday.

"It was just good to be playing again. It felt good to be in the last group. Those last 3 finishing holes are something else,” he said.

Ohatchee coach Scott Martin had the best round of the day on the course as he shot a 67 to win the B Flight with a two-day total of 143. Corey Ray took honors in the First Flight with a two -day total of 149, two shots ahead of Shawn Ledbetter.

Randy Lipscomb shot 81-72 to tie Wesley Jenkins (84-69) for first place in the Second Flight with two day totals of 153. Nick Pollard won the Third Flight with a two -day total of 165, two strokes better than second place Jarrod Smith

Silver Lakes Championship results

Championship A Flight

Ty Cole 69-71—140

Gary Wigington 68-73—141

Jake Goggans 70-72—142

Brennan Clay 69-74—143

Alex Harper 71-75—146

Justin Graveman 71-79—150

Mark Hudgins 72-79—151

Championship B Flight

Scott Martin 76-67—143

Jeremy Willis 73-74—147

Jeremy McGatha 76-72—148

Frank Brady 75-73—148

Randy Reaves 74-75—149

Chris Cox 76-73—149

Andrew Brooks 75-76—151

Drew Anderton 76-76—152

Clay Calkins 75-77—152

Dane Moore 76-76—152

Bumper Jones 74-81—155

Michael Rich 76-80—156

Tyler Dopson 75-85—160

Ryan Huff 76-86—162

Dan McClellan 75-87—162 

First flight

Corey Ray 79-70—149

Shawn Ledbetter 77-74—151

Chad Hare 77-75—152

Caleb Bowen 78-74—152

Jeff Bain 77-77—154

Gage Miller 77-77—154

Morton Holcomb 78-77—155

Nick Ledbetter 77-78—155

Matt Rogers 80-77—157

Landon Straub 78-79—157

Greg Shultz 77-82—159

Clayton Chandler 77-82—159

Mason Dennis 78-81—160

Greg Bannon 80-80—160

Jake Monroe 79-81—160

Sam Bone 77-83—160

Chip Howell 78-83—161

Austin Minter 77-85—162

Casey Harmon 78-85—163

Luke Armstrong 80-86—166

Zach Mangum 78-92—170

Michael Ledbetter 79-92—171

Maverick Smith 78-WD

Second flight

Randy Lipscomb 81-72—153

Wesley Jenkins 84-69—153

Doug East 84-76— 160

Skylar Dennis 81—79—160

Darin Smith 82-79—161

Jason Britton 83-78—161

Joseph Hedgepath 84-78—162

Timmy Woodard 81-82—163

Daily Thomas 81-83—164

Samuel Burrell 81-83—164

Benji Turley 84-80—164

Chase Hollingsworth 83-83—166

Dustin Underwood 82-85—167

Patrick Cooper 82-85—167

Justin Wood 81-88—169

Jeff Noah 82-88—170

Daniel Black 84-88—172

David Lipscomb 81-93—174

Third flight

Nick Pollard 86-79—165

Jarrod Smith 86-81—167

Graham Morrow 87-82—169

Ethyn Roberts 86-84—170

Rob Loboda 86-84—170

Hunter Carr 87-85—172

Brad Baird 86-86—172

Josh Hicks 88-86—174

Cain Hollingsworth 89-86—175

David Clark 90-85—175

Kenny Fulmer 91-85—176

Kevin Garnett 88-89—177

Derek Epperson 86-92—178

Shane Chappell 86-92—178

Randy Watson 89-90—179

Nathan Williams 90-91—181

Jacob Pennington 94-87—181

Chase Thomas 93-91—184

Cal Lambert 99-90—189

Kelly Rogers 105-96—201

Hogan Page 105-96—201

Davis Culler 102-102—203

Keith Hutcheson 102-108—210

