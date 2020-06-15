Local golf: Cole rallies for win at Silver Lakes

Golf was back this past weekend as The Calhoun County Golf Tour emerged from hiding after almost 10 months. The off-season included several months of quarantine because of the COVID-19 pandemic before the 2020 season could get going.
Silver Lakes was the venue and it featured a stirring final nine-hole battle between the top two all-time winners on the tour, Ty Cole and Gary Wigington. The lead changed hands four times down the stretch on the Heartbreaker Course, before a par on the final hole gave Ty Cole a one-shot victory over Wigington.
It was a heartbreaker for Wigington, as he was playing in his first tournament after elbow surgery. He held the opening-round lead after he blistered the course for an opening round 68 and a one-stroke advantage over Cole heading into Sunday’s final round.
He maintained that lead as he and Cole emerged from the pack as they entered the final nine holes at 6-under par and 5 under, respectively. Brenna Clay and Jake Goggans were the closest to the leaders at 2 under.
Cole immediately took the lead on the final nine with a chip in on No. 10 for a birdie and a Wigington bogey on No. 11. It looked like Cole was going to go on one of his birdie runs, but he ran into problems as he bogeyed three of the next four holes and Wigington got it back to 5 under with a birdie on No. 16 and held a two-stroke lead with two holes to go.
It could have been more as Cole’s tee shot on No. 16 found water and he had to drop. A brilliant iron shot gave him a chance at par and he rolled it in to save par and trail by only two shots.
Cole then stuck his tee shot on the par-3 No. 17 hole to within 6 feet. Wigington hit a fine tee shot as well and was only 15 feet away from the hole. He had a tough downhill put that rolled 6 feet past the hole and he missed coming back and ended up with a bogey. Cole rolled in his birdie putt to tie Wigington as they went to the final hole.
Wigington’s second shot on the final hole rolled back down into the water’s edge, while Cole was safely on the green. Wigington’s second shot found land, but rolled back into the water’s edge. His third shot from the water flew out and went over the green. He was able to get down in two for a bogey, but Cole knocked home his par putt for his 19th career win all-time on the tour. Wigington has 15 all-time wins.
“That par on the 16th was big, as I knew then I still had a chance, being just two back,” Cole said. "It was a weird round. I do not think either one of us played really well down the stretch. There was a lot of giving back and forth.”
Cole added: “It is just good to be back playing again. I want to thank Jason Callan and his people for all the trouble they went through to pull this off. Things really went well.”
Jake Goggans placed third with one of his best career performances, as he gutted out a tough round of even par Sunday to finish third (two strokes back) at 2-under par for the tournament. Goggans was in the first group to tee off Saturday morning and was in the last group to finish Sunday.
"It was just good to be playing again. It felt good to be in the last group. Those last 3 finishing holes are something else,” he said.
Ohatchee coach Scott Martin had the best round of the day on the course as he shot a 67 to win the B Flight with a two-day total of 143. Corey Ray took honors in the First Flight with a two -day total of 149, two shots ahead of Shawn Ledbetter.
Randy Lipscomb shot 81-72 to tie Wesley Jenkins (84-69) for first place in the Second Flight with two day totals of 153. Nick Pollard won the Third Flight with a two -day total of 165, two strokes better than second place Jarrod Smith
Silver Lakes Championship results
Championship A Flight
Ty Cole 69-71—140
Gary Wigington 68-73—141
Jake Goggans 70-72—142
Brennan Clay 69-74—143
Alex Harper 71-75—146
Justin Graveman 71-79—150
Mark Hudgins 72-79—151
Championship B Flight
Scott Martin 76-67—143
Jeremy Willis 73-74—147
Jeremy McGatha 76-72—148
Frank Brady 75-73—148
Randy Reaves 74-75—149
Chris Cox 76-73—149
Andrew Brooks 75-76—151
Drew Anderton 76-76—152
Clay Calkins 75-77—152
Dane Moore 76-76—152
Bumper Jones 74-81—155
Michael Rich 76-80—156
Tyler Dopson 75-85—160
Ryan Huff 76-86—162
Dan McClellan 75-87—162
First flight
Corey Ray 79-70—149
Shawn Ledbetter 77-74—151
Chad Hare 77-75—152
Caleb Bowen 78-74—152
Jeff Bain 77-77—154
Gage Miller 77-77—154
Morton Holcomb 78-77—155
Nick Ledbetter 77-78—155
Matt Rogers 80-77—157
Landon Straub 78-79—157
Greg Shultz 77-82—159
Clayton Chandler 77-82—159
Mason Dennis 78-81—160
Greg Bannon 80-80—160
Jake Monroe 79-81—160
Sam Bone 77-83—160
Chip Howell 78-83—161
Austin Minter 77-85—162
Casey Harmon 78-85—163
Luke Armstrong 80-86—166
Zach Mangum 78-92—170
Michael Ledbetter 79-92—171
Maverick Smith 78-WD
Second flight
Randy Lipscomb 81-72—153
Wesley Jenkins 84-69—153
Doug East 84-76— 160
Skylar Dennis 81—79—160
Darin Smith 82-79—161
Jason Britton 83-78—161
Joseph Hedgepath 84-78—162
Timmy Woodard 81-82—163
Daily Thomas 81-83—164
Samuel Burrell 81-83—164
Benji Turley 84-80—164
Chase Hollingsworth 83-83—166
Dustin Underwood 82-85—167
Patrick Cooper 82-85—167
Justin Wood 81-88—169
Jeff Noah 82-88—170
Daniel Black 84-88—172
David Lipscomb 81-93—174
Third flight
Nick Pollard 86-79—165
Jarrod Smith 86-81—167
Graham Morrow 87-82—169
Ethyn Roberts 86-84—170
Rob Loboda 86-84—170
Hunter Carr 87-85—172
Brad Baird 86-86—172
Josh Hicks 88-86—174
Cain Hollingsworth 89-86—175
David Clark 90-85—175
Kenny Fulmer 91-85—176
Kevin Garnett 88-89—177
Derek Epperson 86-92—178
Shane Chappell 86-92—178
Randy Watson 89-90—179
Nathan Williams 90-91—181
Jacob Pennington 94-87—181
Chase Thomas 93-91—184
Cal Lambert 99-90—189
Kelly Rogers 105-96—201
Hogan Page 105-96—201
Davis Culler 102-102—203
Keith Hutcheson 102-108—210