Jacksonville State sophomore Berta Sanchez makes historic appearance in NCAA Regional

JACKSONVILLE — On Monday, Jacksonville State sophomore Berta Sanchez will become the second Gamecock to compete in an NCAA Women's Regional as an individual.
"I think it is an honor for sure," Sanchez said Thursday. "When you know that there is just you and another girl that made it to regionals it is super cool. But, finally, you have to go to regionals and play."
Sanchez received the at-large bid to the Tallahassee Regional on Wednesday after finishing the season with a scoring average of 73.54. That happens to be the second-lowest total in program history behind former Gamecock Valentina Giraldo, who finished averaging a 72.5 in 2018. Giraldo became the program's first woman to receive an at-large bid as an individual that year.
Sanchez, an international student from Barcelona, Spain, finished inside the top 10 in 10 of the team's 12 tournaments this season, but despite all that, the sophomore's chances of earning a bid seemed like a bit of a longshot. That's because she injured her back working out just days before the ASUN conference tournament April 17-19.
"Until two days before, I didn't know if I would play conference or not," Sanchez said. "But then I realized my team we are just five girls, and if I didn't go, they would only play four girls. So I didn't want that for my team. So I took some medicine, and that has a bad reaction on me the first day. Then I stopped all of my medicine for the last two days. I just play with what I had, not my normal game, but it is what it is."
Sanchez, who hadn't hit a ball at all in the days leading up to the tournament, struggled on the opening day, finishing with a 79. She rebounded in the second round, shooting a 73 before finishing up with a 76 to finish second on the team and tied for 20th overall with a season-worst total of 12-over par.
"Anytime you got a back situation, you're always afraid to really go after it," Jacksonville State coach James Hobbs said. "So I thought that affected how she played early on, but she really came on strong toward the end."
Hobbs said earning an at-large bid as a female golfer in the ASUN is significant. To qualify for regional play, men's teams must finish with a .500 record against Division I competition. The extra criteria, not present in women's golf, encourage the best teams to get more aggressive about scheduling schools like Jacksonville State.
"It is harder for a girl to climb that ladder ranking-wise when you don't get to see the lower-ranked players in the SEC, in the ACC and what not," Hobbs said. "For her, it is a huge thing to get her ranking to the point where she is low enough to get into the NCAA (regional) championship because she's had to do it against a (weaker) schedule."
Sanchez owns a national scoring rating of 150, the sixth-best mark in program history, after she shot par or better in 11 of her 35 rounds this season.
Her coach is especially glad to see Sanchez compete this season after NCAA officials canceled the Baton Rouge Regional last year. Rain prevented the course from being "playable at a championship level," causing the cancellation.
Instead, the top six teams present were simply advanced to the NCAA championship tournament, a move that left Jacksonville State and 11 other teams with frustration and questions over what could have been if the regional had proceeded like normal.
"We were robbed of an opportunity to really kind of see where we stack up with some of those teams we don't see very often," Hobbs said.
Sanchez still remembers what it felt like when the team found out they would not be allowed to play last season.
"It was terrible," she said. "We were all crying because when you have something that you want all year like a lot and then you are there, and you cannot have it not because you didn't do the things good — just for the weather that you cannot control. That is really hard to process."
But the sophomore said she didn't dwell on the situation.
"That is a thing that you cannot understand right," Sanchez said. "That is a thing that is not fair and there is no solution. … For me the things that you cannot do anything (about) you do not have to think a lot about that you know. I mean you don't have to worry about that because you cannot do anything. Yeah, it was terrible the first two days, then you realize it is what it is."
Sanchez believes things always happen for a reason. Last year that resulted in a Barstool-sponsored makeup tournament in Arizona with the other 11 schools from the Baton Rouge Regional.
"It was a different end to the semester, but it was a fun trip," Sanchez said. "A really fun trip."
Sanchez watched her long game suffer early on this season as she battled tendinitis in one of her wrists. She was often forced to make up ground on the greens, but the sophomore believes she became a much better golfer through those struggles.
"I just play shot by shot and that helps me a lot," Sanchez said.
Despite her business-like approach, Hobbs said he felt the sophomore might have felt burdened by her success at times this year.
"Being the top player all year long, that always puts a lot of pressure on you," Hobbs said. "And it is always self-inflicted, but at the same time, when you have risen to that point your teammates always expect a lot out of you. I think that is a difficult spot to be in for a lot of players."
Hobbs has seen a change in her since the conference tournament ended. There was nothing more she could do for herself or the team but relax and wait.
The top four teams and the top two individuals not included on those teams will advance to the NCAA tournament later this month. It's a hard road for an individual, but Hobbs believes Sanchez has the talent.
"Now, I am going to regionals, and I just have to enjoy the regionals because that is what I did," Sanchez said. "I practiced so hard this season for that. So I just have to have fun with this, my gift after all this season. So I am really happy."