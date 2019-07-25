Jacksonville State golf teammates Chloe Borders and Layne Dyar teamed to win the Alabama Women’s State Amateur/Senior Amateur Four-Ball Championship, which concluded Thursday at Gadsden Country Club.
They shot a 7-under-par 135 over two rounds (69-66), beating two teams that finished 4-under par.
Borders won an individual state title at Jacksonville Christian in 2016, and Dyar was part of two state championship teams at White Plains.
Hanna Dyar, Layne’s younger sister and the reigning Calhoun County high school player of the year for girls golf, teamed with Pleasant Valley’s Madilyn Turner to shoot 8-over-par 150 and finish sixth.