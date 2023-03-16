From the Bunker: Woodard, Morrow win at ACC

The team of Timmy Woodard and Graham Morrow shot a two-day total of 19 under par to run away with The Anniston Country Club two-man scramble this past weekend. The duo shot a 58 (12 under par) on Sunday to win by five strokes over the team of Ray Stinson and Jack Svenson. Third place belonged to the team of Cypress Hathorn and Noah Hathorn with a two-day score of 13 under par.
The team of Jake Goggans and David Sanders won the Second Flight with a score of 8 under par. One stroke back was the team of Rob Davie and Wes Couch. Three strokes off the pace was the team of Greg Smith and Brett Rothwell.
Third Flight winners were Jeff Hanseth and Scott Knighton with a score 4 over par. There was a four-way tie for second place.
Two-Man County on the horizon
The 2023 Calhoun County Team Championship is just around the corner. Finally, one can begin to smell the fresh grass and fresh air, as we leave winter behind us. The event is a two-person tournament scheduled on April 1-2 at Silver Lakes.
The format for Day 1 will be a two-person scramble (choose the best tee shot, continue this format until the ball is holed). Day 1 will be played on the Backbreaker and Mindbreaker golf courses.
Day 2 will be a two-person scamble (choose the best tee shot, then play your own ball from this position). Day 2 will be played on the Mindbreaker and Heartbreaker golf courses.
The entry fee is $155 ($310 per team). This includes greens fees, cart fees and lunch.
Cane Creek Kappa Alpha Psi
The 2023 APAC of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc. Scholarship Golf Tournament will be held at Cane Creek on Friday, June 16, with a shotgun start beginning at 8:30 a.m. It will be a two-person scramble with a cost of $75 a person. The entry fee includes 18 holes of golf and cart, range balls and lunch.
If you cannot participate, please show your support for the Anniston-Piedmont Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi by sponsoring a hole or making a donation. All money raised goes directly to the scholarship fund.
The Bulldogs will have their annual three-man scramble on Friday, June 2, at 2 p.m. out at Pine Hill Country Club. The cost is $60 a player and hole sponsorships are available from any Piedmont High School golfer or Coach Bramblett. Call 256-447-2829 or 256-294-8580 for more information.
The third-annual Lincoln School three-man scramble golf tournament will be held April 15. There will also be a putting challenge held on the practice greens. Tee time is 8 a.m.
The Drive, Chip and Putt national competition for youth that ends up at Augusta National Golf Course each year has announced its plans. There are local qualifiers, then regional qualifiers to be held this summer with the finals being next year around the time of the Masters.
One of the local qualifiers will be held at RTJ Silver Lakes on July 17. Mark your calendar for that event.
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational will be played June 2-4. It is a 54-hole event and Jacob LeCroy is the defending champion.
The Parent-Child will be held June 17-18. The Sunny King Charity Classic will be played at ACC, Silver Lakes and Cider Ridge Sept. 15-17.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The 87th Calhoun County Amateur Championship will be held Aug.19-20. Andrew Brooks is the defending champion. The “Buddy Moore” Charity Classic will be played Sept. 9-10.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Start time for the City of Anniston Cane Creek senior two-man dogfight is 10 a.m., with a sign-up time of 9:30 a.m. The next one is Tuesday, April 3.
The Anniston City Championship will be played June 24-25. The defending champion is Ty Cole.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Oxford City Championship will be held on July 8-9. Sawyer Edwards is the defending champion.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be played July 29-30. Jeremy McGatha is the defending champion.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month. This month the scramble will be held on March 21 with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Entry fee is $70 or $60 with a 2023 Trail Card. Entry fee includes greens fee, cart fee, range balls, lunch and prizes. Eligible for participants ages 50 & older.
The Calhoun County Two-Man will be held on April 1-2. The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be played May 6-7. Jacob LeCroy is the defending champion.
There will be a U.S. Open qualifier held on May 4.