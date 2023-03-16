 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

From the Bunker: Woodard, Morrow win at ACC

Local golf teaser
Photo by Trent Penny

The team of Timmy Woodard and Graham Morrow shot a two-day total of 19 under par to run away with The Anniston Country Club two-man scramble this past weekend. The duo shot a 58 (12 under par) on Sunday to win by five strokes over the team of Ray Stinson and Jack Svenson. Third place belonged to the team of Cypress Hathorn and Noah Hathorn with a two-day score of 13 under par.

The team of Jake Goggans and David Sanders won the Second Flight with a score of 8 under par. One stroke back was the team of Rob Davie and Wes Couch. Three strokes off the pace was the team of Greg Smith and Brett Rothwell.