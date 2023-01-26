From the Bunker: Winton 5 under after 2 holes

As we slowly creep towards 2023 golf weather, Ronnie Winton made some news out at Pine Hill with one of the fastest starts to a round that you could possibly imagine. It’s the first time I have ever heard of such a start.
He eagled the first hole and followed up with a double eagle on the second. He was an amazing 5 under par after just two holes.
If I ever shoot something like that it would be time for me to just put my clubs up and walk off the course and never play again. I could always remember the last two holes of my career and think that I played those two holes as well as any golfer on earth.
It might have been a good time for Winton to go buy one of those $1 billion dollar lottery tickets in Georgia too.
I read that the JSU women’s golf team put together a 3.91 GPA for the fall semester. It appears that the 3.91 is the highest for any JSU sports team in school history.
The thing that is really remarkable is that there are five freshmen on the squad and three are international students. There is a huge adjustment going off to school for the first time. There is the adjustment to a new culture to go along with playing golf tournaments. Six players had a perfect 4.0 average.
The Gamecocks open their spring season with a trip to Boynton Beach, Fla., to play in the Atlantic Invitational at Indian Springs Country Club Feb. 20-21.
Silver Lakes will have the Super Bowl backward three-person scramble on Feb. 11. The event will be played on the Backbreaker Course and played backwards on the Short Course. The entry fee includes green fees, cart fees, range balls, mulligans and an entry for a lucky draw on a 65-inch television.
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday. The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational will be played June 2-4.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Start time for the City of Anniston Cane Creek senior two-man dogfight is 10 a.m., with a sign-up time of 9:30 a.m.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Feb. 6. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. You must be over 50 years old.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
On April 15, the third-annual Lincoln School three-man scramble golf tournament will be held. There will also be a putting challenge held on the practice greens. Tee time is 8 a.m.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.