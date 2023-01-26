 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

From the Bunker: Winton 5 under after 2 holes

Local golf teaser
Photo by Trent Penny

As we slowly creep towards 2023 golf weather, Ronnie Winton made some news out at Pine Hill with one of the fastest starts to a round that you could possibly imagine. It’s the first time I have ever heard of such a start.

He eagled the first hole and followed up with a double eagle on the second. He was an amazing 5 under par after just two holes.