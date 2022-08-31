 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

From the Bunker: Wild finish at “The Hill”

Local golf teaser
Photo by Trent Penny

Andrew Brooks passed 16 golfers on Sunday and shot an amazing 63 to win the Calhoun County Championship last weekend at “The Hill.”

It was a wild finish as Brooks started the second round of the 36-hole event in the middle of the pack of the Championship B flight. He passed everyone in his flight and in the Championship flight to pick up the win.