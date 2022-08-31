From the Bunker: Wild finish at “The Hill”

Andrew Brooks passed 16 golfers on Sunday and shot an amazing 63 to win the Calhoun County Championship last weekend at “The Hill.”
It was a wild finish as Brooks started the second round of the 36-hole event in the middle of the pack of the Championship B flight. He passed everyone in his flight and in the Championship flight to pick up the win.
He shot that 63 with a double bogey on his 17th hole. While first-round leader Jeremy McGatha and the rest of the leaders failed to pull away from the field, Gary Wigington got hot and ripped off several birdies and an eagle on the first four holes to take the lead early in the round.
However, Wigington had a pair of triple bogeys starting the back nine and fell off the pace. McGatha regained the lead briefly with a birdie on No. 8 to get to 6 under par. He bogeyed 10 and 11 to drop back, while Layton Bussey got in the hunt with a couple of birdies.
Meanwhile, Brooks was ripping off birdies ahead of all of the first-round leaders and emerged out of the pack with a three-shot lead with two holes to play at 8 under par. Landon Straub, Chad Calvert and Bussey all finished at 5 under.
Things got interesting when Brooks stumbled with a double bogey on No. 17 to drop to 6 under par. He held a one-shot lead over four golfers. McGatha birdied his last hole to get to 6 under, but Brooks birdied his final hole to win the tournament.
For Brooks it was his first stroke-play win on the Tour. He had won the Match Play Championship back in 2014.
“I just played really well today,” Brooks said. “My putting was good except for the four-putt double bogey. I tried to play it smart and hit some irons instead of driver on a few holes.
“It is just an awesome feeling to be able to win and especially passing all the great players that were out there today. I started feeling like I had a shot when I made a long putt on No. 4 and then I had three birdies in a row.”
Three shots separated the top seven golfers: Brooks (-7), McGatha (-6), Calvert (-5), Bussey (-5), Straub (-5), Wigington (-4), Brennan Clay (-4).
Flight winners
Championship A Flight: McGatha 134, Calvert 135, Bussey 135.
Championship B Flight: Brooks 133, Straub 135, Tyler Dopson 141.
First Flight: Max Basler 143, Billy Thompson 145, Randy Reaves 145.
Second Flight: Matt Rogers 148, George Salmon 149, Bradley Elliott 150.
Third Flight: Lamar Carter 154, Kurt Duryea 155, Austin Jones 155.
Fourth Flight: Chris Sanford 155, Jeff Noah 155, Ted Heim 157.
Fifth Flight: Daily Thomas 156, Zack Goss 158, Nick Ledbetter 159.
Sixth Flight: Roger Smith 166, Danny Whittaker 166, Charles Carden 167.
Seventh Flight: Byron Preston 85 (Sunday score only).
Kronospan Tournament
Kronospan is hosting the Log-a-Load for Kids charity golf tournament at Silver Lakes on Oct. 14, with registration at 7 a.m. and a shotgun start at 8 a.m. It is a four-person scramble and will have a catered lunch. Call Mark Lowe at 256-282-0780 or Jeremy Oliver at 256-282-2559 for more details and to sign up. If you wish to be a sponsor, there are sponsorship opportunities available. Just go online or contact Oliver.
This is the fifth year of this tournament sponsored by Kronospan, which is the large flooring manufacturer located between Coldwater and Lincoln.
“Our company owners believe in doing something for others and we have raised over $77,000 for the Children’s hospital,” Oliver, the tournament’s organizer, said.
APAC of Kappa Alpha Psi Inc. Scholarship Tournament
Friday, Sept. 2, Cane Creek will host a two-person scramble with an 8:15 a.m. shotgun start. The fee is $100 a person and includes 18 holes of golf, a cart and lunch. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.
You can contact Tim Sudduth to sign up and get more details. His contact information is 770-317-4642 and TimSudduth@bellsouth.net
Salute to Industry Tournament
The Anniston Country Club will play host to the annual Salute to Industry golf tournament. It will be held on Sept. 8, with registration at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start at noon. It is a four-person scramble. Call Mary Katherine Ginn at 256-237-3536 for more details.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The “Big T” nine-hole scramble takes place every Thursday. Please call the clubhouse before 4:30 p.m. to get your name on the list to tee off around 5.
Last Thursday afternoon’s "Big T" scramble was won by the team of Hunter Carr, Taylor Vera and Henry Higginbothem with a score of 8 under par.
The Buddy Moore Charity Classic will be Sept. 10-11. The County Match Play Championship will be played Oct. 1-2. Gary Wigington is the defending champion of the Match Play Championship.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Effective Aug. 22, start times for the Cane Creek dogfights will change. Report time will be at 8 a.m., with a tee time of 8:30 a.m. This change is for Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday dogfights.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Sept. 12. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Rolling Red Tour Shootout will be held on Oct. 25, with the Rolling Red Classic slated for Oct. 26-27.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The team of Brazil, Keaton, Sparks and Jackson shot 20 under par to win the Alabama Military Academy Alumni Association golf tournament last week. The team was two strokes better than the team of Moultrie, Bryson, Mills and Smith and five strokes ahead of the team of Byrd, Byrd, Chunnell and Mackey.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.
There are free green fees on the first Tuesday of each month when you bring in your 2022 Trail Card. The dates for the rest of the year are Sept. 6, Oct, 4, Nov. 1 and Dec. 6.
The schedule has been set for the monthly senior two-man scramble events. Tournaments will be held Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15 and Dec. 13.
The Alabama Senior Amateur Tour comes to Silver Lakes on Sept. 10.
On Monday, Sept. 5, the Labor Day Big Cup two-person scramble will be played on the Heartbreaker and Backbreaker Courses with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. Big cups will be placed in diabolical places on each green. The entry fee is $85 per player. This fee includes green fees, cart fees, mulligans, lunch and prizes. This event is limited to the first 60 paid teams and will be post-flighted based on participation.