From the Bunker: Wigington wins match-play event

The Calhoun County Tour ended the way it should have ended this past weekend at “The Hill.” The regular season Tour points championship came down to the last shot when Brennan Clay sank a birdie putt on the last shot of the last hole to win Player-of-the-Year honors over Gary Wigington.
They qualified as the one and two seeds in the 16-man field of top regular season Tour finishers. Both advanced through three rounds to make it to the Sunday afternoon final and displayed some brilliant shot making. This time it was Wigington’s turn as he won the first three holes and held off a late charge by Clay to win his fifth match-play event in the 13 years it has been played.
Wigington birdied two of the first three holes. He was 3-up and threatening to break it open early. Clay settled in for the next few holes, but Wigington pushed his lead to 5-up after the 10th hole.
Clay had a short 3-foot putt that lipped out on No. 11 that kept him from cutting his deficit to four holes. It was important as Clay birdied 12, eagled 14 and birdied 15 to cut the deficit to two holes with three to play. Clay landed just short of the green on the par-3 16th hole and just missed holing out for a birdie. Wigington answered with an 8-foot birdie putt to win the hole and take the match-play title.
“You just can’t fall down the first three holes against Gary and come back,” Clay said. “I had a little talk with myself after missing the putt on 11 and started playing better.”
Clay’s best shot of the day was on the par-4 14th hole where he drove the green and stopped some 4-feet from the hole.
“It was a good year in that I won another tournament,” Clay said. “I am proud that I have been able to win a tournament in each of the last three years and Player-of-the-Year this year.”
As for Wigington, he said, “Brennan really made it tough on the back nine. A lot harder than I thought it was going to be. I got off to a great start and that always helps. I was able to do that in all my matches this weekend. It was as good a golf as I have played in a while.
“I made some good putts. It was a good year and I was very consistent and I was pleased with that. Brennan is a good player, and I was able to get the win. I was able to eliminate a lot of stupid mistakes this weekend and that helped.”
No. 1 Brennan Clay received bye
No. 9 Andrew Brooks defeated No. 8 Randy Lipscomb, 3&2
Clay defeated Brooks, 3&2
Clay advances to the semifinals
No. 12 Matt Rogers defeated No. 5 Layton Bussey, WD
No. 4 Landon Straub defeated No. 13 Dalton Chandler, 7&6
Straub defeated Rogers, 2&1
Staub advances to the semifinals
No. 14 Nick Ledbetter defeated No. 3 Jeremy McGatha, 1 up
No. 6 Chad Calvert defeated No. 11 Sawyer Edwards, 22 holes
Ledbetter defeated Calvert, 2&1
Ledbetter advances to the semifinals
No. 2 Gary Wigington received bye
No. 10 Clay Calkins defeated No. 7 Gage Ledbetter, 5&4
Wigington defeated Calkins, 6&5
Wigington advances to the semifinals
Brennan Clay defeated Landon Straub, 4&3
Gary Wigington defeated Nick Ledbetter, 7&6
Nick Ledbetter defeated Landon Straub, 6&4
Gary Wigington defeated Brennan Clay, 3&2
William Weiser, 79, recently recorded an eagle from 70 yards out on No. 10 at “The Hill.” The shot was witnessed by David Phillips and James Riddle.
“Phillips told me that he did not see the ball on the green and that it might be in the hole and it was,” Weiser said.
The annual Toys for Kids Golf Classic out at Pine Hill will be held Dec. 3 at 9 a.m. The event centers around the Christmas spirit and the donation of toys to kids for Christmas. The event seems to just keep growing and growing as Pine Hill Country Club owner Cory Etter does a remarkable job putting this event together.
The golf event is a four-man scramble with a $65 entry fee per player plus an unwrapped toy. This leads to a huge pile of toys under and around the Christmas tree in the clubhouse.
The proceeds benefit underprivileged children in the Calhoun County School System and H.E.A.R.T.S foundation in Cleburne County. Sign up to play or be a sponsor.
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Start times for the Cane Creek dogfights have changed. Report time is now 9 a.m., with a tee time of 9:30 a.m.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Nov. 7. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Tough Man Individual Tournament will be held on Nov. 19. All holes will be played from the back tees. The cost is $45.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The 2022 Club Championship will be played on Nov. 12 and 13.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month. Tournaments will be held Nov. 15 and Dec. 13.
There are free green fees on the first Tuesday of each month when you bring in your 2022 trail card.