From the Bunker: Wigington wins match-play event

Photo by Trent Penny

The Calhoun County Tour ended the way it should have ended this past weekend at “The Hill.” The regular season Tour points championship came down to the last shot when Brennan Clay sank a birdie putt on the last shot of the last hole to win Player-of-the-Year honors over Gary Wigington.

They qualified as the one and two seeds in the 16-man field of top regular season Tour finishers. Both advanced through three rounds to make it to the Sunday afternoon final and displayed some brilliant shot making. This time it was Wigington’s turn as he won the first three holes and held off a late charge by Clay to win his fifth match-play event in the 13 years it has been played.