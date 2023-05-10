 Skip to main content
From the Bunker: Wigington Wins 25th Calhoun County Tour event

Photo by Trent Penny

If you just looked at the final results Sunday, you would think that Gary Wigington started the final round of the RTJ Silver Lakes Championship with a comfortable four-shot lead and cruised home to an easy four-stroke win.

“It was not a stroll in the park, that was for sure,” said Wigington after a wild Sunday afternoon that saw him take his 25th all-time Calhoun County golf Tour win. He started the day with a four-stroke lead over three golfers after a brilliant 66 on Saturday.