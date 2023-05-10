From the Bunker: Wigington Wins 25th Calhoun County Tour event

If you just looked at the final results Sunday, you would think that Gary Wigington started the final round of the RTJ Silver Lakes Championship with a comfortable four-shot lead and cruised home to an easy four-stroke win.
“It was not a stroll in the park, that was for sure,” said Wigington after a wild Sunday afternoon that saw him take his 25th all-time Calhoun County golf Tour win. He started the day with a four-stroke lead over three golfers after a brilliant 66 on Saturday.
Jeremy McGatha, Dane Moore and Corey Ray were the three that shot 70 on Saturday.
Wigington birdied two of the first three holes to get to 8 under par while the rest of the field dropped further back. It appeared that a stroll in the park was in store. Only Moore hung around as he birdied two of his first three holes.
Wigington then bogeyed 4, 5, 6, 8 and 10, and all of a sudden, he and Moore were tied at 3 under par after 12 holes. McGatha had snuck back into contention with a couple of birdies and was at 1 under par.
“All of a sudden, everything went away and I was making stupid mistakes,” Wigington said.
A 15-foot birdie putt from the fringe on 13 righted the ship and Wigington had a one-shot lead. Three straight pars and two birdies on 17 and 18 and the win was secured in the first Tour event of the season.
Wigington lost a bid for his fifth player-of-the-year by one stroke on the last shot of the year in 2022 and is determined to not let that happen again. Wigington is usually a slow starter each year as he brings his golf game up to speed after the winter months, but this year he took some golf lessons in Birmingham to try and improve his short game and improve his focus on each shot.
“My wedges were what were causing me problems last year and I think we were able to make some adjustments to make some improvements,” Wigington said. “It was better, but I still made some stupid mistakes in my short game during that bad part of the middle of the round.”
Moore finished second four strokes back at 2 under par. McGatha and Kevin Daugherty were next at even par for the tournament. Scott Martin placed fifth at 146, while Andrew Brooks, Brennan Clay and Corey Ray tied at 147.
John Rollins strung together six birdies to win the Championship B Flight with a score of 148. Gage Miller won the First Flight with a total of 152 as he carded six birdies.
Morgan Cunningham won the Second Flight with a 159, Chance Harris the Third Flight with a 163 and Nathan Williams the Fourth Flight with a 173.
Marlee Hedgepeth won the Ladies Division with a score of 195.
Dustin Travis, Tanner Wells and Jeff Chapman all had eagles on the day.
Landon Straub had six birdies on the day but two bad holes cost him dearly. Defending player-of-the-year Brennan Clay just could not get any birdies to fall on the round and shot 76 on Sunday.
More “Twig” history
Wigington’s win at Silver Lakes was his first championship in the event. It also made him the first golfer to win all eight original Tour events. The victory gave him a win in each of the last 14 seasons in a row. No one else has done that. Ty Cole is second with wins in five consecutive years.
Cane Creek Kappa Alpha Psi
The 2023 APAC of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc. Scholarship Golf Tournament will be held at Cane Creek on Friday, June 16, with a shotgun start beginning at 8:30 a.m. It will be a two-person scramble with a cost of $75 a person. The entry fee includes 18 holes of golf and cart, range balls and lunch.
If you cannot participate, please show your support for the Anniston-Piedmont Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi by sponsoring a hole or making a donation. All money raised goes directly to the scholarship fund.
Hole-in-one
Colby Slick aced hole No. 2 on the Backbreaker Course last Saturday at Silver Lakes. He used a 7-iron from 152 yards to record the feat. Cain Hollingsworth, Chance Harris and Taylor Vera were his playing partners.
Piedmont Golf
The Bulldogs will have their annual three-man scramble on Friday, June 2, at 2 p.m. out at Pine Hill Country Club. The cost is $60 a player and hole sponsorships are available from any Piedmont High School golfer or Coach Bramblett. Call 256-447-2829 or 256-294-8580 for more information.
Drive, Chip and Putt
The Drive, Chip and Putt national competition for youth that ends up at Augusta National Golf Course each year has announced its plans. There are local qualifiers, then regional qualifiers to be held this summer with the finals being next year around the time of the Masters.
One of the local qualifiers will be held at RTJ Silver Lakes on July 17. Mark your calendar for that event.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational will be played June 2-4. It is a 54-hole event and Jacob LeCroy is the defending champion.
The Parent-Child tournament will be held June 17-18. The Sunny King Charity Classic will be played at ACC, Silver Lakes and Cider Ridge Sept. 15-17.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Monday and Tuesday only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The 87th Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug.19-20. Andrew Brooks is the defending champion. The “Buddy Moore” Charity Classic will be played Sept. 9-10.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Start time for the City of Anniston Cane Creek senior two-man dogfight is 10 a.m., with a sign-up time of 9:30 a.m. The next one is Monday, June 5.
The Anniston City Championship will be played June 24-25. The defending champion is Ty Cole.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Oxford City Championship will be held on July 8-9. Sawyer Edwards is the defending champion.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be played July 29-30. Jeremy McGatha is the defending champion.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Entry fee is $70 or $60 with a 2023 Trail Card. Entry fee includes greens fee, cart fee, range balls, lunch and prizes. Eligible for participants ages 50 and older.