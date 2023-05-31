From the Bunker: Wigington tops Calhoun County Tour points standings

The early Calhoun County Tour stats, compiled by yours truly, after the first two tournaments of the year.
Season points standings
1, Gary Wigington, 495.00
2, Kevin Daugherty, 437.50
3, Jeremy McGatha, 395.00
4, Brennan Clay, 375.00
5, Dustin Travis, 367.50
6, Tanner Wells, 305.00
7, Ty Cole, 300.00
8, Daily Thomas, 285.00
9, Dane Moore, 250.00
10, Mason Dennis, 230.00
Scoring average per round
1, Jerry Frasier, 69.50
T-2, Ty Cole, 71.00
T-2, Dane Moore, 71.00
T-2, Gary Wigington, 71.00
5, Kevin Daugherty, 72.25
T-6, Scott Martin, 73.00
T-6, Jeremy McGatha, 73.00
8, Brennan Clay, 73.25
T-9, Andrew Brooks, 73.50
T-9, Corey Ray, 73.50
Number of birdies
1, Gary Wigington, 20
2, Jeremy McGatha, 16
3, Kevin Daugherty, 14
4, Brennan Clay, 12
5, Dustin Travis, 11
T-6, Scott Smith, 10
T-6, Daily Thomas, 10
8, Dane Moore, 9
T-9, Andrew Brooks, 8
T-9, Jerry Frasier, 8
Cider Ridge results
The results are in from the monthly senior scramble at Cider Ridge. The team of Irwin/Howell won with a round of 60. Shook/Estes took second on tie-breakers with a score of 64. Minton/Townsend placed third with a score of 64.
Palmer/Campbell (68) edged Honeycutt/Whitman (68) and Belcher/Cofield (68) to win the First Flight.
Barthel/Rice (72), Slick/Reese (72) and Stewart/Thompson (72) tied for first in the Second Flight.
Cane Creek Kappa Alpha Psi
The 2023 APAC of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc. Scholarship Golf Tournament will be held at Cane Creek on Friday, June 16, with a shotgun start beginning at 8:30 a.m. It will be a two-person scramble with a cost of $75 a person. The entry fee includes 18 holes of golf and cart, range balls and lunch.
If you cannot participate, please show your support for the Anniston-Piedmont Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi by sponsoring a hole or making a donation. All money raised goes directly to the scholarship fund.
Hole-in-one
Nick Ledbetter aced No. 4 at Pine Hill Country Club this week. He used an 8-iron from 164 yards. His playing partners were Zack Goss, Kenny Okins, Sawyer Edwards and Mike Ledbetter.
Robert Hood made a rare double eagle on No. 15 this week at Pine Hill Country Club. He hit a driver and 4-iron from 224 yards. He was playing with Don Maddox, Jerry Cobb and Sammy Maddox.
Piedmont Golf
The Bulldogs have moved their annual three-man scramble to Friday, July 14, at 2 p.m. out at Pine Hill Country Club. The cost is $60 a player and hole sponsorships are available from any Piedmont High School golfer or Coach Bramblett. Call 256-447-2829 or 256-294-8580 for more information.
Drive, Chip and Putt
The Drive, Chip and Putt national competition for youth that ends up at Augusta National Golf Course each year has announced its plans. There are local qualifiers, then regional qualifiers to be held this summer with the finals being next year around the time of the Masters.
One of the local qualifiers will be held at RTJ Silver Lakes on July 17. Mark your calendar for that event.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational will be played June 2-4. It is a 54-hole event and Jacob LeCroy is the defending champion.
The Parent-Child tournament will be held June 17-18. The Sunny King Charity Classic will be played at ACC, Silver Lakes and Cider Ridge Sept. 15-17.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Monday and Tuesday only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The 87th Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug. 19-20. Andrew Brooks is the defending champion. The “Buddy Moore” Charity Classic will be played Sept. 9-10.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): Start time for the City of Anniston Cane Creek senior two-man dogfight is 9 a.m., with a sign-up time of 8:30 a.m. The next one is on Monday, June 5.
The Anniston City Championship will be played June 24-25. The defending champion is Ty Cole.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The “You & Bubba" one-man scramble was played last week at Cider Ridge. Each player could use a mulligan on every pitch. Don Maddox shot 13 under par to win the event as he edged Andrew Brooks by one shot. David Messer was third at 11 under par.
Flight Winners:
First Flight
First: Landon Winfrey (-7)
Second: Jerry Irwin (-7)
Third: Jared Waits (-7)
Second Flight
First: Craig Duncan (-4)
Second: Nate Pearce (-4)
Third: Hunter Carr (-4)
Third Flight
First: Dennis Austin (Even)
Second: Jimbo Phillips (Even)
Third: Anthony Humphries (Even)
Fourth Flight
First: Mike Thompson (+3)
Second: Alex Whaley (+3)
Third: Daniel Mitchell (+3).
There will be a Junior Golf Camp from 9-12 in the morning June 6-9. The cost will be $200 per child.
The Oxford City Championship will be held on July 8-9. Sawyer Edwards is the defending champion.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The Cornerstone Church golf tournament will be played June 10.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be played July 29-30. Jeremy McGatha is the defending champion.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Entry fee is $70 or $60 with a 2023 Trail Card. Entry fee includes greens fee, cart fee, range balls, lunch and prizes. Eligible for participants ages 50 and older.