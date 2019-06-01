Gary Wigington roared from 4 strokes back after the first round to shoot a brilliant 64 and open up his own 4-stroke lead heading into Sunday’s final round of the 54-hole Wilfred Galbraith Anniston Country Club Invitational.
Wigington shot 68 on the opening round on Friday as Garrett Burgess ripped off a 64. Burgess faltered back to even par in Saturday’s round and is tied for second place with Dalton Chandler, who carved out a 70-66 to end up at 136 after two rounds.
Jeremy McGatha, Ty Cole and Ryan Howard are in a log jam tied for fourth, 7 strokes back of Wigington.
On Friday, Brennan Clay aced the 177-yard, par-3 No. 4 hole. He used an 8 iron on the shot.
Wigington has never won this event on the Calhoun County Tour, while McGatha won in 2015. Burgess won this event in 2008 and 2009. Chandler took the title 2017. These four will be in the final grouping Sunday.
Hole-In-One
Jack Svensen had an ace this week at Anniston Country Club at the 320-yard, par-4 No. 3 hole. It was amazing in the fact that it was a par-4 hole and he used a driver. Dr. Robert Svensen, Marshall Ghee, Evan Rogers and Landon Suco were witnesses.
Stan Nelsen did the same as he aced the par-3 No. 17 hole at Cider Ridge with a pitching wedge from 144 yards out.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Gateway to Life Ranch golf tournament will be June 8. The entry fee is $200 a team for the four-man scramble. Contact Jeff Borrelli (276-6107) or Roger Fair (283-3248) for more details.
On June 15-16, it will be the ACC parent-child tournament, always a popular event. The Sunny King Classic will be July 12-14, and on Aug. 17-18, it will be the ACC four-ball invitational.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only. That rate is just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
There are dogfights each Saturday and Sunday. The Thursday nine-hole scramble tee time is 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 to get in on the action. The fee is $12 for non-members and $7 for members.
Sunday’s May 19 dogfight was won by Rick Barthel with a score of plus-8 points. Second place went to Andy Jenkins at plus-3 points. Third place was split between Johnny Barnes, Mark Gaines and Chris Reaves with a score of plus-1 point.
Sunday’s May 26 dogfight was won by Jerre Dingler with a score of plus-9 points. Second place went to Tim Dennison at plus-8 points. Third place went to Charles Carden at plus-5 points.
Monday’s May 27 dogfight was won by Ted Heim with a score of plus-10 points. Second place with plus-9 points went to Johnny Barnes.
There is a Thursday afternoon scramble each week starting at 5 p.m. Thursday’s May 30 scramble was won by the team of Jimbo Phillips, Kevin Wells, Tom Sawyer, and Steve Mullendore at 8 under par. Second place went to Caleb McKinney, Andrew Tyson, and Roger Chandler at 7 under par.
Parker Memorial Baptist Church will be holding a William Weiser Invitational scramble June 7, beginning at 1 p.m. The Calhoun County Championship is scheduled for Aug. 10-11. The “Buddy Moore” will be held Aug. 24-25 and the Calhoun County match-play event will be Sept 7-8.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with cart is just $28.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with registration times at 9 a.m. with a tee time of 9:30.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be Monday. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
The Alabama State Golf Association’s Women’s Stroke Play Tournament will be June 18-20.
There will be two-man senior scramble’s June 10, July 8, Aug. 12 and Oct. 14 at a cost of $45 a player. That includes green and cart fees.
There will be two summer junior camps coming up. The first will be June 3-6 and is for ages 5-13 and will be held from 8 a.m. to noon each day. The second camp will be July 22-25.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
Piedmont High School golf coach Horace Bramblett is having his annual three-person scramble fundraiser at Pine Hill on July 6. Businesses or individuals can sponsor a hole for $100. The cost is $60 a player and includes lunch. All proceeds go to Piedmont High School golf. Sign up now and play a little golf on Fourth of July weekend for a good cause. Coach Bramblett’s contact number is 256-447-2829.
On July 27-28, the Pine Hill Invitational will be held.
Tyler Dopson and Benji Turley teamed up to win The Memorial Day Weekend. The team of Steve Akers and Phil Griguhn won the second flight.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. The next event is Tuesday.
It is Ladies Day every Thursday and green fees are free with a 2019 Trail card. Twilight rates start at 2:30 p.m. and Super Twilight rates start each day at 4 p.m.
On June 25 the Drive, Chip and Putt local qualifier will be held.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m. The team of Clint Ramey, Jimmy Buckelew, Bruce Crosson and Gene Cupp won the May 30 scramble with a score of 8 under par.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
The course will host a two-man scramble senior tournament on the second Wednesday of each month. It is a 9 a.m. shotgun start, with registration by 8:30 a.m. The entry fee is $30 each, and this includes lunch and prize payout. The number of flights will be determined by the number of teams, with a minimum of two. Players must be at least 50 years old. Contact Ted Law at Indian Oaks.
The popular Friday night putting contests are held weekly at 7:30 p.m.. Dylan Pugh won first place and Shawn Hughes took second place in the May 24 contest.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.