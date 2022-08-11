From the Bunker: Wigington out in front

The Calhoun County Golf Tour moves into August with the Gadsden Country Club Invitational (this weekend) and the Calhoun County Championship (Aug. 27-28) left.
Gary Wigington has opened a lead, but Jeremy McGatha, Brennan Clay and Ty Cole are looking for a win to tighten up the race. The top-16 finishers will make up the field for the end of the year Match Play Championship held Oct. 1-2.
1. Gary Wigington, 1603.5 points
2. Brennan Clay, 1338.75
3. Jeremy McGatha, 1262.5
4. Ty Cole, 1257.25
5. Mason Dennis, 778.75
6. Layton Bussey, 763.5
7. Landon Straub, 738.5
8. Chad Calvert, 737.5
9. Randy Lipscomb, 650
10. Clay Calkins, 632.5
11. Gage Ledbetter, 607.5
12. Corey Ray, 605
13. Jacob Lecroy, 600
14. Kevin Daugherty, 597.5
15. Dane Moore, 595
16. Dalton Chandler, 495
17. Nick Ledbetter, 452.5
18. Sawyer Edwards, 442.5
19. Daily Thomas, 437.5
20. Matt Rogers, 435
21. Patrick Cooper, 417.5
Kronospan tournament
Kronospan is hosting the Log-a-Load for Kids Charity golf tournament at Silver Lakes on Oct. 14, with registration at 7 a.m. and a shotgun start at 8 a.m. It is a four-person scramble and will have a catered lunch. Call Mark Lowe at 256-282-0780 or Jeremy Oliver at 256-282-2559 for more details and to sign up. If you wish to be a sponsor, there are sponsorship opportunities available. Just go online or contact Oliver.
This is the fifth year of this tournament sponsored by Kronospan, which is the large flooring manufacturer located between Coldwater and Lincoln.
“Our company owners believe in doing something for others and we have raised over $77,000 for the Children’s hospital,” said Oliver, the tournament organizer. “The first four years were in 2012-2014 and then we got involved in some really big expansion projects that consumed a lot of time and we were unable to have a tournament, but we are back in 2022.”
Oliver is the IT manager at Kronospan.
“This idea came from a company that I used to work for in Albertville and it worked well for us,” he said. “The Alabama Forestry Association has also been involved.”
APAC of Kappa Alpha Psi Inc. Scholarship tournament
Friday, Sept. 2, Cane Creek will host a two-person scramble with an 8:15 a.m. shotgun start. The fee is $100 a person and includes 18 holes of golf, a cart and lunch. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.
You can contact Tim Sudduth to sign up and get more details. His contact information is 770-317-4642 and TimSudduth@bellsouth.net
Salute to Industry tournament
The Anniston Country Club will play host to the annual Salute to Industry golf tournament. It will be held on Sept. 8, with registration at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start at noon. It is a four-person scramble. Call Mary Katherine Ginn at 256-237-3536 for more details.
Anniston Police Foundation tournament
The Anniston Police Foundation will be hosting an 18-hole, three-man scramble on Aug. 18 at Cane Creek with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Lunch and dinner will be provided. Call Derrick King at 256-591-4453 for more information and to sign up.
Fight Like Fletcher tournament
The Fight Like Fletcher golf tournament will be held Aug. 20 at Pine Hill Country Club. It is a three-man scramble and will have a 1 p.m. shotgun start. The cost is $60 per player. Call 256-237-2633 to sign up.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The “Big T” nine-hole scramble takes place every Thursday. Please call the clubhouse before 4:30 p.m. to get your name on the list to tee off at around 5.
The “Big T” nine-hole scramble held on Aug. 4 was won by the team of Caleb McKinney, Josh Taylor and Henry Higginbotham with a score of 6 under par.
The 86th Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug. 27-28, and the Buddy Moore Charity Classic will be Sept. 10-11. The County Match Play Championship will be played Oct. 1-2. Gary Wigington is the defending champion of the County and Match-Play championships.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 8:30 a.m. and a shotgun tee time of 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The new Saturday registration time is 7:30 a.m. with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Sept. 12 The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Rolling Red Tour Shootout will be held on Oct. 25, with the Rolling Red Classic slated for Oct. 26-27.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.
There are free green fees on the first Tuesday of each month when you bring in your 2022 Trail Card. The dates for the rest of the year are Sept. 6, Oct, 4, Nov. 1 and Dec. 6.
The schedule has been set for the monthly senior two-man scramble events. Tournaments will be held Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15 and Dec. 13.
The Alabama Senior Amateur Tour comes to Silver Lakes on Sept. 10.