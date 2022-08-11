 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

From the Bunker: Wigington out in front

Local golf teaser
Photo by Trent Penny

The Calhoun County Golf Tour moves into August with the Gadsden Country Club Invitational (this weekend) and the Calhoun County Championship (Aug. 27-28) left.

Gary Wigington has opened a lead, but Jeremy McGatha, Brennan Clay and Ty Cole are looking for a win to tighten up the race. The top-16 finishers will make up the field for the end of the year Match Play Championship held Oct. 1-2.