From the Bunker: Wigington leads Calhoun County Tour points standings at halfway point

The Calhoun County Tour has reached the halfway point, and things are quite a bit different than in past years. University of South Alabama golfer Jacob LeCroy has won at Anniston Country Club and at Silver Lakes. White Plains High School golfer Sawyer Edwards won at Cider Ridge, and Corey Ray picked up his first Tour victory at Twin Bridges.
That leaves Pine Hill, the Etowah Open, Cane Creek and the County Championship at “The Hill” to be played.
Gary Wigington, who has won at least one tournament each of the last 12 years, has not won this year but has been near the top in every event. That consistency has Wigington at the top of the Tour points standings with 882.5 points. Wigington is a four-time winner of the points race.
Jeremy McGatha is holding on to second place with 637.5 points. Brennan Clay is third with 622.5 points, and Corey Ray is fourth with 605 points.
LeCroy is in fifth place with 600 points, despite playing in just two tournaments (and winning both).
Kevin Daugherty (597.5 points), Layton Bussey (567.5 points), Ty Cole (545 points), Landon Straub (542.5 points) and Dalton Chandler (495 points) round out the top ten.
LeCroy leads the Tour in scoring average with an average score of 66.8. Wigington has an average score of 71.67.
Chandler is narrowly ahead of Clay Calkins in fairways hit as he averages 11.25 per round. Calkins averages 11.00 per round. Matt Rogers leads in fewest putts as he averages 28.13 putts per round.
The next tour event will be at Cane Creek on June 25-26.
Piedmont scramble results
The team of Robbie Hurst, Cam Hurst and Josh Chapple shot 14 under par to win the Piedmont High School scramble last week at Pine Hill. They won in a tie-breaker over the team of Rodney Grubles, Will Brown and Wesley Jenkins. Third place went to the team of John Grubbs, Phil Griguhn and Jimbo Phillips.
Shane Lee, Mike Lee and James Harrison won the first flight in a tie-breaker over Frank Cobb, Wayne Conner and Mike Hammonds. The team of Ross Johnson, Peyton Morrow and Derek Baer finished in third place.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday. The Father-Son tournament is this weekend on Friday and Saturday.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The “Big T” nine-hole scramble takes place every Thursday. Please call the clubhouse before 4:30 p.m. to get your name on the list to tee off around 5. Last Thursday’s scramble was won by the team of Greg Harrelson, Brett Wells, Taylor Vera and Blake Gilmore with a score of 9 under par.
The 86th Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug. 27-28, and the Buddy Moore Charity Classic will be Sept. 10-11. The County Match Play Championship will be played Oct. 1-2. Gary Wigington is the defending champion of the County and Match-Play championships.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 8:30 a.m. and a shotgun tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held July 11. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
The Anniston City Championship is on the schedule for June 25-26. Brennan Clay is the defending champion.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Rolling Red Tour Shootout will be held on Oct. 25, with the Rolling Red Classic slated for Oct. 26-27.
Cider Ridge will be hosting a junior golf camp June 21-23 from 8:30 a.m. to noon each day for boys and girls ages 7-12. It will be conducted by PGA ADM certified coaches, professional staff and other instructors.
Instruction will be on the basic fundamentals of the swing, short game, putting, rules and etiquette. Activities will include on-course experience, challenges, contests and fun games. Snacks and drinks will be provided.
The cost is $150 for the three days and space is limited, so call the clubhouse now to sign up.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be held July 30-31. The defending champion is Brennan Clay.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.
There are free green fees on the first Tuesday of each month when you bring in your 2022 Trail Card. The dates for the rest of the year are July 5, Aug. 2, Sept. 6, Oct, 4, Nov. 1 and Dec. 6.
The schedule has been set for the monthly senior two-man scramble events. Tournaments will be held on June 21, July 19, Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15 and Dec. 13.
The Alabama Senior Amateur Tour comes to Silver Lakes on Sept. 10.