From the Bunker: Whitman rallies for a win at Cane Creek

Larry Whitman saved his best round for last in the 54-hole Cane Creek Senior Championship.
He had the highest score of anyone (plus-10 points) in the tournament last week to post a tournament total of plus-8 points. He shot plus-2 points in the first two rounds and was five points behind going into the final round.
Calvin Phillips was the leader going into the final round by one point over Bo Savage, but shot minus-five points to drop into fourth place for the tournament at minus-2 points. Savage posted a final round of plus-1 point to place second in the tournament with a total of plus-3 points.
Bob McCain had a final round of plus-7 points and secured second place with a total of plus-4 points.
Pine Hill Club championship
Caleb Bowen emerged from a one-hole playoff to edge Landon Straub and win the Pine Hill Club Championship on Oct. 18.
Bowen and Straub each had good seasons on the Calhoun County Tour, and it was fitting that they ended up 1-2 in the 36-hole event. Bowen jammed in a birdie putt to win the playoff and take his second Pine Hill Championship. His first came in 2016.
Both golfers shot 145 to finish one stroke ahead of Peyton Bradley and Gary Wigington.
Adam Johnson shot a two-day total of 147 to win the Second Flight by one shot over Chad Watson and by two shots over Billy Thompson. Rickey Hurst Jr. won the Second Flight with 156, and Tyler Teneyck shot 170 to win the Third Flight.
Chip Howell led all the way in his 12-shot victory in the Senior Division, His two-day total of 139 was the best score of the tournament in any flight.
Rick Barthel won the Senior First Flight and Jim Kelley won the Senior Second Flight. Bailey Webb won the Ladies Flight.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Club is offering 120-day trial memberships between now and Dec. 31. Call the club to find out more details.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday in which you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 8 a.m. and a tee time of 8:30 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grille.
The next Noble Bank Senior Two-Man Scramble will be Nov. 2. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
There are four flights, possibly five, if enough players register. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs. Kids play free after 3 p.m. with a paying adult.
You can save on golf at Cider Ridge Golf Club with The Alabama Honours Card. Card-holders can get 15 percent off their golf fees at check in, 25 percent off Troon Card rates on the day of their birthday, 10 percent off merchandise at participating golf shops, 10 percent off at participating golf course restaurants and 25 percent off club rental fees. Card-holders get other privileges as well.
October is Troon Women’s Golf Month, and they are celebrating all month long. They are offering 50 percent off golf lessons and women may play Cider Ridge this month and pay only the twilight rate — any day or time.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
Senior two-man scrambles will be Nov. 16 and Dec. 21. They are all 9 a.m. shotgun starts. The team of Don Maddox and Jerry Irwin won the Oct. 19 scramble with a 60.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
The ever-popular Saturday Night Putting Contest is being held each week. The entry fee is $11, and the competition begins at 7 p.m. Social distancing rules will be in effect and there will be cash payouts each week. The top two each week will qualify for the year-end championships and year-end cash payout. One dollar is taken out of each weekly fee to go to the year-end pot. The lounge opens at 5 p.m.
The finals are set for Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. The Oct. 17 winner was B.J. Thrasher, and second place went to Jasmine Turner.
