From the Bunker: White Plains' Jenkins sinks pair of aces

The Calhoun County Golf Tour travels to Silver Lakes this Saturday and Sunday for its third event of the year. Ty Cole won the first two events at Twin Bridges and Cider Ridge and has won this tournament five of the last seven years.
County Tour stats are out after the first two tournaments, and Cole leads in Putts/GIR at 1.550. Kelly Rogers is a close second at 1.556. Andrew Brooks (1.659), Justin Graveman (1.667) and Scott Martin (1.682) round out the top five. Cole leads in scoring average at 69.25. Gary Wigington is second at 70.50 followed by Chad Calvert (71.00), Harrison Hughston (71.50) and Dane Moore (72.00).
Landon Straub is leading in fairways hit with an average of 12 per round. Maverick Smith (11.50), Chip Howell (11.00), Logan Forrester (11.00) and Martin (11.00) are next in line.
Brooks leads in fewest putts per round with an average of 27.50. Nick Pollard (27.75), Billy Thompson (28.00), Matt Rogers (28.50) and Clay Calkins (28.75) make up the rest of the top five.
Hole-in-one
White Plains’ Wesley Jenkins had two aces in a matter of three days while playing in the AHSAA state golf tournament this week. He had one in a practice round and then added another in the first round Monday. What a week for Jenkins!
Piedmont High School golf
On Friday, June 4, at 2 p.m., the Piedmont High School golf team will host a three-man scramble benefit tournament at Pine Hill Country Club. All proceeds go to the Piedmont High School golf teams. The entry fee is $60 a person and includes green fee, cart fee, lunch and cash prizes to the winning teams. There are hole sponsors available as well that will include mentions on the golf and school Facebook pages. All checks should be made payable to Piedmont High School and sent to the school at 750 Tom Bible Memorial Highway, Piedmont, AL, 36272 in c/o Horace Bramblett.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational (a 54-hole event) will be held June 4-6. The Sunny King Charity Classic will be held Sept. 24-26, which is a change from its usual time slot in early July. The Martha Vandervoort Memorial tournament will be hosted by ACC on Oct. 21. The RMC Foundation will hold its annual tournament Oct. 6.
There will be summer youth camps coming up the first four weeks of June for members. This includes golf, tennis, lunch and swimming. Call the clubhouse and sign up now if you are a member.
You can join the club before May 31 and avoid the normal $2,500 initiation fee.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The Thursday afternoon nine-hole scramble will start at 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 p.m. to register.
The Calhoun County Championship will be held August 28-29. “The Buddy Moore” Charity Classic two-man scramble will be held Sept. 11-12. The County Match Play Championship will be held Oct. 2-3.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be June 6. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
There are four flights, possibly five, if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
The Anniston City Championship will be held May 22-23.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge was listed as one of the top courses in Alabama in a recent Golfers’ Choice magazine. Cider Ridge is under new management and there should be plenty of improvements coming to the condition of the course.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The Pine Hill Country Club Invitational will be held July 31-Aug.1.
Wellborn High School will be hosting a fundraiser golf tournament on Friday, June 18, beginning at 8 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. 2021 Trail Cards are $35
The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be May 15-16.
This month’s senior event will take place on May 18 at 9 a.m.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m. Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Saturday is the night for Indian Oaks’ season-long putting contests. Each Saturday night winner and runner-up qualifies for the year-end championship tournament. There are cash payouts. The contest begins at 7:30 p.m.
Dylan Pugh and Jose Rolon were the May 1 winners of the putting contest. They are the first two golfers to qualify for the year-end championship tournament.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.