I got an announcement this week from Joe and Lynda Dyar that after careful consideration and planning that White Plains High School senior golfer Hanna Dyar has made an official commitment to continue her educational and athletics career at Jacksonville State University.
“When graduated, she will be a fourth generation Dyar family member doing that at this wonderful institution. Our grandfather graduated in 1927,” said Joe Dyar. “We are so excited that Hanna gets to compete in a competitive division and get to play for JSU Hall of Fame coach James Hobbs along with Athletic Director Greg Seitz.”
Hannah’s sister, Layne Dyar, is a member of the JSU golf team.
Hole-in-one
There were two aces on the same hole last Sunday at Silver Lakes and the Silver Lakes’ Backbreaker No. 5 was where all the action took place.
Nina Dunton aced it from 85 yards as she hit with an 8-iron. Two groups later, Alan Darnall aced it from 120 yards with a pitching wedge.
Toys for Kids
It is getting that time of the year again. We are talking about the 12th annual Toys for Kids Golf Classic at Pine Hill on Dec. 7. The tourney raises money for H.E.A.R.T.S and toys and clothing for kids in the area. The tournament fills up in a hurry to the first 120 golfers and there are sponsorships available for businesses as well.
The entry fee is $50 for members and $60 for non-members and you are to bring an unwrapped toy for a kid to put under the Christmas tree in the clubhouse. It is a four-person blind scramble in which teams are drawn out of a hat (A-B-C-D format).
“It is my favorite tournament of the year,” said club pro Corey Etter. “We really enjoy helping the kids out at this time of year. Mark your calendars down for this one. We play, rain, sleet or snow,” said Etter.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
There is a membership drive taking place between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31. Call for more details on the drive to 425.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only. That rate is just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart. The Thursday nine-hole scramble tee time is 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 to get in on the action. The fee is $12 for non-members and $7 for members.
Steve Mullendore won first place with plus-10 points in the Oct. 13 dogfight. Second place went to Mark Gaines with plus-5 points. Third place was split between Bob Hollingsworth and Danny Whittaker with plus-4 points.
Danny Whittaker, with plus-6 points, won the Oct. 20 dogfight. Second place went to Chris Reaves with plus-4 points. Third place was won by Andy Jenkins with plus-1 point.
The Thursday afternoon nine-hole scramble was won in a chip/off by the team of Johnny Barnes, Brett Wells, Mike Beck and Ronald Hicks with 5-under par.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with cart is just $28. There is a special rate in place from 12:00 to close on Monday through Friday. You can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 8:30 a.m. with a tee time of 9. You are invited to come play and join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf.
Dennis Moyer leads the season-long points’ race with 646.1 points. He is followed closely by Bo Savage at 641.4 points. Bill Turner is third with 582 points, Ralph Aldis fourth with 501.5 points and Tommy Porterfield is fifth with 470.6 points.
Ralph Aldis and Moyer tied for first place in the Oct. 24 dogfight. Johnny Marks finished third at even.
Larry Whitlow won the 54-hole senior tournament last week with a score of plus-16 points. He was in positive points for all three rounds and won by six points over Bobby Hunter. Danny Stephens was third with plus-9 points. Amos Kirkpatrick was fourth with minus-2 points.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be Nov. 4. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m. There are four flights, possibly five if enough players sign up.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
Phil Mickelson and other PGA Tour players are using the Super Speed Training System to increase their swing speed and gain distance off of the tee. Cider Ridge Director of Golf Lee Shurden is a level 2 certified trainer and he is going to bring this system to Cider Ridge on Nov. 2.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The monthly senior 2-man scramble will be held Nov. 18. The cost is $30 for non-members.
A recent visit showed the course to be in spring-like condition with beautiful greens and fairways. John Grubbs the grounds knows a thing or two about keeping a golf course beautiful as he spent 20 years working at Augusta National. Great job John!
The 12th annual Toys for Kids Golf Classic will be Dec. 7.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
It is Ladies Day every Thursday and green fees are free with a 2019 Trail Card. Twilight rates start at 2:30 p.m. and Super Twilight rates start each day at 4 p.m.
The Halloween Black Tee Challenge will be Oct. 27.
The “Bring Your Old Buddy Scramble” tournament will be Dec. 8.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
The SSGA will be at Gadsden Country Club on Oct 28 with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes, you can play the rest of the day for an additional $7.
