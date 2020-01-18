From the Bunker: Welcome back Mike McKinney

In the course of writing this column every week, I get to meet a lot of really good people in this area. One of those folks is Mike McKinney. He runs the golf out at Cane Creek. I don’t think we have ever figured out what his official title is, but it really does not matter to him as he loves golf and is a hub of activity.
Recently, he had a stroke and has been recovering from that. He is due to return to his post next Friday, and we will all be glad to have him back.
“I'm looking forward to being back,” McKinney said. “I am feeling better and I am excited about things.”
One thing McKinney has done is set up the monthly two-man senior scramble each month at Cane Creek in cooperation with Fort McClellan Credit Union. It has been a tremendous success, and the golfers have enjoyed the competition, a good golf course and some good food from the Cane Creek Grille at lunch.
It is always good to get a call from Mike with results and information about things going on out there, and it is good to have him back.
The January tournament faced a bit of adversity as the phones went out for several days, which hurt people being able to call in and register, but in the end the weather was good, the food was good and everyone had a blast.
The team of Irwin-Maddox took first place in the first flight with the team of Brown- Waddell finishing second. In the second flight, the team Harden-Towns won, and the team of Law-Law came in second.
“I would like to thank Eddie Reese for coming out and taking some wonderful pictures of the closing ceremonies and some of the golfers playing,” McKinney said.
Hole-in-one
On Jan. 12, Jermaine Armstrong had a hole-in-one at “The Hill” on No. 7 with a sand wedge.
It was witnessed by Marcus Boykin.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The ERA King UCP Charity Event will be May 1 at 9 a.m. It is the eighth annual event and will be a four-man scramble.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart. The Thursday afternoon scramble has been shut down until the spring.
Andy Jenkins won first place in the Jan. 5 dogfight with plus-5 points. Second place went to Kevin Wells with plus-4 points. Third place with plus-3 points went to David Bedford. Fourth place went to Ricky Messer with plus-2 points.
Will Brown and Tyler Dopson split first place in the Jan. 12 dogfight at even. Second place was also split with Chad Watson, Chris Reaves and Mark Gaines finishing with scores of minus-1 point.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with a cart is just $28. There is a winter special rate in place from noon to close Monday through Friday. You can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 9:30 a.m. and a tee time of 10 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be Feb. 3. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m. There are four flights, possibly five if enough players sign up.
Rain turned the course into a river in some places on Jan. 16, forcing the dogfight to play all the holes as par 3s and moving the tee boxes near the cart path. Bill Barker was the winner in this format. Marcus Albreaux placed second, with Bo Savage coming in third and Bill Curry finishing fourth.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
Cider Ridge was named one of the 10 best public golf courses in Alabama by Best Things Alabama 2019.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
They are offering a winter membership, featuring unlimited golf through Feb. 29 at nine RTJ sites. Call the clubhouse for more information.
The 2020 membership card is on sale and it features discounts on green fees, merchandise and dining at all the Robert Trent Jones locations.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
