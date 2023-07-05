From the Bunker: Weiser takes final bow at ‘The Hill’

When you play golf at Anniston Municipal, better known as “The Hill”, you can feel the history at the place. There is a sort of quiet that engulfs the air, and you can hear the trees swaying and the birds singing.
There was another special event that took place at “The Hill” last Friday as Parker Memorial’s William Weiser took his final bow. He has been hosting and leading Parker golf events for 23 years and this was to be his last one.
Different circumstances forced the tournament to be delayed a month, and then, with an expected 115-degree heat wave coming, the four-man scramble was reduced to just nine holes.
The tournament pushed on as golfers came from all over to make the final tournament and celebrate Weiser.
There was Scott Key, who left Panama City early that morning to make a 1 p.m. tee time.
“I did not get up that early to play golf, but it was because of William and all he has meant to us,” Key said.
Others came back home from Auburn and Birmingham, taking off of work early to play in the Friday afternoon tournament for one last walk down the fairway in Weiser’s tournament.
The entry fee was very small, and there were golf balls and tees in a goodie package to give to each golfer.
“I have been doing this for 23 years now,” Weiser said. “I have always tried to make the event a lot of fun. We started out with three tournaments a year and down to two now and have played at different places around the county.
“I think the greatest thing has been all the people I have been able to meet and develop relationships with. That is what you remember.”
Nine holes were played and it ended in a three-way tie with tie-breakers used to determine each place in the final standings. The team of Steve Cheatwood, Jim Garmon, Tyler Stephens and Byron Wheatley won first prize with a score of 30 on the par-35 course. Second place went to the team of Jerry Marks, Todd Waldrop, Stan Barger and Charlie Rice. The team of Chip Howell, William Weiser, James Riddle and Keith Gray took third place.
As the sun was beginning to drop below the horizon and all the golfers were packing up their clubs, Weiser strolled out to the 18th green where he had a view of the entire course and took one last look.
One could almost hear the birds singing and the swaying trees saying, “Well done, William, well done.”
Cider Ridge two-man
The team of McClellan/Hood shot a 63 and beat the team of Randall/Randall in a tie-breaker to win the Cider Ridge two-man scramble last week. The team of Page/Jenkins came in third with a round of 64.
Barthel/Price won the second flight on tie-breakers. Doss/Turner finished second and Haywood/Drummond placed third. All teams shot a score of 67.
Third flight honors went to Brown/Burney, which won on a tie-breaker over the team of Cox/Reeves with a score of 70. The team of Young/Young placed third with a score of 71.
Piedmont golf
The Bulldogs have moved their annual three-man scramble to Friday, July 14, at 2 p.m. out at Pine Hill Country Club. The cost is $60 a player and hole sponsorships are available from any Piedmont High School golfer or Coach Bramblett. Call 256-447-2829 or 256-294-8580 for more information.
Drive, Chip and Putt
The Drive, Chip and Putt national competition for youth that ends up at Augusta National Golf Course each year has a local qualifier on July 17 at Silver Lakes. There are local qualifiers, then regional qualifiers to be held this summer with the finals being next year around the time of the Masters.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Sunny King Charity Classic will be played at ACC, Silver Lakes and Cider Ridge Sept. 15-17.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Monday and Tuesday only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The 87th Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug. 19-20. Andrew Brooks is the defending champion. The “Buddy Moore” Charity Classic will be played Sept. 9-10.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): Start time for the City of Anniston Cane Creek senior two-man dogfight is 9 a.m., with a sign-up time of 8:30 a.m. The next one is on Monday, Aug. 7.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Oxford City Championship will be held on July 8-9. Sawyer Edwards is the defending champion.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be played July 29-30. Jeremy McGatha is the defending champion.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Entry fee is $70 or $60 with a 2023 Trail Card. Entry fee includes greens fee, cart fee, range balls, lunch and prizes. Eligible for participants ages 50 and older.
There will be a Summer Junior Golf Clinic held July 19-20 for ages 7-17. There will be lunch provided and the times on each day will be from 8 a.m. to noon. Call the clubhouse for more details.