From the Bunker: Weiser takes final bow at ‘The Hill’

William Weiser

William Weiser takes it all in on the 18th hole at Anniston Municipal.

 Courtesy photo

When you play golf at Anniston Municipal, better known as “The Hill”, you can feel the history at the place. There is a sort of quiet that engulfs the air, and you can hear the trees swaying and the birds singing.

There was another special event that took place at “The Hill” last Friday as Parker Memorial’s William Weiser took his final bow. He has been hosting and leading Parker golf events for 23 years and this was to be his last one.