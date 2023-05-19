 Skip to main content
From the Bunker: Weiser set to play in final tournament

Photo by Trent Penny

Friday, May 25, will be the end of an era for Parker Memorial’s William Weiser. For years — many say for over 20 — Weiser has hunkered down in the spring to help put together golf tournaments for Parker members to enjoy fellowship with one another.

It was right around the time the Christian Life Center Building was built that Weiser began to help the CLC Director put on a golf tournament. He, eventually as time passed, grew more involved. He began gathering folks to play, handing out little goodie bags to the players and making sure there was a snack and soft drink cart.