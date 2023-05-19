From the Bunker: Weiser set to play in final tournament

Friday, May 25, will be the end of an era for Parker Memorial’s William Weiser. For years — many say for over 20 — Weiser has hunkered down in the spring to help put together golf tournaments for Parker members to enjoy fellowship with one another.
It was right around the time the Christian Life Center Building was built that Weiser began to help the CLC Director put on a golf tournament. He, eventually as time passed, grew more involved. He began gathering folks to play, handing out little goodie bags to the players and making sure there was a snack and soft drink cart.
The entry fee has remained very low over the years as Parker Memorial just tries to break even on the tournament. May 26 will be Weiser’s last swing at the tournament as he passes on event guidance to someone else.
The golfers will convene around 1 p.m. and begin his last event. The field is usually 32 golfers in a four-team scramble format.
Weiser will make sure that every detail is taken care of and will begin calling golfers several weeks ahead of time. Calls will only cease when the tee-off time finally arrives.
This year’s Weiser Invitational will be his going away party, but somehow we all think he will be lurking not far from this event as it continues in the future. From all of us golfers, thanks William!
Cane Creek Senior Two-Man
The monthly Cane Creek senior two-man scramble was won by the team of Burnett/Simmons as the pair shot a 65 to win on tie-breakers. They edged the team of Irwin/Maddox, which had a round of 65. The team of Howell/Hood placed third with a score of 67.
Grubbs/Doss won the Second Flight, winning a three-way tie-breaker with a round of 71. McClain/Ware and Stewart/Dates placed second and third, respectively.
The team of Ray/Wilson won the Third Flight with a score of 73. They won via tie-breakers over the teams of Thrasher/Coffield and Winton/Cobb.
Cane Creek Kappa Alpha Psi
The 2023 APAC of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc. Scholarship Golf Tournament will be held at Cane Creek on Friday, June 16, with a shotgun start beginning at 8:30 a.m. It will be a two-person scramble with a cost of $75 a person. The entry fee includes 18 holes of golf and cart, range balls and lunch.
If you cannot participate, please show your support for the Anniston-Piedmont Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi by sponsoring a hole or making a donation. All money raised goes directly to the scholarship fund.
Hole-in-one
Nic Boyd recently aced No. 8 hole at Cider Ridge. He used a pitching wedge to knock it in from 141 yards. It was his first career ace and was witnessed by playing partners Cohen Picton, Brayden Cochran and Hayden Coppock.
Piedmont Golf
The Bulldogs will have their annual three-man scramble on Friday, June 2, at 2 p.m. out at Pine Hill Country Club. The cost is $60 a player and hole sponsorships are available from any Piedmont High School golfer or Coach Bramblett. Call 256-447-2829 or 256-294-8580 for more information.
Drive, Chip and Putt
The Drive, Chip and Putt national competition for youth that ends up at Augusta National Golf Course each year has announced its plans. There are local qualifiers, then regional qualifiers to be held this summer with the finals being next year around the time of the Masters.
One of the local qualifiers will be held at RTJ Silver Lakes on July 17. Mark your calendar for that event.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational will be played June 2-4. It is a 54-hole event and Jacob LeCroy is the defending champion.
The Parent-Child tournament will be held June 17-18. The Sunny King Charity Classic will be played at ACC, Silver Lakes and Cider Ridge Sept. 15-17.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Monday and Tuesday only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The 87th Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug. 19-20. Andrew Brooks is the defending champion. The “Buddy Moore” Charity Classic will be played Sept. 9-10.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): Start time for the City of Anniston Cane Creek senior two-man dogfight is 10 a.m., with a sign-up time of 9:30 a.m. The next one is Monday, June 5.
The Anniston City Championship will be played June 24-25. The defending champion is Ty Cole.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The You and Bubba Scramble will be held on Friday, May 26. The cost is $40 a person and is a one-man scramble. The start time is 2 p.m. Call the clubhouse for more details.
The Oxford City Championship will be held on July 8-9. Sawyer Edwards is the defending champion.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The Coosa Valley RC&D Council will host a three-person scramble on Saturday, May 20, beginning at 1 p.m. Lunch will be served at noon. The cost to play is $60 per person.
Pine Hill will host the Red, White and Blue Scramble on Memorial Day, beginning with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $35 for members and $45 for non-members and will be played in A-B-C-D format.
The Cornerstone Church Golf Tournament will be played on June 10.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be played July 29-30. Jeremy McGatha is the defending champion.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Entry fee is $70 or $60 with a 2023 Trail Card. Entry fee includes greens fee, cart fee, range balls, lunch and prizes. Eligible for participants ages 50 and older.