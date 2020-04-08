From the Bunker: Watching Arnie, Lee and Chi Chi at Sawgrass

It was sometime in the early '80s when I made a business trip to Jacksonville, Fla., to the Sawgrass Marriott. I checked in around 3 o'clock on a Sunday and the rooms were not ready, so the desk gave a pass to go see the Senior Tour event that was finishing up on the Sawgrass Golf Course.
That was in a day and time that ESPN was just cranking up and the Senior Tour was just getting started and sports information was mostly limited to newspapers, magazines and the local sports shows at 6 and 10 o’clock.
As I walked toward the 10th tee, I didn't even know the tour existed and was wondering which golfer I might see.
I was stunned to see a familiar figuring leaning on his driver as I came up. It was Arnold Palmer. Teeing off was Lee Trevino. The other member of the threesome was Chi Chi Rodriguez. There were only a few fans hanging around, and I was able to walk right up and watch them hit a golf ball.
I decided I was going to follow this threesome the last nine holes. I did not care about any other group as these three were some of the favorite golfers I loved to watch on television when they were on the regular tour.
Palmer was his usual energetic self, and man, could he hit a golf ball. It was my first time ever seeing a pro golfer hit a golf ball in person and man could those guys still hit it.
Trevino and Rodriguez loved to chat things up with each other and the fans and the golfers sort of got into a birdie frenzy. Palmer was 5 under on the back nine, while Trevino and Rodriguez shot 4 under.
Most of the birdies started after the 11th hole and it was a mixture of the golfers feeding off each other. Palmer was pumping his fist, Rodriguez was waving his golf club like a sword as his putts were falling, and the Merry Mex was hanging in there with his quips.
I remember Chi Chi telling the small crowd. “Arnie is still the King, but Chi Chi can still play too.”
Trevino then quipped, "I'm just riding these two’s coat-tails today.”
It was a day of memories that came from out of nowhere and from a day and time in which there was no wall-to-wall sports on television. I was just kind of minding my own business with no rush going on and look at what I found.
Maybe that is some good that can come out of the coronavirus as we realize how much valuable time we spend watching television and not developing relationships with our family and friends.
Hole-in-one
There were two holes in one this past week at “The Hill.” Jason Moon had one on the 98-yard No. 16 hole with a wedge. It was witnessed by Mike Muller, B.J. Thrasher, Bryan Moore and Henry Higginbotham.
Joe McGuire had a hole-in-one on the 175-yard No. 4 hole with a pitching wedge. It was witnessed by Roger Chandler, Mike Beck, Brett Wells, Derek Mastin and Jeff Norred.
Tour scores
The Good Faith Property & Realty top 10 tour golfers from 2019: 1. Ty Cole, 2,180 points; 2. Jeremy McGatha, 1827; 3. Gary Wiggington, 1,717; 4. Brennan Clay, 1,477; 5. Randy Lipscomb, 1,005; 6. Adrian Geeting, 925; 7. Daniel Black, 915; 8. Justin Graveman, 913; 9. Dalton Chandler, 788; 10. Chad Calvert, 750.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The ERA King UCP Charity Event, coronavirus permitting, will be May 1 at 9 a.m. It is the eighth annual event and will be a four-man scramble. The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational will be May 29-31. It is a 54-hole event for the Calhoun County Golf Tour. There will be an ACC Country Club Junior tournament June 13.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
The March 28 dogfight ended in a three-way tie between Jerre Dingler, Danny Whittaker, and Bob Hollingsworth with plus-7 points each.
Ted Heim won the March 29 dogfight with plus-10 points. Chris Reaves, Chad Watson and Johnny Barnes tied for second with plus-3 points. Charles Carden and Tyler Dopson each had plus-1 point to tie for fifth place.
The Calhoun County Championship will be Aug. 8-9.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf.
Bill Barker, Amos Kirkpatrick and Marcus Albreaux tied for first place with plus-1 point in the April 2 dogfight. The March 31 dogfight was postponed due to weather.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be May 4. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m. There are four flights, possibly five if enough players sign up. There is cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over off of the red tees.
The Cane Creek Invitational will be April 18-19. We will let you know if the coronavirus changes this.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
Cider Ridge was named one of the 10 best public golf courses in Alabama by Best Things Alabama 2019.
Kids play free after 12 p.m. with a paying adult.
The Oxford City Championship will be May 2-3 and hosted by Cider Ridge.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The Piedmont High School Golf fundraiser will be June 27 at 1 p.m. at Pine Hill. It will be a three-person scramble with two mulligans included. The cost is $60 a person which includes lunch and cart fees.
Contact Pine Hill Country Club or Horace Bramblett at 256-447-2829 for further information. You can also purchase a sponsorship.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be July 25-26.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
The 2020 membership card is on sale and it features discounts on green fees, merchandise and dining at all the Robert Trent Jones locations.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
The Silver Lakes Invitational will be June 13-14.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.