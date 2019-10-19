The Jacksonville State golf teams continue their fall play, and here are some tidbits from school news releases.
Sophomore Claire Vermette shot her second round under par in the Palmetto Classic on Tuesday and finished 14th to lead JSU's women to a 13th-place finish with a three-day total of 902. Host College of Charleston won the event with an even-par 864.
Vermette capped a 1-over-par 217 with a final-round 71 to finish in the top 15 in the 114-player field. She posted a career-best 68 in the first round.
Senior Javiera Espinosa Vallerina and junior Ana Perez Altuna each tied for 59th in the field after each shot a 54-hole score of 228.
Junior Valentina Curet shot 78 on Tuesday to put the final touches on her three-day 231 and tied for 71st, while senior Layne Dyar of White Plains tied for 78th with a 233 that was finished off by a final-round 79.
The Gamecocks have one event remaining on their fall schedule, the UALR Women's Golf Classic in Hot Springs Village, Ark., from Oct. 27-28.
Dyar leads points race
White Plains senior golfer Hanna Dyar continues to lead the points race in the Alabama Junior Girls (15 to 18 years old). She has 773.33 points heading into the last eight events. She has won seven times this season and finished second by one stroke in each of her last two events at Twin Bridges and Point Mallard.
Fellow Wildcats golfer Abby Gattis is third with 420 points this season. Second place belongs to Savannah Hughes, who has 510 points.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
There is a membership drive taking place between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31. Call for more details on the Drive to 425..
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only. You can get all-day golf, including the cart, for $18. The Thursday nine-hole scramble tee time is 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 to get in on the action. The fee is $12 for non-members and $7 for members.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with cart is just $28.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with registration times at 8 a.m. with a tee time of 8:30.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be Nov. 4. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m. There are four flights, possibly five if enough players sign up.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
Phil Mickelson and other PGA Tour players are using the Super Speed Training System to increase their swing speed and gain distance off of the tee. Cider Ridge Director of Golf Lee Shurden is a level 2 certified trainer and he is going to bring this system to Cider Ridge on Nov. 2.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week, including10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The team of Jerry Irwin/Trey Hanvey shot 11-under par to win the 2019 member-guest tournament. They defeated Jonathan Pate/Landon Straub, Dennis Austin/Josh Poole, Marcus King/James Beavers, and Morris Mink/Mike Shook by one stroke in the championship flight.
Allen Mangham/Al Johnson won the first flight by shooting 5-under par. Second place went to Nick Hubbard/Jono Waugh at 5 under, and third place went to Greg Rainey/Corey Trantham at 4 under.
Steve Taylor/Andrew Williams won the second flight at 2-over par. Ryan Cobb/Jeff Hulsey took second at 4 over.
The 12th annual Toys for Kids Golf Classic will be Dec. 7.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): On the first Tuesday of each month, you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
It is Ladies Day every Thursday and green fees are free with a 2019 Trail Card. Twilight rates start at 2:30 p.m. and Super Twilight rates start each day at 4 p.m.
The Halloween Black Tee Challenge will be Oct. 27.
The Bring Your Old Buddy Scramble tournament will be Dec. 8.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
The SSGA will be at Gadsden Country Club on Oct 21 with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
David Murphy and Josh Penland finished 1-2 in the Oct. 11 putting contest.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.