From the bunker: Vera sinks first ace

Some of us play for years and years and never come close to getting a hole-in-one. Then there are folks like Patty Vera. After only playing golf for one year, she made her first hole-in-one on June 17 at Anniston Municipal. She drilled home an ace on the No. 7 hole with a 4-wood. It was witnessed by Tubby Bass. Congrats to Patty!
Mark Gaines also found the hole at Aniston Municipal last week, as he aced the par-3 No. 2 hole from 110 yards out. Gaines was playing in the Anniston Municipal Par-3 Tournament.
Par-3 Tournament
Matt Rogers claimed first prize in last weekend’s Par-3 Tournament at Anniston Municipal as he shot a blazing 23 on the final nine to shoot a 27-hole total of 77. He was one stroke down to Chris Randall entering the final nine and ended up with a two-shot victory over Randall’s final score of 79. Mark Gaines was third with a total of 82.
David Hill won the second flight with a score of 84. Kevin Wells and Roger Smith tied for second with scores of 89.
Jimbo Phillips won a scorecard playoff to take first place in the third flight. Michael Herndon was tied with him with a score of 90. Isabel Rogers, Matt’s daughter, tied James Ramey with a score of 94 to finish in third place.
Tour stats
After the Silver Lakes Invitational, Ty Cole assumed his usual spot, at the top of the Good Faith Realty Tour Points Standings: Ty Cole 300, Gary Wigington 250, Jake Goggans 225, Brennan Clay 195, Scott Martin 195, Alan Harper 185, Jerry Willis 180, Frank Brady 173, Jeremy McGatha 173, three golfers tied at 160.
The top ten scoring averages are in the same order as the points standings after one tournament. Brennan Clay leads the Tour in birdies after one event with 11. Cole and Wigington have 10 apiece. Corey Ray, Scott Martin and Wesley Jenkins are next with seven birdies apiece.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Graham Morrow and Taylor Morrow teamed up to win the annual Father-Son Tournament last weekend. They shot a 61 and won by three strokes. The team of Rob and Jack Svenson shot a 64 to finish second, while the team of David and Adam Sanders placed third with a round of 66.
The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational will be July 10-12. It is a 54-hole event for the Calhoun County Golf Tour. There will be a member’s only scramble on Labor Day, Sept. 3.
The RMC Foundation Scramble will be held Oct. 2, and the Martha Vandervoort Memorial Classic will be Oct. 17.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
Charles Carden won first place in the June 13 dogfight with a score of plus-7 points. Second place went to Jerre Dingler with a score of plus-4 points. In the June 14 dogfight, Andy Jenkins won first place with a score of plus-12 points. Second place was taken by Brian Whitley with a score of plus-4 points. Third place was a tie between Chris Hubbard, Tony Hicks and Bob Hollingsworth with scores of plus-3 points.
The June 18 afternoon nine-hole scramble was won by the team of Caleb McKinney, Chad Mullinax, James Lett and Daniel Ricks after a three-team chip-off with a score 8 under par.
The Calhoun County Championship will be Aug. 29-30. The Buddy Moore will be Aug. 22-23.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf.
Tom Potterfield and Bo Savage tied for first place with a score of plus-8 points in the June 16 dogfight. Bill Turner placed third with a score of plus-6 points. Jerry Marks won first place on June 18 with a score of plus-11 points. Potterfield finished with a score of plus-6 points to finish second. Ralph Aldi and Larry Whitman tied for third with a score of plus-5 points.
The next senior two-man scramble tournament will be July 6 and will be sponsored by the City of Anniston. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m. There are four flights, possibly five if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs. Kids play free after 3 p.m. with a paying adult.
You can save on golf at Cider Ridge Golf Club with The Alabama Honours Card. Card-holders can get 15 percent off their golf fees at check in, 25 percent off Troon Card race on the day of their birthday, 10 percent off merchandise at participating golf shops, 10 percent off at participating golf course restaurants and 25 percent off club rental fees. Card-holders get other privileges as well.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The Piedmont High School golf fundraiser will be June 27 at 1 p.m. at Pine Hill. It will be a three-person scramble with two mulligans included. The cost is $60 a person which includes lunch and cart fees.Contact Pine Hill Country Club or Horace Bramblett at 256-447-2829 for further information. You can also purchase a sponsorship.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be July 25-26.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
The 2020 membership card is on sale and it features discounts on green fees, merchandise and dining at all the Robert Trent Jones locations.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
A qualifier will be held on Aug. 20 for the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Craft Beer Championship. Registration will be at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start beginning at 8:30.
The RTJ trail has partnered with local Alabama Breweries to present the ultimate combination of golf and beer. Ten qualifying tournaments will be held at Trail sites in July and August. The top two teams from each tournament will advance to the RTJ Craft Beer Tournament Championship at Ross Bridge on Aug. 29 to compete for the grand prize — a three-day, two-night trip on the RTJ Golf Trail for each member of the winning team.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
The ever-popular Saturday Night Putting Contest is being held every Saturday night. The entry fee is $11 and the competition begins at 7 p.m. Social distancing rules will be in effect and there will be cash payouts each week. The top two each week will qualify for the year-end championships and year-end cash payout. One dollar is taken out of each weekly fee to go into the year-end pot. The lounge opens at 5 p.m.
Jere Mason Jr. won the June 20 contest and Dylan Pugh was second.
