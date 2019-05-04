Ty Cole lost the Cider Ridge Invitational a year ago in a playoff to Logan Archer with a lost ball on the first hole. It looks like Cole is set on not letting that happen again.
He shot a blistering 64 on Saturday to take a three-shot lead into Sunday’s final round.
Cole, the 2015 champion, shot 31 on the front nine and 33 on the back nine. Beau Gammage fired a 67 to lurk three strokes back. Scott Martin had a solid round of 68 and is four strokes behind.
Archer, 2017 winner Gary Wigington and Daniel Black all shot 69 and are five strokes back. Justin Graveman shot a 71, while Brennan Clay and Jeremy McGatha both shot even par for the day.
Holes-in-one
There were two aces out there last week. On Thursday at Pine Hill, Eddy Reese aced the No. 3 hole. Wayne Boyd, Grady Sapp and Tim Davis were witnesses.
Tanner Wells aced No. 7 at the Anniston Country Club with a 3-iron earlier in the week. His shot was witnessed by Chase Thomas, Graham Morrow, Brian Woodfin and Jeff Borelli.
Driggers at PGA tourney
We wrote about ACC Club Pro Stephen Driggers last week, and the results were not too bad as he traveled to the PGA Professionals Tournament at Bluffton, S.C.
Driggers got off to a shaky start with a first-round 81, but settled back nicely the next day with a 74.
Unfortunately, he was six strokes off the 90-person cutline and failed to move on to the final two rounds. If he had made the cut, he would've had a shot at playing in the PGA in a couple of weeks. You have to give the 49-year-old Driggers a lot of credit for teeing it up with the 312 pros who were there.
Piedmont golf
Piedmont High School golf coach Horace Bramblett is having his annual three-person scramble fundraiser at Pine Hill on July 6. Businesses or individuals can sponsor a hole for $100. The cost is $60 a player and includes lunch. All proceeds go to Piedmont High School golf.
Sign up now and play a little golf on the fourth of July weekend for a good cause. Bramblett’s contact number is 256-447-2829.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
On May 31-June 2, the Wilfred Galbraith ACC Invitational will be held. The entry fee is $200, $160 for ACC members, for the three-day event and includes practice rounds May 29-30, lunch each day, prizes and a dinner party on the night of June 1. There will be a senior division this year for players ages 65 and older and the lowest 32 Friday scores will make up the Championship Flight.
On June 15-16, it will be the ACC parent-child tournament.
The Sunny King Classic will be July 12-14, and on Aug. 17-18, it will be the ACC four-ball invitational.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only. That rate is just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
There are dogfights each Saturday and Sunday. Charles Carden won the dogfight this past Sunday with plus-8 points. Mark Gaines was second with plus-5 points.
The Thursday nine-hole scramble tee time is 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 to get in on the action. The fee is $12 for non-members and $7 for members. The team of Caleb McKinney, Andrew Tyson, Mike Beck and Ryan Jones won the scramble this past Thursday with 8-under par. The team of Dalton Chandler, Andy Jenkins, Brett Wells and Derrick Martin placed second at 7-under par.
The Calhoun County Championship is scheduled for Aug. 10-11. The “Buddy Moore” will be held Aug. 24-25 and the Calhoun County match-play event will be Sept 7-8.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with cart is just $28.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with registration times at 9 a.m. with a tee time of 9:30.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be Monday. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
On May 17, the seventh annual Life South Community Blood Centers golf tournament will tee off at 11 a.m. Contact Brite Whitaker at bbwhitaker@lifesouth.org for more details.
The Alabama State Golf Association’s Women’s Stroke Play Tournament will be June 18-20.
There will be a two-man senior scramble May 20, June 10, July 8, Aug. 12, and Oct. 14 at a cost of $45 a player (includes green and cart fees).
There will be two summer junior camps coming up. They are for ages 5-13 and will be from 8 a.m.-noon each day. The first will be June 3-6, with the second coming July 22-25.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.
The fifth annual Faith Cup, a three-man scramble, will be Saturday. The cost is $60 a player and includes range balls, mulligans and lunch catered by Top of the River. Lunch is 11:30 a.m. and tee time is 1 p.m. Call Jonathan Pate at 256-310-4874 for more details.
The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m. On July 27-28, the Pine Hill Invitational will be held.
On May 25-26, the Memorial Day Weekend Funfest will be held. It will be a two-man, two-day, scramble-scamble at a cost of $85 a player. Round 1 is the scramble and round 2 is the scamble.
On May 27 it will be the Red/White/Blue Blind Draw three-person scramble that will tee off at 9 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. The next event is Tuesday.
It is Ladies Day every Thursday and green fees are free with a 2019 Trail card. Twilight rates start at 2:30 p.m. and Super Twilight rates start each day at 4 p.m.
The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be June 22-23.
On June 25 the Drive, Chip and Putt local qualifier will be held.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
This past Monday at Cider Ridge, Don McAlister took first place in the first flight. Jim Hollis, Steve Dearwent and Wayne McCarty finished in a three-way tie for second place. Ronnie Brandon won the second flight, edging Skip Geneiski and John Welch.
On Tuesday, they will be at Musgrove Country Club in Jasper for a 9 a.m. start, and on May 13, they will be at Chelsey Oaks Golf Course in Cullman.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
The course will host a two-man scramble senior tournament on the second Wednesday of each month. It is a 9 a.m. shotgun start, with registration by 8:30 a.m. The entry fee is $30 each, and this includes lunch and prize payout. The number of flights will be determined by the number of teams, with a minimum of two. Players must be at least 50 years old. Contact Ted Law at Indian Oaks. This month’s event will be held Tuesday.
The popular Friday night putting contests started up again last week and are held weekly.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.