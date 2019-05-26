Ho hum, what else is new? Ty Cole led wire-to-wire over three rounds to capture The Gadsden Invitational for the fourth straight year.
This is the second year in a row the tournament has been part of the Calhoun County Tour.
Cole led wire-to-wire a couple of weeks ago in winning at Cider Ridge as he continues to dominate the Tour.
This past weekend he shot 66-69-74 for a three-day total of 7-under par. Gary Wigington was four shots back at 3 under, while Jeremy McGatha came in at even par, seven strokes back in the event played at the Gadsden Country Club.
Chris Jones won the Championship B flight with 218. Chandler Wilborn was second at 220, and Matt Miller third with 221.
Brian Baker took first in the Championship C flight with 219. Jayson Cox was second with 226.
John Key won the first flight (146), Michael Casey the second flight (157), Kaine Gibson (162) the third flight and Steve Lee the fourth flight (167).
TOUR TOTALS: Oddly enough, Wigington still leads the tour in points, based on two second-place finishes and a first this year. He has 800 points, Cole 777.5 and McGatha 622.5.
Brennan Clay is in fourth place and Chad Calvert fifth.
Randy Lipscomb, Daniel Black, Adrian Geeting, Matt Rogers and Justin Graveman round out the Top 10 according to the stats from The Calhoun County Tour.
HOLE-IN-ONE: On May 9, Drue Snow dialed in an ace on the par-3 No. 6 hole at Indian Oaks.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
On May 31-June 2, the Wilfred Galbraith ACC Invitational will be held. The entry fee is $200, $160 for ACC members, for the three-day-event and includes practice rounds May 29-30, lunch each day, prizes and a dinner party June 1. There will be a senior division this year for players ages 65 and older and the lowest 32 Friday scores will make up the Championship Flight.
Junior Clinics will be held on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Ages 6 and under will run from 9-10 a.m. Ages 7 to 10 will be from 10-11 a.m. and ages 11 and older will be from 11 a.m. to noon. Call the pro shop for more details
The Gateway to Life Ranch golf tournament will be June 8. The entry fee is $200 a team for the four-man scramble. Contact Jeff Borrelli (276-6107) or Roger Fair (283-3248) for more details.
On June 15-16, it will be the ACC parent-child tournament, always a popular event. The Sunny King Classic will be July 12-14, and on Aug. 17-18, it will be the ACC four-ball invitational.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only. That rate is just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
There are dogfights each Saturday and Sunday. The Thursday nine-hole scramble tee time is 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 to get in on the action. The fee is $12 for non-members and $7 for members.
Parker Memorial Baptist Church will be holding a scramble June 7, beginning at 1 p.m. The Calhoun County Championship is scheduled for Aug. 10-11. The “Buddy Moore” will be Aug. 24-25 and the Calhoun County match-play event will be Sept 7-8.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with cart is just $28.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with registration times at 9 a.m. with a tee time of 9:30.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be June 3. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
The Alabama State Golf Association’s Women’s Stroke Play Tournament will be June 18-20.
There will be two-man senior scrambles June 10, July 8, Aug. 12, and Oct. 14 at a cost of $45 a player. That includes green and cart fees.
There will be two summer junior camps coming up. The first will be June 3-6 and are for ages 5-13 and will be held from 8 a.m. to noon each day. The second camp will be July 22-25.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
On May 25-26, the Memorial Day Weekend Funfest will be held. It will be a two-man, two-day, scramble-scamble at a cost of $85 a player. Round 1 is the scramble and round 2 is the scamble.
On May 27, it will be the Red/White/Blue blind draw three-person scramble that will tee off at 9 a.m.
Piedmont High School golf coach Horace Bramblett is having his annual three-person scramble fundraiser at Pine Hill on July 6. Businesses or individuals can sponsor a hole for $100. The cost is $60 a player and includes lunch. All proceeds go to Piedmont High School golf. Sign up now and play a little golf on the Fourth of July weekend for a good cause. Bramblett’s contact number is 256-447-2829.
On July 27-28, the Pine Hill Invitational will be held.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. The next event is June 4.
It is Ladies Day every Thursday and green fees are free with a 2019 Trail card. Twilight rates start at 2:30 p.m. and Super Twilight rates start each day at 4 p.m.
The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be June 22-23. On June 25 the Drive, Chip and Putt local qualifier will be held.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
The SSGA was at Silver Lakes this past Monday and Bobby Luttrell won first place in the first flight. Bob Neal and Steve Tuck finished second and third.
The second flight was won by Terry Parker, who edged Harold Rigg and Ken Rogers.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m. Ronnie Cofield (plus-7 points) won the May 18 dogfight and Steve Williams and David Wray tying for second place with plus-2 points. Wray won the May 19 dogfight with plus-7 points. Jim Kelly was second with plus-6 points.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
The course will host a two-man scramble senior tournament on the second Wednesday of each month. It is a 9 a.m. shotgun start, with registration by 8:30 a.m. The entry fee is $30 each, and this includes lunch and prize payout. The number of flights will be determined by the number of teams, with a minimum of two. Players must be at least 50 years old. Contact Ted Law at Indian Oaks. The next event is June 12.
The popular Friday night putting contests are held weekly at 7:30. The May 10 winner was Jimmy Beason and second place went to Shawn Hayes. Neil Elders captured first place May 17 with Shelia Hulsey placing second.
