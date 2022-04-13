From the Bunker: Two aces at Cane Creek

It was a wonderful, sunny Sunday afternoon a few days back when the Calhoun County Two-Man tournament came to Silver Lakes. It was just good to be outdoors, take in the spectacular views and feel the breeze blowing in your face.
The service from the staff at Silver Lakes is always the best there is and it is such a pleasure just to walk in the clubhouse. Jason Callan and his people do such a great job and the course was in great shape.
White Plains girls take first at Jasper
The success of White Plains’ girls continued last week as the team won the Jasper Viking Classic. Isabel Rogers, Bailey Webb, Abby Gattis and Alivia Ward led the defending state champions.
Hole-in-one
There were two aces in the Cane Creek Senior Two-Man tournament on April 4.
Clark Ware aced No. 6, and Larry Bush had one on No. 3. What a great afternoon it was for those two golfers.
Cane Creek Senior Two-Man
The monthly Cane Creek Senior Two-Man went off last week and was won by the team of Trammel/Kinsey, which carved out a round of 64 and edged the team of Irwin/Maddox in a tie-breaker. The team of Howell/Barnett placed third with a score of 65.
The team of Law/Crotzer won a five-way tie for first place in the second flight with a score of 70. Garmon/Meadows was second and McClellan/Martin came in third place.
The team of Winton/Cobb won the third flight with a score of 73. Eiland/Gable came in second with a round of 74 and Whitman/Potterfield shot a 75 to place third.
There were 29 teams on hand for the monthly event and all were blessed with some good weather.
Piedmont golf at Pine Hill
The annual Piedmont Golf Benefit three-person scramble is set up to take place Friday, June 10, with a 2 p.m. shotgun start at Pine Hill Country Club. All proceeds go to the Piedmont High School golf program.
The cost is $60 a player, including the cart, for the 18-hole event. There are sponsorships available. For more information call the Pine Hill clubhouse or contact Horace Bramblett at 256-447-2829 or 256-294-8580 and at hbramblett@pcsboe.us.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The ERA King Charity Classic will be held Friday, May 20, with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. East Central Alabama United Cerebral Palsy will receive benefits from this great event.
The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational is slated for June 3-5. Ty Cole is the defending champion.
The Parent-Child Tournament will be held June 18-19.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The 86th Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug. 27-28, and the Buddy Moore Charity Classic will be Sept. 10-11. The County Match Play Championship will be played Oct. 1-2. Gary Wigington is the defending champion of the County and Match-Play championships.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 8:30 a.m. and a shotgun tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held May 2. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
The Anniston City Championship is on the schedule for June 25-26. Brennan Clay is the defending champion.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Oxford City Championship is set for April 30-May 1. Ty Cole is the defending champion.
The Senior Golf Week Amateur Tour event is on the schedule for May 21. Contact SeniorAmateurGolfTour.net to sign up.
The Rolling Red Tour Shootout will be held on Oct. 25, with the Rolling Red Classic slated for Oct. 26-27.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
On Monday, April 18, there will be a senior two-man scramble, flighted after completion of play. Sign up by April 17. The cost is $25 a player.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be held July 30-31. The defending champion is Brennan Clay.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.
The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be played May 14-15.
There are free green fees on the first Tuesday of each month — except for the month of May — when you bring in your 2022 Trail Card. The dates for the rest of the year are May 10, June 7, July 5, Aug. 2, Sept. 6, Oct, 4, Nov. 1 and Dec. 6.
The schedule has been set for the monthly senior two-man scramble events. Tournaments will be held on April 19, May 17, June 21, July 19, Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15 and Dec. 13.
The Alabama Senior Amateur Tour comes to Silver Lakes on Sept. 10. Sign up to play at SeniorAmateurGolfNet.net.