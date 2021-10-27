From the Bunker: ‘Twig’ wins fourth Match Play title

Gary Wigington had a slightly down year by his standards, but he finished strong by winning the last two events on the Calhoun County Tour. He won the Calhoun County Championship in August to keep his streak of winning at least one event per year alive. The streak is now 12 years.
Last weekend, he captured his fourth career Calhoun County Match Play Championship by defeating Andrew Brooks 5 and 4 in the finals. Brooks won his only Match Play Championship in 2014 with a win over Wigington. Wigington won in 2012, 2016, 2018 and now 2021.
The tournament started last Saturday at “The Hill” with 16 players in eight matches. The semifinals and finals were played on Sunday.
Buddy Moore Bracket
Opening round
Wigington, who held the No. 1 seed, defeated No. 16 Layton Bussey in his first match 3 and 2. No. 8 Josh Poole beat No. 9 Clay Calkins 4 and 3 to set up a second-round match with Wigington.
On the other side of the bracket, No. 12 seed Jonathan Pate pulled an upset when he knocked off No. 5 Tanner Wells 3 and 1. No. 13 seed Justin Graveman defeated 2017 champion and No. 4 seed Chad Calvert 1 up to advance to play Pate in the second round.
Second round
In two close matches, Wigington and Graveman advanced to the finals of the Moore Bracket. Wigington defeated Poole 2 and 1, as did Graveman over Pate.
Third round
On Sunday Morning, Wigington defeated Graveman 3 and 2 to win the Moore Bracket and advance to the finals of the Match Play Championship on Sunday afternoon.
Chris Banister Bracket
Opening round
No. 3 seed Andrew Brooks started the bracket with a 3 and 1 victory over No. 14 Tee Brown, while No. 6 seed Dalton Chandler edged No. 11 Chip Howell 2 and 1. This set up a match between Brooks and Chandler in the second round.
No. 7 seed Jeremy McGatha, the 2019 winner, battled No. 10 Landon Straub for 20 holes before escaping with a win. He advanced on to a meeting with defending champion and No. 2 seed Brennan Clay, who defeated No. 15 Timmy Woodard 4 and 3.
Second round
Close matches were the norm in the second round. Brooks beat Chandler 1 up, while Clay was defeating McGatha 2 and 1.
Third round
Brooks advanced to the Match Play finals by defeating Clay 3 and 2 to win the Banister Bracket.
Toys for Kids
One of the great traditions in Calhoun County is the Toys for Kids Golf Classic played out at Pine Hill Country Club. The event will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, beginning at 9 a.m. The entry fee is $65 plus one unwrapped toy. The toys go to hundreds of area children.
Usually there are close to 144 players, which means 144 or more toys. Sponsorship opportunities are open as well, just contact the clubhouse.
The format is a four-person blind-draw scramble (A-B-C-D) and the first 144 players who sign up will be eligible to play.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The Thursday afternoon nine-hole scramble will start at 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 p.m. to register.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Nov. 2. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge was listed as one of the top courses in Alabama in a recent Golfers’ Choice magazine. Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month.
There is a two-man senior scramble the fourth Monday of each month.
The team of Maddox/Austin shot a 61 to win the monthly senior two-man championship last week. The team of Minton/Tolan finished second with a 64 and Templeton/Templeton finished third on a tie-breaker with a 64.
The first flight was won by the team of Fleming/Vinson as they shot a 67. They won by tie-breaker over the team of R. Grubbs/N. Turner. The team of L. Carter/D. Robertson placed third with a round of 68.
The team of Borchelt/Franklin shot a 71 to win the second flight. The team of Ware/Brooks finished second and Stancil/Trammel placed third.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
The 2021 Bring Your Old Buddy Scramble will be hosted on the Mindbreaker and Backbreaker courses on Saturday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 5.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Indian Oaks is closed on Monday and open from 1 p.m. to dark Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. It is open all day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The course is up for sale for anyone interested in an opportunity to own a golf course. The asking price is $595,000 with a 20-percent down payment.
Matt Kenneway won the 2021 Saturday Night Putting Contest championship played last weekend.