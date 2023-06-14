From the Bunker: Twig at the top of Tour standings

Gary Wigington is hanging on to the Calhoun County Tour points standings lead after the first three events of the season. Wigington, Jacob LeCroy and Ty Cole have wins this year. The Tour’s next event will be at Cane Creek June 23-24.
Calhoun County Tour points standings:
1, Gary Wigington, 640.0 total points
2, Brennan Clay, 560.0
3, Jeremy McGatha, 527.5
4, Ty Cole, 525.0
5, Kevin Daugherty, 437.5
6, Tanner Wells, 417.5
7, Dustin Travis, 367.5
8, Andrew Brooks, 350.0
9, John Rollins, 345.0
10, Scott Martin, 330.0
11, Landon Straub, 330.0
12, Chris Cox, 300.0
13, Jacob LeCroy, 300.0
14, Daily Thomas, 285.0
15, Jeff Chapman, 282.5
16, Ott Chandler, 272.5
Cornerstone tournament
The Cornerstone Church golf tournament was played at Pine Hill last week and the team of Casey Turner, Lee Clark and Rick Thompson shot 9 under par to win the tournament.
Cider Ridge tournament
The Veterans in Trucking “Freedom Drive Classic” was played at Cider Ridge last week and the team of Brett Rothwell, Gary Wigington, Jeremy McGatha and Scott Martin took first place.
Hole-in-one
Chip Mraz made his first ace last week at Cider Ridge on hole No. 3 from 124 yards out. He used a pitching wedge. His playing partners were Cohen Picton, Mark McCaig, Dustin Wilkins and Manny Bonilla.
Cane Creek Kappa Alpha Psi
The 2023 APAC of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc. Scholarship Golf Tournament will be held at Cane Creek on Friday, June 16, with a shotgun start beginning at 8:30 a.m. It will be a two-person scramble with a cost of $75 a person. The entry fee includes 18 holes of golf and cart, range balls and lunch.
If you cannot participate, please show your support for the Anniston-Piedmont Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi by sponsoring a hole or making a donation. All money raised goes directly to the scholarship fund.
Piedmont golf
The Bulldogs have moved their annual three-man scramble to Friday, July 14, at 2 p.m., out at Pine Hill Country Club. The cost is $60 a player and hole sponsorships are available from any Piedmont High School golfer or Coach Bramblett. Call 256-447-2829 or 256-294-8580 for more information.
Drive, Chip and Putt
The Drive, Chip and Putt national competition for youth that ends up at Augusta National Golf Course each year has announced its plans. There are local qualifiers, then regional qualifiers to be held this summer with the finals being next year around the time of the Masters.
One of the local qualifiers will be held at RTJ Silver Lakes on July 17. Mark your calendar for that event.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Parent-Child tournament will be held June 17-18. The Sunny King Charity Classic will be played at ACC, Silver Lakes and Cider Ridge Sept. 15-17.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Monday and Tuesday only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The 87th Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug. 19-20. Andrew Brooks is the defending champion. The “Buddy Moore” Charity Classic will be played Sept. 9-10.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): Start time for the City of Anniston Cane Creek senior two-man dogfight is 9 a.m., with a sign-up time of 8:30 a.m.
The Anniston City Championship will be played June 24-25. The defending champion is Ty Cole.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Oxford City Championship will be held on July 8-9. Sawyer Edwards is the defending champion.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be played July 29-30. Jeremy McGatha is the defending champion.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Entry fee is $70 or $60 with a 2023 Trail Card. Entry fee includes greens fee, cart fee, range balls, lunch and prizes. Eligible for participants ages 50 and older.