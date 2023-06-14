 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

From the Bunker: Twig at the top of Tour standings

Local golf teaser
Photo by Trent Penny

Gary Wigington is hanging on to the Calhoun County Tour points standings lead after the first three events of the season. Wigington, Jacob LeCroy and Ty Cole have wins this year. The Tour’s next event will be at Cane Creek June 23-24.

Calhoun County Tour points standings: