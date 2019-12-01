December is rolling around, which means it’s time for the 12th annual Toys for Kids Golf Classic on Saturday. The course at Pine Hill will be packed with golfers, who are bringing unwrapped toys as part of the entry fee. The Christmas tree in the clubhouse will be surrounded with gifts.
It’s worth your time to head out there and see how the golfers feel about kids. These toys will go to children in the H.E.A.R.T.S. program and other needy youngsters in the area. You may even feel led to make a donation on your own.
Club owner Cory Etter said it is his favorite tournament of the year at Pine Hill. It is one of our favorites as well. The “Buddy Moore” in August at “The Hill” ranks right up there, also.
Dyer still leads
Hanna Dyar continues to lead the point standings for the Alabama 15- to 18-year-old girls classification. With just a couple of tournaments left, she has 840 points to lead second-place Savannah Hughes, who has 510 points. Hanna Sanders is third with 490, and Abby Gattis is fifth with 466.67.
Dyar and Gattis are teammates at White Plains High School. Dyar has signed with Jacksonville State for next year.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
There is a membership drive taking place until Dec. 31. Call for more details on the Drive to 425. One month to go, take advantage of the special rates and enjoy all the benefits.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only. That rate is just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart. The Thursday afternoon scramble has been shut down until the spring.
Chris Reaves won the Nov. 24 dogfight with plus-3 points. Second place went to Ted Heim, who was at even points. Third place with minus-2 points belonged to Charles Carden.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with cart is just $28. There is a winter special rate in place from noon to close on Monday through Friday. You can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 9:30 a.m. with a tee time of 10 a.m. You are invited to come play and join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be Monday. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m. There are four flights, possibly five if enough players sign up.
Rocco D’Gomez won the Nov. 26 dogfight with plus-3 points. Bill Turner placed second with minus-1 point. Ralph Aldis was third with minus-2 points.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
Cider Ridge was named one of the best 10 public golf courses in Alabama by Best Things Alabama 2019.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The 12th annual Toys for Kids Golf Classic will be Dec. 7. The tourney raises money for H.E.A.R.T.S and toys and clothing for kids in the area. The tournament fills up in a hurry to the first 120 golfers and there are sponsorships available for businesses as well.
The entry fee is $50 for members and $60 for non-members and you are to bring an unwrapped toy for a kid to put under the Christmas tree in the clubhouse. It is a four-person blind scramble in which teams are drawn out of a hat (A-B-C-D format).
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
It is Ladies Day every Thursday and green fees are free with a 2019 Trail Card.
They are offering a Winter Membership featuring unlimited golf through Feb. 29, 2020, at nine RTJ sites. Call the clubhouse for more information.
The 2020 membership card is on sale and features discounted green fees, merchandise and dining at all the Robert Trent Jones locations.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes, you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
