From the Bunker: Toys for Kids Golf Classic set for this weekend

Pine Hill will host the annual Toys for Kids Golf Classic this Saturday at 9 a.m. Tournament officials are hoping for clear skies as around 144 golfers usually battle it out for local kids. The host of unwrapped toys jammed under the clubhouse Christmas tree is a sight to see.
The event centers around the Christmas spirit and the donation of toys to kids for Christmas. The event seems to just keep growing and growing as Pine Hill Country Club owner Cory Etter does a remarkable job putting this event together.
The event is a four-man scramble with a $65 entry fee per player plus an unwrapped toy. This leads to a huge pile of toys under and around the Christmas tree in the clubhouse.
The proceeds benefit underprivileged children in the Calhoun County School System and H.E.A.R.T.S foundation in Cleburne County. Sign up to play or be a sponsor.
There wasn’t much going on in the world of golf last week, giving golfers time to check out other sports. Jackson Stephens was recently released after one absolutely remarkable season in the Braves bullpen. The media talked about him making the team after coming out of the Mexican League all year long. It failed to hardly even talk about him being from Oxford, however, and pitching Oxford High School to a state baseball championship.
These days broadcasts seem to just be made up of other stories that are going on, instead of the game itself. I cannot stand it when they break away from the game and talk with somebody while you are trying to watch the game. Sideline reporters bring up all these stories during the game and will talk right through the play. Human interest stories should be done during the pre-game show, not while the game is being played. Goodness knows, the pre-game shows go on and on.
I can’t watch the pre-game shows anymore either. Usually there are five guys who just talk and laugh right over the top of each other and you cannot hear anything that’s said. You have to listen to five people pick winners of games and they really have no clue of what will happen.
So, give me a nice golf broadcast. Thank goodness there are not too many interviews with golfers while the play is still going on. It is quiet and you have time to breathe.
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Report time for the Cane Creek dogfights is 9 a.m., with a tee time of 9:30 a.m.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Dec. 5. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month. The last tournament for this year will be held Dec. 13.
There are free green fees on the first Tuesday of each month when you bring in your 2022 Trail Card.