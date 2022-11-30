 Skip to main content
From the Bunker: Toys for Kids Golf Classic set for this weekend

Photo by Trent Penny

Pine Hill will host the annual Toys for Kids Golf Classic this Saturday at 9 a.m. Tournament officials are hoping for clear skies as around 144 golfers usually battle it out for local kids. The host of unwrapped toys jammed under the clubhouse Christmas tree is a sight to see.

The event centers around the Christmas spirit and the donation of toys to kids for Christmas. The event seems to just keep growing and growing as Pine Hill Country Club owner Cory Etter does a remarkable job putting this event together.