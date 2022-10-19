 Skip to main content
From the Bunker: Toys for Kids Golf Classic just around the corner

Local golf teaser
Photo by Trent Penny

Time just flies by, as we are just a few weeks away from the annual Toys for Kids Golf Classic out at Pine Hill Country Club. The event centers around the Christmas spirit and the donation of toys to kids for Christmas. The event seems to just keep growing and growing as Pine Hill Country Club owner Cory Etter does a remarkable job putting this event together.

The golf event is a four-man scramble with a $65 entry fee per player plus an unwrapped toy. This leads to a huge pile of toys under and around the Christmas tree in the clubhouse.