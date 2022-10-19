From the Bunker: Toys for Kids Golf Classic just around the corner

Time just flies by, as we are just a few weeks away from the annual Toys for Kids Golf Classic out at Pine Hill Country Club. The event centers around the Christmas spirit and the donation of toys to kids for Christmas. The event seems to just keep growing and growing as Pine Hill Country Club owner Cory Etter does a remarkable job putting this event together.
The golf event is a four-man scramble with a $65 entry fee per player plus an unwrapped toy. This leads to a huge pile of toys under and around the Christmas tree in the clubhouse.
The proceeds benefit underprivileged children in the Calhoun County School System and H.E.A.R.T.S foundation in Cleburne County. Sign up to play or be a sponsor.
Cider Ridge Club Championship
Nick Ledbetter won the Cider Ridge Club Championship this past weekend as he shot a 73 and a 75 and ended up at 4 over par.
AnnaBelle Page won the Ladies competition and James Beavers won the Senior Championship.
Calhoun County Match Play
The Calhoun County Match Play tournament will be held the weekend of Oct. 29-30. The top 16 golfers from the regular season qualified for this event
Jacksonville State’s golf teams are up and going in their fall seasons. The men won their first tournament at The Golfweek Fall Classic at Pawley’s Island, S.C., over 12 other competing teams. They finished 11th at the GMAC Invitational at Silver Lakes and finished sixth out of 16 teams at The Georgia State Invitational in Duluth, Ga.
The women’s team is basically made up of all freshmen this year with one sophomore. The Gamecocks finished 11th out of 20 teams at The Golfweek Fall Challenge and placed fifth out of 10 teams at the Austin Peay State University Intercollegiate in Clarksville, Tenn.
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Start times for the Cane Creek dogfights have changed. Report time is now 9 a.m., with a tee time of 9:30 a.m.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Nov. 7. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Rolling Red Tour Shootout will be held Oct. 25, with the Rolling Red Classic slated for Oct. 26-27.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month. Tournaments will be held Nov. 15 and Dec. 13.
There are free green fees on the first Tuesday of each month when you bring in your 2022 Trail Card. The dates for the rest of the year are Nov. 1 and Dec. 6.