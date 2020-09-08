From the Bunker: Tour was tour de force for Wigington

What a season it was for the Calhoun County Golf Tour.
It marked the return of Gary Wigington after season-ending elbow surgery in the fall of 2019. He won five times this year. He now has won 20 tournaments to go along with 26 second-place finishes and has regained the all-time lead in tournament wins over Ty Cole. That is 46 top-two finishes in roughly 84 events since 2010.
Cole had dominated the last two years with nine wins. This year, Cole won the first tournament of the year by one shot over Wigington at Silver Lakes when Wigington’s approach shot at No. 18 trickled back down the hill and into the water. Cole ended winning by one, and that was it for Cole on the year, as he did not win again.
It was a year in which golfers such as Brennan Clay, Jeremy McGatha, Adrian Geeting, Kevin Daugherty, Andrew Brooks and Harrison Hughston also made nice individual runs in the different tournaments. These guys were just not able to put together two consistent rounds to beat Wigington.
The late start to the season may have benefited Wigington as he was recovering from the surgery.
”I felt like it helped a lot as I was able to get in more work and get stronger,” Wigington said. "I did not realize how much it had been affecting my game the last couple of years at the elbow just kept getting worse and the surgery really helped my game.”
Wigington’s game was much more solid in 2020. From what I saw, he saved more pars with his pitching game and his putting was better from mid-range distance. He has now won a Tour event in every year since 2010, a run of 11 years for the 51-year old.
One thing is for sure, when Wigington is on the course, the other golfers are watching. They know he is out there shooting a good round and they know that they cannot afford to make any mistakes if they want to win.
Calhoun County Match Play
The top 16 finishers on the Tour this season qualified for the end of the season Match Play Championship, which will be played in Ryder Cup fashion Oct. 3-4. The pairings:
Buddy Moore Bracket
—Gary Wigington (1) vs. Adrian Geeting (16)
—Clay Calkins (8) vs. Wesley Jenkins (9)
—Chad Calver (5) vs. Chip Howell (12)
—Brennan Clay (4) vs. Charlie Smith (13)
Chris Banister Bracket
—Ty Cole (3) vs. Harrison Hughston (14)
—Frank Brady (6) vs. Randy Lipscomb (11)
—Jake Goggins (7) vs. Chris Cox (10)
—Jeremy McGatha (2) vs. Gage Miller (15)
The top four alternates, should any of the top 16 be unable to participate, are Andrew Brooks, Caleb Bowen, Jonathan Pate and Matt Rogers.
RMC Foundation scramble
The RMC Foundation Golf Classic will be Oct. 7, 2020, at the Anniston Country Club with shotgun starts at 8 am and 1 pm. It is a four-person scramble. Proceeds from this year will go to developing a COVID/Flu clinic at RMC so that they can keep transmission down and treat patients as quickly as possible. Please go to rmccares.org/golfclassic to register your team and be a part of this year’s golf classic.
Last year, they had 50 teams participating and more than $120,000 was raised to support important RMC health services, including the comprehensive cancer programs at RMC. Support of this tournament helps accelerate their ability to provide local outreach and healthcare patient programs, surgical equipment and improvement in their patient care.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday. The RMC Foundation Golf Classic will be Oct. 7, and the Martha Vandervoort Memorial Classic will be Oct. 17.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
Last Thursday’s afternoon nine-hole scramble was won by the team of Chris Hubbard, James Lett, Blake Gilmore and Dylan Burns at 9-under par. Second place went to the team of Tim Turner, Colby Gilchrist, Steve Mullendore and Jonathon Coon at 7 under.
The Buddy Moore two-man scramble will be Sept. 12-13.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 8 a.m. and a tee time of 8:30 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grille.
The Anniston Police/Fire Department had their annual tournament at Cane Creek this past Thursday. The weather was perfect for the four-man scramble, and all enjoyed burgers and dogs from the Cane Creek Grille. Team Bumper won the First Flight by three strokes over Team Hubb. Team Kid, Team Eric Ray and Team ERA tied for first in the Second Flight. Team Diana and Team Noble Bank tied for first in the Third Flight.
The next Noble Bank Senior Two-man Scramble will be Oct. 5. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in is 8:30 a.m.
There are four flights, possibly five, if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs. Kids play free after 3 p.m. with a paying adult.
You can save on golf at Cider Ridge Golf Club with The Alabama Honours Card. Card-holders can get 15 percent off their golf fees at check in, 25 percent off Troon Card rates on the day of their birthday, 10 percent off merchandise at participating golf shops, 10 percent off at participating golf course restaurants and 25 percent off club rental fees. Card-holders get other privileges as well.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
Senior two-man scrambles will be Sept. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 16 and Dec. 21. They are all 9 a.m. shotgun starts.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
The ever-popular Saturday Night Putting Contest is being held each week. The entry fee is $11, and the competition begins at 7 p.m. Social distancing rules will be in effect and there will be cash payouts each week. The top two each week will qualify for the year-end championships and year-end cash payout. One dollar is taken out of each weekly fee to go into the year-end pot. The lounge opens at 5 p.m.
The Links at Briarmeade (256-492-1150): The monthly senior scramble for players 50 and over will be Thursday.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.