From the Bunker: Tour points race is tight

Photo by Trent Penny

Here are the points leaders on the Calhoun County Golf Tour headed into this weekend’s tournament at Pine Hill. The top-16 finishers will qualify for the 16-man end of the year Match Play Championship.

Matt Rogers, Gage Ledbetter and Sawyer Edwards are in a tight battle for that final Match Play spot.