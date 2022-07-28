From the Bunker: Tour points race is tight

Here are the points leaders on the Calhoun County Golf Tour headed into this weekend’s tournament at Pine Hill. The top-16 finishers will qualify for the 16-man end of the year Match Play Championship.
Matt Rogers, Gage Ledbetter and Sawyer Edwards are in a tight battle for that final Match Play spot.
1. Gary Wigington, 1407.5 points
2. Brennan Clay, 1088.75
3. Ty Cole, 1061.25
4. Jeremy McGatha, 962.5
5. Mason Dennis, 661.25
6. Corey Ray, 605
7. Jacob LeCroy, 600
T-8. Chad Calvert, 597.5
T-8. Kevin Daugherty, 597.5
10. Dane Moore, 595
11. Layton Bussey, 567.5
12. Clay Calkins, 550
13. Landon Straub, 542.5
14. Randy Lipscomb, 510
15. Dalton Chandler, 495
16. Gage Ledbetter, 432.5
17. Matt Rogers, 430
18. Sawyer Edwards, 422.5
Kronospan tournament
Kronospan is hosting the Log-a-Load for Kids Charity Golf Tournament at Silver Lakes on Oct. 14, with registration at 7 a.m. and a shotgun start at 8 a.m. It is a four-person scramble and will have a catered lunch. Call Mark Lowe at 256-282-0780 or Jeremy Oliver at 256-282-2559 for more details and to sign-up.
Salute to Industry
The Anniston Country Club will play host to the annual Salute to Industry golf tournament. It will be held on Sept. 8, with registration at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start at noon. It is a four-person scramble. Call Mary Katherine Ginn at 256-237-3536 for more details.
Anniston Police Foundation tourney
The Anniston Police Foundation will be hosting an 18-hole, three-man scramble on Aug. 18 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Lunch and dinner will be provided. Call Derrick King at 256-591-4453 for more information and to sign up.
Fight Like Fletcher tourney
The Fight Like Fletcher golf tournament will be held Aug. 20 at Pine Hill Country Club. It is a three-man scramble and will have a 1 p.m. shotgun start. The cost is $60 per player. Call 25-237-2633 to sign up.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The “Big T” nine-hole scramble takes place every Thursday. Please call the clubhouse before 4:30 p.m. to get your name on the list to tee off at around 5.
The 86th Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug. 27-28, and the Buddy Moore Charity Classic will be Sept. 10-11. The County Match Play Championship will be played Oct. 1-2. Gary Wigington is the defending champion of the County and Match-Play championships.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 8:30 a.m. and a shotgun tee time of 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The new Saturday registration time is 7:30 a.m. with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Aug. 1. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Rolling Red Tour Shootout will be held on Oct. 25, with the Rolling Red Classic slated for Oct. 26-27.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be held July 30-31. The defending champion is Brennan Clay.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.
There are free green fees on the first Tuesday of each month when you bring in your 2022 Trail Card. The dates for the rest of the year are Aug. 2, Sept. 6, Oct, 4, Nov. 1 and Dec. 6.
The schedule has been set for the monthly senior two-man scramble events. Tournaments will be held Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15 and Dec. 13.
The Alabama Senior Amateur Tour comes to Silver Lakes on Sept. 10.