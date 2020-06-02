From the Bunker: Tour golfers getting ready for Silver Lakes

The Calhoun County Tour is beginning play next week at Silver Lakes, and the delay has given us plenty of time to reflect on the state of the season.
It has added two events, in Gadsden and Etowah, which has added more golfers and spread the tour to events just out of the county. Thus, the competition has much improved and quite possibly will draw some of those golfers to some of the events held in Calhoun County.
Some of the questions this year around the tour:
—Will Ty Cole continue his rampage of winning events? In 2013-15 he won six times in 18 events and was suddenly shut out in 2017. He bounced back in 2018 and 2019 with nine wins in 15 events and re-taking his Player-of-the-Year Awards. He has 18 all-time wins on the Tour.
Every year, by year end he is tired and talks of retiring, but by spring the juices are back. You can only speculate that with the expanding tour and more challenges ahead he will be back with a vengeance.
—Gary Wigington, his chief challenger the last few years, has spun a dynasty of his own over the last 10 years, winning at least one event each year. Gary ended up with injury issues at the end of last year, but word is that he has recovered nicely and he will be loaded up and ready to go. Most of his 15 all-time wins have come after June, so he should be ready to battle for the top with Cole again as we jump start the 2020 season.
—Jeremy McGatha has won in 2007 and in 2019 and eight more tournaments in between and has been close more than a few times. One of these years, all the tough breaks are going to go his way and he could easily put up three or four wins in a year.
—You have a host of young players in Jacob LeCroy, Dalton Chandler and Logan Archer, and veterans like Randy Lipscomb, Chad Calvert and Ott Chandler who have broken through in recent years with wins. Could they be up to tightening up the top of the standings this year?
Looks to be a great year!
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational will be July 10-12. It is a 54-hole event for the Calhoun County Golf Tour. There will be an ACC Country Club Junior tournament June 13.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
Jerre Dingler won first place on the May 23 dogfight with plus-7 points. Gary Thomas took second place with plus-6 points, and third place went to Ted Heim with plus-4 points.
Justin Dopson won first place in the May 24 dogfight with plus-8 points. Second place, with plus-7 points, went to Kelly Rogers. Third place was taken by Will Brown with plus-6 points. Fourth place was split with Charles Carden and Jamie Strickland coming in with plus-4 points.
The May 28 afternoon nine-hole scramble was won by the team of Will Brown, Nick Hubbard, Blake Jones, and Tyler Wells with 7-under par. Second place was won in a chip-off by the team of Danny Whittaker, Byron Preston, Mark Gaines, and Blake Gilmore with 6-under par.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
The Calhoun County Championship will be Aug. 29-30. The Buddy Moore will be Aug. 22-23.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf.
Ed Kimbrough won the latest dogfight with plus-5 points. Clark Taylor was second at plus-3 points. Dennis Moyer and Bill Turner tied for third with plus-2 points apiece.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union Senior two-man scramble tournament will be July 6. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m. There are four flights, possibly five if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees, and 70 and over play off of the red tees.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs. Kids play free after 3 p.m. with a paying adult.
You can save on golf at Cider Ridge Golf Club with The Alabama Honours Card.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The Piedmont High School Golf fundraiser will be June 27 at 1 p.m. at Pine Hill. It will be a three-person scramble with two mulligans included. The cost is $60 a person, which includes lunch and cart fees.
Contact Pine Hill Country Club or Horace Bramblett at 256-447-2829 for further information. You can also purchase a sponsorship.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be July 25-26.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
The 2020 membership card is on sale and it features discounts on green fees, merchandise and dining at all the Robert Trent Jones locations.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
The Silver Lakes Invitational will be June 13-14.
The qualifier will be held for the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Craft Beer Championship will be Aug. 20. Registration will be at 7:30 with a shotgun start beginning at 8:30 a.m.
The RTJ trail has partnered with local Alabama Breweries to present the ultimate combination of golf and beer. Ten qualifying tournaments will be held at Trail sites in July and Aug. The top two teams from each tournament will advance to the RTJ craft Beer Tournament Championship at Ross Bridge on Aug. 29 to compete for the grand prize: a three-day, two-night trip on the RTJ Golf Trail for each member of the winning team.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
The ever-popular Friday Night Putting Contests will be starting up with a new twist as they are now moving to Saturday night. The entry fee is $11 and the competition begins at 7 p.m. Social distancing rules will be in effect and there will be cash payouts each week. The top two each week will qualify for the year-end championships and year-end cash payout. One dollar is taken out of each weekly fee to go into the year-end pot. The lounge opens at 5 p.m.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.