From the bunker: Tolands win senior two-man at Cane Creek

The monthly Cane Creek Fort McClellan senior two-man tournament had beautiful weather and delicious food for 40 local golfers last Monday. The team of Frank and David Toland took advantage of the day as they combined to shoot a round of 59 to win the first flight. Mike and Bill Fincher placed second with a round of 62. Roy Garman and Mike Stancil won the second flight in a scorecard playoff with a score of 65. Doug Bragg and Dennis Reaves finished second. Rocco D’Gomez and J.D. Doss shot 73 to edge the team of Joe New and Rodney Holland by two strokes and win the third flight.
Reaves won the closest to the pin on No. 15. The next event is June 1 with check-in at 8:30 a.m. Please call in advance for another day of fun. Tee time is 9 a.m.
Tour information
The Calhoun County golf tour has seen all of its April and May events postponed. For now, the Silver Lakes Championship on June 13-14 is the soonest event that hasn’t been delayed.
The Good Faith Property & Realty top 10 Calhoun County Tour golfers from 2019: 1. Ty Cole, 2,180 points; 2. Jeremy McGatha, 1,827; 3. Gary Wiggington, 1,717; 4. Brennan Clay, 1,477; 5. Randy Lipscomb, 1,005; 6. Adrian Geeting, 925; 7. Daniel Black, 915; 8. Justin Graveman, 913; 9. Dalton Chandler, 788; 10. Chad Calvert, 750.
Alabama Golf Association
The Alabama Golf Association recently announced revised tournament schedules through the end of July.
June 8-9: First Girls 13-and-under at Valley Hill CC in Huntsville
June 8-10: Fifth Girls Junior Championship at Valley Hill CC in Huntsville
June 24-25: Second Women’s Super-Senior Championship at Timberline CC in Calera
June 24-26: 30th Women’s Stroke Play at Timberline CC in Calera
June 24-26: 47th Women’s Senior Championship at Timberline CC in Calera
July 7-9: 88th Women’s State Amateur Championship at Huntsville CC in Huntsville
July 7-9: Second Women’s Senior Match-Play at Huntsville CC in Huntsville
July 21-22: First Boys 13 and Under Championship at Goose Pond CC in Scottsboro
July 21-23: 75th Boys State Junior Championship at Goose Pond CC in Scottsboro
July 22-23: 13th Women’s 4-Ball Championship in Point Clear
July 22-23: Second Women’s Senior 4-Ball Championship in Point Clear
July 27-Aug. 3: Third Parent-Child Championship at RTJ in Oxmoor Valley
July 29-Aug. 1: State Amateur Championship at Saugahatchee CC
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational has been shifted to July 10-12. It is a 54-hole event for the Calhoun County Golf Tour. There will be an ACC Country Club junior tournament held on June 13.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
Jerre Dingler, Gary Thomas and Kelly Rogers finished in a three-way tie for first in the May 2 dogfight with minus-2 points apiece. Ted Heim captured first prize in the May 3 dogfight with plus-7 points. Charles Carden was next at plus-5 points, and Johnny Barnes was third with plus-3 points.
Danny Whittaker shot plus-4 points to win the May 4 dogfight. Tyler Dopson was second with minus-1 point.
The team of Cole Fuller, Tony Hicks, David Hill, Mike Beck and Austin Jones won the May 7 nine-hole scramble at 9-under par.
The Calhoun County Championship will be Aug. 29-30.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament is scheduled for June 1. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m. There are four flights, possibly five if enough players sign up. There is cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over off the red tees.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
Cider Ridge was named one of the 10 best public golf courses in Alabama by Best Things Alabama 2019.
Kids play free after 12 p.m. with a paying adult.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The Piedmont High School golf fundraiser is scheduled for June 27 at 1 p.m. at Pine Hill. It will be a three-person scramble with two mulligans included. The cost is $60 a person which includes lunch and cart fees.
Contact Pine Hill Country Club or Horace Bramblett at 256-447-2829 for further information. You can also purchase a sponsorship.
The Pine Hill Invitational is scheduled for July 25-26.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
The 2020 membership card is on sale and features discounts on green fees, merchandise and dining at all the Robert Trent Jones locations.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
The Silver Lakes Invitational is scheduled for June 13-14.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
